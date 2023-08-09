The Templates Hub: where marketing designers take the fast lane

You got the brief. The deadline’s looming, but all you can do is stare at a blank canvas.

Creative block is every designer’s worst nightmare. Fortunately though, Linearity's new Template Hub offers a lifeline. It’s home to thousands of fully customizable design templates that allow you and your team to create impactful marketing assets in no time.

Since publishing this article, you can now access these high-quality, professionally designed templates directly within Linearity’s software, eliminating the need to manually download templates as separate files.

Whether you’re tasked with creating an Instagram post, an event poster, or an online ad, we've got you covered. No more wasted time on figuring out the correct document sizes or scratching your head over file resolutions. Our templates aren’t just eye-catching—they’re also pre-set with the perfect dimensions for your project.

What are templates?

Templates are free, downloadable Linearity files that empower marketing teams to quickly create brand assets that stand out. They help streamline the content creation process, allowing teams to focus on driving results and achieving marketing goals.

Each template is thoughtfully crafted with its own unique layout, imagery, and colors, but your team has total creative freedom to infuse it with your brand's unique personality by customizing every detail of the design.

How to use them

Anyone can access the Templates Hub on the Linearity website, or directly from inside Linearity Curve and Move. Here, your team has access to a plethora of ready-made designs that are free to play with. And with the help of user-friendly filters, you can easily refine your search based on use case, size, or style.

You’ll find a vast collection of professional, royalty-free designs, catering to every aesthetic preference, be it minimalist, boho, or geometric. The sheer diversity of options ensures that you'll find a pre-designed template that resonates with your team’s creative vision and provides a solid foundation for your project.

Once you've selected the ideal template, customization is a breeze. Import it into Linearity Curve and take advantage of its intuitive tools to effortlessly tweak the colors, copy, and imagery to achieve the perfect marketing asset for your brand.

Discover the full potential of Linearity Curve's tools with Linearity Academy’s video tutorials and courses.

" Skate Park " template No design skills? No worries. With templates at your fingertips, you don’t have to worry about visual hierarchies and font choices. Our fantastic team of in-house designers has totally got your back. They've done their homework, so you rest assured knowing each design is perfectly balanced, eye-catching, and on trend. That means anyone in your team can jump in and achieve professional designs from the get-go.

Get creative with our unique design assets

Our templates are designed to optimize the design process, and it doesn’t take much to transform them into effective brand assets. However, if you're feeling adventurous and want to jazz things up even more, we've also got a fun collection of assets ready for you to explore.

" Our team " template

These assets aren't finished layouts like our templates, but rather packs of elements that allow you to create custom templates or designs that align perfectly with your ideas. Each file is filled with fun icons, cute illustrations, trendy patterns, or snazzy shapes, each with its own awesome theme and style.

You’ll find attention grabbing backgrounds and frames inspired by the early days of the Internet, and even a series of corporate-themed character illustrations that are waiting to join your slides and add a splash of personality to your pitches.

With our Template Hub, you have the ultimate toolkit for creating eye-catching graphics, engaging presentations, captivating social media posts, and so much more. Browse the collection here to kickstart your ideas!