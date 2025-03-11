Events
Designing Scalable Marketing Templates
Join our team for an enlightening webinar exploring the capabilities of Linearity Curve. Gain hands-on insights into leveraging templates to create diverse and compelling digital designs for platforms like YouTube and Facebook. Engage in practical walkthroughs from Nastya's design tips, and take a peek into upcoming, exciting product Linearity Move.
Level
Intermediate
Device
Mac
Category
Events
What you’ll learn
Anatomy of a marketing template, scaling your designs, working with templates, exploring the Linearity Templates Hub.
Educational value
Call them shortcuts, fast lanes, or cheat sheets but the term “templates” have been buzzing and for a long while now. We are no strangers to templates and we would love to share our experience on building, using and working with templates.
In this workshop, our Templates Team Lead Nastya will take you all the way through the anatomy of a template, up to the point of how to scale your designs and adapt them to your branding. You will find out how to work smarter, not harder, with scalable template builds, compositions, and building your assets in a more efficient way, straight from our templates hub.
Published on:
Medet
Community manager