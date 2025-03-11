Illustration
How to draw a vector portrait
Learn to make awesome vector digital portraits in Linearity Curve with the fantastic illustrator Nastya Kuliabina. This step-by-step tutorial, great for all skill levels, covers sketching, coloring, and hair techniques and helps you create beautiful digital art.
Level
Beginner
Device
iPad
Category
Illustration
⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the Vectornator interface is displayed, however Curve's interface is almost the same and you can easily apply the learnings when using Curve.
What you’ll learn
Learn vector portrait creation in Linearity Curve: sketching, coloring, and giving your extra creative touch.
Educational value
This tutorial will help you with essential vector art techniques and help you improve your creative abilities for digital illustration. Once you create your vector portraits, you can use it as a profile picture for social media or even for your creative CV.
Published on:
Nastya Kuliabina
Illustrator