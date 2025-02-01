When most people think of vector illustration programs, one image comes to mind: the company logo. It’s true—logos are the poster child for vector graphics. Clean lines, infinite scalability, no loss in quality—what else could you want for branding?

But here’s the thing: stopping at logos is like saying a chef only knows how to make scrambled eggs. The reality? Vectors underpin far more of the creative world than most people imagine. From books to tattoos, fashion to games, these tools have become a secret ingredient in modern design culture.

Let’s dive into the unexpected, creative ways artists and designers are pushing the limits of vector illustration—beyond just logos.