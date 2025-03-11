Academy

How to design a Postcard Set: part 1

Illustration

How to design a Postcard Set: part 1

Join our tutorial and turn your art into beautiful postcards with Linearity Curve! Learn vectorization, design, and print setup. Get tips for great visuals and print readiness. Perfect for selling, gifting, or improving design skills!

⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the Vectornator interface is displayed, however Curve's interface is almost the same and you can easily apply the learnings when using Curve.

What you’ll learn

Learn how to utilize Linearity Curve to vectorize your sketches, create and print visually appealing postcard designs.

Educational value

The tutorial provides hands-on guidance in navigating the Linearity Curve software to transform sketches into polished, print-ready postcard designs, emphasizing vectorization, aesthetic design principles, and print preparation techniques.

Published on:

authorImage
Sandra Staub
ic-social icon

Illustrator

