How to use the Shape Tool

Here's the lo-down on probably one of the most used tools in our software: pre-made shapes tool.

Amazing for creating logos, graphic illustrations, and anything in between, there are six types of shapes that you can create with this tool - from simple ones like rectangles, circles, or lines, to more complex shapes like spirals or stars.

You can change each shape in various ways, and there are some cool tips and tricks in drawing them more efficiently. Watch the entire video to find out.