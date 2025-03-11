Call them shortcuts, fast lanes, or cheat sheets but the term “templates” have been buzzing and for a long while now. We are no strangers to templates and we would love to share our experience on building, using and working with templates.

In this workshop, our Templates Team Lead Nastya will take you all the way through the anatomy of a template, up to the point of how to scale your designs and adapt them to your branding. You will find out how to work smarter, not harder, with scalable template builds, compositions, and building your assets in a more efficient way, straight from our templates hub.