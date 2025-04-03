The editing tools in Linearity Curve empower you to modify existing vector shapes and lines. These tools include the Selection Tool ic-selection icon , Node Tool ic-node icon , Scissors Tool ic-scissors icon , and Eraser Tool ic-eraser icon . The Selection Tool enables you to choose and move entire shapes, while the Node Tool allows for selecting, adding, deleting, and converting individual anchor points on a shape. The Eraser Tool facilitates the erasure of specific shape parts, and the Scissors Tool permits cutting a shape into multiple shapes with open paths.

Selection Tool The Selection Tool allows you to select, move, resize, and rotate shapes and paths on your canvas. The Selection Tool is the go-to tool in Linearity Curve. It allows you to select objects and activates specific options to rotate, duplicate, and more. The Selection Tool ic-selection icon allows you to select the shape itself, which differentiates from the Node Tool , which allows you to select individual points in your shape instead. The Selection Tool is the first tool you find at the top of the Linearity Curve Toolbar. To activate it, simply tap on it. Then, you can select any object on your canvas by tapping on it. Any selected element will be surrounded by a box which allows you to move it around or resize it.

Multi Select Mode You can select a group of objects by tapping and dragging a box around them or you can use the Multi Select Mode. To activate it, simply tap on the first icon (A) at the right of the Selection Tool. The Multi Select Mode is also available for the Node Tool and allows you to select multiple Anchor Points at once.

Resize Mode Resize the object while keeping its Aspect Ratio intact by dragging on the green circle- the Aspect Ratio Handle - at the bottom-right of your selected shape. The technique applies to Masks, Groups, and Text elements too.

Duplicate Mode You can duplicate objects in Linearity Curve by copy-pasting them or using the Duplicate Mode. To activate it, tap on the second icon (B) at the right of the Selection Tool. Once active, you can simply tap and drag any selected object to create a duplicate of it. You can also combine those modes to speed up your workflow and create Rotational or Scalable Copies.

Combine Duplicate + Scale Mode This Combo Gesture allows you to instead create Scalable Copies. To activate it, simply tap on the Scale Mode button and the Duplicate Mode together. Then select your shape and start dragging your finger around. You can change the Pivot Point of your rotation by tapping anywhere on the canvas. Also, you can hold a second finger on your canvas while dragging to enable 45º snapping.

Combine Duplicate + Rotate Mode This Combo Gesture allows you to easily create Rotational Copies. To activate it, simply tap on the Rotate Mode button and the Duplicate Mode. Then select your shape and start dragging your finger around. You can change the Pivot Point of your rotation by tapping anywhere on the canvas. Also, you can hold a second finger on your canvas while dragging to enable 45º snapping.

Node Tool The Node Tool allows you to select individual points in your shapes and paths. It's also known as the Direct Selection Tool. The Node Tool allows you to create, select, move, and edit Bézier Nodes. All lines or shapes in a vector-based design platform are made up of points connected by paths, which create the outlines of shapes. In Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator), selecting and editing these points to modify and polish your design is easy. You can see these points by selecting the Node Tool, also known as Bézier Nodes.

Color-coded Bézier nodes Linearity Curve's Bézier Nodes are highlighted using different colors. This color-coding system makes understanding what’s going on with your vector paths easier.

Node types There are four different Bézier Node Types in Linearity Curve:

A – Single The Single Node has no handles and allows you to create straight paths. You can switch back to a Single Node anytime by double-tapping on the node. B – Mirrored The Mirrored Node creates curved paths which have two mirrored handles. This means that the others do the same anytime you move one handle. C – Asymmetric The Asymmetric Node creates curved paths with different distances from the Bézier node but shares the same angle. D – Disconnected The disconnected Node creates paths with handles independent of each other. To change the node's type, activate the Node Tool, then tap or drag to select the nodes you want to change. When you select a node, the Node Types panel will appear at the top of the Style Tab. Choose one of the four Node Types to change your selected node to that type.

Content-Aware options Anytime you select a node using the Node Tool, the Content-Aware Options (1) will appear at the top of the Style Tab. You can switch the Node Type (1) or Open or Close a Path (2). In the Path Section of the Inspector (3), you can Add or Delete nodes and have a second option to Open or Close a Path.

Show nodes + node handles To see the nodes that compose your path and show the handles of those nodes, activate the Node Tool and select your desired node by dragging an area on your canvas that contains those points, or tap on each point individually by activating the Multi Select Mode. This option displays the node handles immediately and helps you determine the node types. You can immediately see the type at the top of the Inspector. If you see no handles, the point is Single Node Type.

Note: You can only display the handles of one path at once.

Selecting nodes The Node Tool is the go-to tool for selecting all the nodes that compose your vector path. It's the second tool you find in the Toolbar. To activate it, tap on it.

Selecting a singular node To select one single point, tap on it. Now you can move it around, and change its type.

Selecting multiple nodes To select more than one point simultaneously, you need to activate the Multi Select Mode by tapping the first button at the right of the Node Tool. You can select multiple nodes from multiple elements with the Multi Select Mode.

Click-Through Mode You can select the nodes of nested elements by activating the Click-Through Mode. When you have many nested groups, selecting a single node from a nested element of a group can be challenging. The Click-Through Mode circumvents the layer hierarchy while selecting a node. Once activated, this button allows you to select directly what you see or click on; any parent element of your selected object will be bypassed. The Click-Through Mode comes in handy while working with Masks or Groups.

Adding Bézier nodes Tap any space between two nodes directly on the vector path to add a new point to your path.

Editing nodes When using the Node Tool, you can easily change the node type by tapping the buttons in the Content-Aware Options at the top of the Style Tab. If you want to switch the node type from Asymmetrical (C) to Single (A) or vice-versa, you can double-tap on any node on your path. This action will break the handles of the double-tapped node.

Since our latest update, you can edit multiple nodes from multiple elements (including compound paths) simultaneously, speeding up your workflow significantly.

Open/close a path While the Node Tool is activated, you can easily open a shape by tapping the open Path button inside the Content-Aware Options at the top of the Inspector or the Path Section.

Note: Thanks to the Nodes Color System, when you select any shape with the Node Tool you know precisely where it will open or close when tapping the Open / Close Path button.

Scissors Tool How to cut a vector path or split it into different parts? The Scissors Tool can split an existing shape or vector path. To activate the Scissors Tool, tap the Scissors icon ic-scissors icon inside the Toolbar.

How to split a path The Scissors Tool allows you to split a path into different paths easily. To do so, tap on any path segments or nodes (except for the start or end points) to split your shape into two open paths.

How to edit shapes using the Scissors tool You can use the Scissors Tool to cut away paths from shapes. Select the shape you want to edit with the Node Tool, then activate the Scissors Tool. Tap on any path segments or Bézier Node (except for the start or end points) to split your shape into two open paths.

To move the created new shape, switch to the Selection Tool and click and drag it anywhere on the canvas.

Final notes | The Scissors tool The Scissors Tool works only with vector shapes, not images.

The Scissors Tool does not work with grouped or masked objects.

The Scissors Tool allows you to cut the segments of your combined shapes by tapping on the border of your shape. To move the cut shape, you must separate it using the Separate button in the Path Tab.

Note: We recommend using the Scissors Tool to edit open Paths and the Eraser Tool to slice closed shapes.

Eraser Tool The Eraser Tool allows you to delete content from your document. It behaves just like a rubber eraser on your paper canvas. It will erase any area of an object along the path you draw. To activate the Eraser Tool, tap the Eraser icon ic-eraser icon inside the Toolbar or press E on your keyboard.

How to use the Eraser Tool Activate the Eraser Tool and draw (tap and drag around) on the canvas to erase something. To move the separated objects, you must select the Object Path, not the object itself. If you want to move the separated object parts individually, select the object and click on the Separate Button in the Path Section.

How to erase a singular object To erase only one object on your canvas, select this object first using the Selection or Node Tool. This way, you will automatically exclude any other objects on your canvas.

How to erase a singular layer Layers have an essential role in this specific case: by locking a layer, you can exclude the elements in that layer from the erasing operation. In other words, if you want to erase just one part of a specific element in your canvas, you need to lock the other layers so that they won't be erased when you draw with the Eraser Tool.

Final notes | The Eraser Tool Using the Eraser is a destructive operation, and you can only undo it once. The Eraser Tool works only with vector shapes, not images. This means that you can't erase part of your imported image.

The Eraser Tool does not work with grouped or masked objects.

Note: We recommend using the Scissors Tool to edit open paths and the Eraser Tool to cut closed shapes.