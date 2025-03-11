How to draw hair

Academy

Illustration

In this tutorial, you'll learn how to create awesome hairstyles and facial hair for your characters. Just like how people's hair can tell you something about them, the way you design your character's hair can say a lot about who they are. We'll cover four different hairstyles, from straight to curly, and even facial hair styles. By the end, you'll have a few unique-looking hair types.

What you’ll learn

Learn to draw diverse character hairstyles and facial hair, improve your character design skills with important details!

Educational value

This tutorial offers aspiring character designers a comprehensive understanding of character hairstyle and facial hair design, providing valuable insights into shape, volume, and the art of creating unique character features. By exploring various styles, from long straight hair to wavy locks, you'll develop the skills to bring your characters to life with distinctive hairstyles, elevating your character design abilities and storytelling capabilities.

