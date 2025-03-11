Academy

Design with Curve

How to design a spooky font

Happy haunting! Today, we design a spoooooky font from start to finish.

    Level

    Intermediate

    Device

    iPad

    Category

    Design with Curve

⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the Vectornator interface is displayed, however Curve's interface is almost the same and you can easily apply the learnings when using Curve.

What you’ll learn

Today, we design a spoooooky font from start to finish.

Educational value

Alanna's first video on our Academy is all about Halloween and her love for beautiful fonts. Perfect for ghoulish party invites or terrifying banners, her font design lets you unleash your dark side. Without the ideal spooky level, your completed design might not get everyone screaming.

Alanna will guide you through her process, from starting to sketch your design in Procreate to converting it to vectors with Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator). She'll give you the best tips on how to use the Pen Tool and color your design.

So grab your iPad and notebook and learn how to design your very own unique font!

Published on:

authorImage
Alanna Flowers
ic-social icon

illustrator

