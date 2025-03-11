Design with Curve
How to design an icon pack
Designing an icon pack has never been so easy! Watch this masterclass from Soodabeh and you'll see why.
Level
Intermediate
Device
iPad
Category
⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the Vectornator interface is displayed, however Curve's interface is almost the same and you can easily apply the learnings when using Curve.
What you’ll learn
In this masterclass, you'll learn how to design your own icon pack from start to finish with Soodabeh Damavandi. Perfect for freelance artists looking to sell their packs or those interested in becoming a full-fledged icon designer on an iPad platform.
Educational value
Get ready to dive into the world of icon design with Soodabeh, a talented icon designer from Iran. In this tutorial, Soodabeh shares the process of creating an eye-catching icon pack for clients. Discover how to understand your client's needs and the goal of their business to create icons that truly represent their concepts, such as routine and multitasking.
Soodabeh demonstrates the importance of using basic shapes and preserving visual consistency throughout your icon pack. Learn how to play with negative space, angles, and colors to bring depth and personality to your designs. Soodabeh also shares tips on presenting your icons to clients and preparing them for use in different contexts. So, put your creative hat on and get ready to embark on an exciting icon design journey!
Soodabeh's expertise and guidance will help you master the art of creating icons that are visually appealing and easy to understand across various devices. Learn the secrets of utilizing basic shapes, duplicating elements, and maintaining visual balance. Soodabeh also shares valuable insights on presenting your icons to clients and making them available for wider use.
So grab your Stylus and let's dive into the world of icon design!
Soodabeh Damavandi
