Introducing Workspaces
This game-changing feature empowers you to seamlessly share your files and collaborate with other designers.
Level
Beginner
Device
Mac
Category
What you’ll learn
Discover your Linearity workspace, organize your files, adjust your settings, and invite others to collaborate.
Educational value
This tutorial guides you through your Linearity Workspace and showcases its powerful features. By the end, you'll have a complete understanding of Workspaces and how to collaborate with other designers in Linearity Curve and Move.
You'll learn:
- What Workspaces are and how to access yours
- How to change your Workspace settings
- How to manage your projects
- How to invite friends and colleagues to your projects
- How to manage collaborators
- How to organize your files and folders
- How to edit a file in another person's Workspace
- How file edits sync automatically
Published on:
Maddy Zoli
Illustrator
