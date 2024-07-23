Design with Curve
How to use the Shape Tool
In this video, we’re going to focus on the main building blocks of any project in Curve - basic shapes.
Level
Beginner
Device
Mac
Category
Design with Curve
⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the previous Vectornator interface is displayed.
What you’ll learn
Learn how using the Shape tools can improve your design workflow.
Educational value
Here's the lo-down on probably one of the most used tools in our software: pre-made shapes tool.
Amazing for creating logos, graphic illustrations, and anything in between, there are six types of shapes that you can create with this tool - from simple ones like rectangles, circles, or lines, to more complex shapes like spirals or stars.
You can change each shape in various ways, and there are some cool tips and tricks in drawing them more efficiently. Watch the entire video to find out.
Ben
Content Lead