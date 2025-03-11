Get ready to dive into the world of icon design with Soodabeh, a talented icon designer from Iran. In this tutorial, Soodabeh shares the process of creating an eye-catching icon pack for clients. Discover how to understand your client's needs and the goal of their business to create icons that truly represent their concepts, such as routine and multitasking.

Soodabeh demonstrates the importance of using basic shapes and preserving visual consistency throughout your icon pack. Learn how to play with negative space, angles, and colors to bring depth and personality to your designs. Soodabeh also shares tips on presenting your icons to clients and preparing them for use in different contexts. So, put your creative hat on and get ready to embark on an exciting icon design journey!

So grab your Stylus and let's dive into the world of icon design!