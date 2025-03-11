Academy

How to design a character

Illustration

How to design a character

Learn how to design captivating characters with this tutorial by our designer Maddy Zoli.

    Level

    Intermediate

    Device

    iPad

    Category

    Illustration

⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the Vectornator interface is displayed, however Curve's interface is almost the same and you can easily apply the learnings when using Curve.

What you’ll learn

Character design is one of the most useful skills you can hone as an artist. Hungry to learn?

Educational value

This episode is all about character design. A very complex topic, yet Maddy makes it look so simple. Some characters are impossible to forget. That’s because they are telling a story. In fact, being memorable is what separates characters from simple illustrations.

In this tutorial, Maddy will help you make your characters come alive by:

  • creating better compositions by making on-point color choices
  • defining the story-telling of your illustrations
  • going through the face details to add personal expressions.

Published on:

authorImage
Maddy Zoli
ic-social icon

Illustrator

