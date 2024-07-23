Academy

How to use the Shape Tool

Design with Curve

How to use the Shape Tool

In this video, we’re going to focus on the main building blocks of any project in Curve - basic shapes.

    Level

    Beginner

    Device

    Mac

    Category

    Design with Curve

⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the previous Vectornator interface is displayed.

What you’ll learn

Learn how using the Shape tools can improve your design workflow.

Educational value

Here's the lo-down on probably one of the most used tools in our software: pre-made shapes tool.

Amazing for creating logos, graphic illustrations, and anything in between, there are six types of shapes that you can create with this tool - from simple ones like rectangles, circles, or lines, to more complex shapes like spirals or stars.

You can change each shape in various ways, and there are some cool tips and tricks in drawing them more efficiently. Watch the entire video to find out.

Ben
Content Lead

