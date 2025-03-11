How to design a Postcard Set: Part 2

In this tutorial, we'll be delving deep into creating the back of a postcard on Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator), building on from our previous lesson where we designed the front. Join Sandra as she guides you through the process, ensuring your design is print-ready and looking professional.

In this tutorial, you'll learn the importance of consistent sizing across elements and discover the best practices in preparing a design for print, as well as understand the differences and advantages of CMYK vs. RGB printing. Get insights into protecting your original design when sharing with printers. Sandra will also share tips on sending designs to manufacturers and ensuring smooth communications. By the end of this tutorial, not only will you have a stunning postcard back to complement your front design, but you'll also possess the knowledge to ensure your designs are optimized for professional printing. Plus, our instructor, @sandra.stab, offers a plethora of additional insights on Instagram. Dive in, get inspired, and make sure to leave your feedback!

Steps Covered:

Setting Up: Create a new artboard and define custom dimensions (148mm x 148mm).

Adding a Signature: Transfer and position your signature, ensuring adequate margins.

Incorporating Text: Design layers with text for credits and personal branding.

Stylizing Text: Experiment with color and size, even rotating for an edgy appeal.

Incorporate Icons & Elements: Integrate brand icons for a comprehensive brand presence.

Ensuring Space: Leave room for personal notes and maybe even address lines, tailoring the design to your preference.

Exporting the Design: Export as a PDF, convert to CMYK for optimal print quality, and discuss the nuances of RGB for vibrant prints.

This tutorial provides valuable lessons for new designers, encouraging them to express their creativity and personal style.