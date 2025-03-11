Illustration
How to design a Postcard Set: part 1
Join our tutorial and turn your art into beautiful postcards with Linearity Curve! Learn vectorization, design, and print setup. Get tips for great visuals and print readiness. Perfect for selling, gifting, or improving design skills!
Level
Intermediate
Device
iPad
Category
Illustration
⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the Vectornator interface is displayed, however Curve's interface is almost the same and you can easily apply the learnings when using Curve.
What you’ll learn
Learn how to utilize Linearity Curve to vectorize your sketches, create and print visually appealing postcard designs.
Educational value
The tutorial provides hands-on guidance in navigating the Linearity Curve software to transform sketches into polished, print-ready postcard designs, emphasizing vectorization, aesthetic design principles, and print preparation techniques.
Published on:
Sandra Staub
Illustrator