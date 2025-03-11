Alanna's first video on our Academy is all about Halloween and her love for beautiful fonts. Perfect for ghoulish party invites or terrifying banners, her font design lets you unleash your dark side. Without the ideal spooky level, your completed design might not get everyone screaming.

Alanna will guide you through her process, from starting to sketch your design in Procreate to converting it to vectors with Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator). She'll give you the best tips on how to use the Pen Tool and color your design.

So grab your iPad and notebook and learn how to design your very own unique font!