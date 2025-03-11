Illustration
How to draw flat characters
Create a fun, corporate Memphis-style character with the help of illustrator Soodabeh.
Intermediate
iPad
⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the Vectornator interface is displayed, however Curve's interface is almost the same and you can easily apply the learnings when using Curve.
Flat design is a design style that boasts simple, two-dimensional elements and generally makes use of bright colors. It is often contrasted with the skeuomorphic style, which gives the illusion of three dimensions by imitating real-life properties. Flat design was originally developed for responsive UI design, where a website’s content scales smoothly depending on the device’s screen size.
With simple shapes and minimal textures, the flat design ensures that responsive designs work well. And load fast. Many artists and designers prefer creating their work in the flat style because this style is minimal, eye-pleasing, and very versatile.
In this tutorial video, you'll learn how to design flat characters using the most basic tools of any vector software: Pen, Pencil, and Shape Tool.
Soodabeh Damavandi
