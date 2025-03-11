Academy

ic-home iconAcademyTutorialsHow to draw a vector portrait
How to draw a vector portrait

Illustration

How to draw a vector portrait

Learn to make awesome vector digital portraits in Linearity Curve with the fantastic illustrator Nastya Kuliabina. This step-by-step tutorial, great for all skill levels, covers sketching, coloring, and hair techniques and helps you create beautiful digital art.

  • ic-academy icon

    Level

    Beginner

  • ic-ipad icon

    Device

    iPad

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    Category

    Illustration

⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the Vectornator interface is displayed, however Curve's interface is almost the same and you can easily apply the learnings when using Curve.

What you’ll learn

Learn vector portrait creation in Linearity Curve: sketching, coloring, and giving your extra creative touch.

Educational value

This tutorial will help you with essential vector art techniques and help you improve your creative abilities for digital illustration. Once you create your vector portraits, you can use it as a profile picture for social media or even for your creative CV.

Published on:

authorImage
Nastya Kuliabina
ic-social icon

Illustrator

Related

User Guide: Drawing tools

ic-external-link icon

How to draw hair

ic-external-link icon

Blog: How to draw people

ic-external-link icon
Would you recommend this tutorial?
Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2