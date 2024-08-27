As a design student, having the right tools is essential to getting the A-plus you deserve. Whether you’re sketching concepts, creating digital illustrations, or editing photos, the tools you use can significantly improve your workflow and the quality of your work.

💡 That’s why choosing the right device is so important.

Since its introduction in 2010, the iPad has rapidly become a go-to device for design students. Its portability, powerful features, and versatility make it an ideal companion for creative work. The iPad enables college students to work from anywhere, effortlessly turning their ideas into reality.

Why an iPad is great for design students

First off, let’s talk about that touch interface. There’s something incredibly satisfying about directly interacting with your work, pinching to zoom in on those tiny details or swiping to undo a stroke. It’s as close as you can get to working with pencil and paper, but with the precision and flexibility of digital tools .

Then there’s the Apple Pencil. You're in for a treat if you haven’t tried it yet. This isn’t just any stylus—it’s a design tool that feels like an extension of your hand. Whether you’re sketching out ideas, creating intricate illustrations, or adding the finishing touches to a project, the Apple Pencil delivers a natural, responsive experience that’s hard to beat.

The iPad excels when it comes to portability. Its lightweight design and long battery life mean you can carry it around with you and take your work anywhere—whether that’s to a study session on campus, a brainstorming session at a café, or even a park for some fresh air inspiration. No need to be tethered to a desk, the iPad gives you the freedom to create wherever you are.

“iPads are ideal for hand-drawn illustrations, extremely useful for sketching ideas (e.g., logos), and highly portable. However, designing on a small display can be tiring, limited app selection, older iPads may not work well when connected to external displays via cable, limited memory impacts multitasking and they do lack advanced design capabilities.”— Sandra Grabowska-Lampa , Junior Designer at Linearity

Editing PDFs on your iPad is incredibly useful for students because it allows for easy note-taking, highlighting, and annotating directly on study materials. This flexibility helps streamline your study process, making it more efficient to review and interact with your learning materials anywhere, anytime. Plus, it reduces the need for physical paper, contributing to a more eco-friendly approach to learning.

Top iPad models for design students

Feature iPad Pro (13-inch and 11-inch) iPad Air iPad (10th Generation) iPad (9th Generation) iPad Mini (6th Generation) Processing chip M4 chip M2 chip A14 Bionic chip A13 Bionic chip A15 Bionic chip Apple Pencil support Apple Pencil Pro Apple Pencil Pro 1st generation Apple Pencil 1st generation Apple Pencil 2nd generation Apple Pencil Magic Keyboard support Yes Yes No No No Display 11-inch and 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology 11-inch Liquid Retina display 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display Pricing 11-inch: Starts at $999

13-inch: Starts at $1,299 Starts at $599 Starts at $349 Sold for around $255 Starts at $499 Best suited for Advanced design students needing high performance and precision Most design students looking for a balance of power and cost Budget-conscious students who need reliable, basic tools Students who need a device for note-taking, basic design work, and everyday academic tasks. Students who sketch on the go

iPad Pro (13-inch and 11-inch)

The new iPad Pro is the top-tier choice for design students. It features Apple's powerful M4 chip, which delivers exceptional performance. Whether you're working with complex illustrations or high-resolution images, the iPad Pro smoothly handles graphic design .

The large 13-inch display offers a spacious workspace, while the 11-inch model provides a more portable option without sacrificing too much screen real estate.

Both iPad Pro sizes boast Ultra Retina XDR display quality with ProMotion technology, True Tone, and P3 wide color, making them ideal for detailed design work.

With all these advanced features comes a higher price point. Advanced design students who need power and precision for professional-level projects and are willing to invest in a top-of-the-line device will find the iPad Pro the best option.

This iPad is an investment in your design future. It offers the tools needed to take your skills to the next level as a professional.

iPad Pro pros

M4 chip: Unmatched processing power for demanding tasks.

Unmatched processing power for demanding tasks. Large, high-quality display: This larger screen is deal for detailed design work.

This larger screen is deal for detailed design work. Apple Pencil Pro compatibility: Excellent precision and responsiveness.

Excellent precision and responsiveness. Wide app support: Access to professional design software.

Access to professional design software. Face ID: Convenient and secure login.

iPad Pro cons

Price: Significantly more expensive than other iPad models.

Significantly more expensive than other iPad models. Storage: Higher storage options are costly.

iPad Pro pricing

11-inch iPad Pro: Starts at $999

Starts at $999 13-inch iPad Pro: Starts at $1,299

“iPads are mostly used for illustration but for graphic design it’s important to use an iPad Pro because it has a big enough compressor. Make sure you get an iPad with enough storage space because you’ll be saving loads of files. Also, getting an iPad that functions only on WiFi is good enough - unless you plan to be designing on the go!”— Nina Esterman , graphic design graduate and Head of Creative at Dark Fusion Technology

iPad Air

The iPad Air perfectly balances performance and affordability, making it an excellent option for most design students. Powered by the strong performance of the M2 chip, it handles all design tasks, from digital illustration to graphic design, without breaking the bank. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display offers vibrant colors and sharp details, providing a quality canvas for creative work.

The iPad Air is also compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro and the Magic Keyboard, giving you access to the precision and functionality needed for more advanced projects. It's a versatile device that fits comfortably into the workflow of design students who want powerful features without the higher price tag of the iPad Pro.

iPad Air pros

M2 chip: Solid performance for most design applications.

Solid performance for most design applications. Affordable: A great balance of price and features compared to the Pro.

A great balance of price and features compared to the Pro. Apple Pencil Pro compatibility: Precise input for drawing and note-taking.

Precise input for drawing and note-taking. Magic Keyboard support: Enhances productivity with a full keyboard.

Enhances productivity with a full keyboard. Lightweight and portable: Easy to carry around campus.

iPad Air cons

Storage: Limited to 256GB maximum, which might be restrictive for larger projects.

Limited to 256GB maximum, which might be restrictive for larger projects. No ProMotion display: Lacks the higher refresh rate found in the iPad Pro.

Lacks the higher refresh rate found in the iPad Pro. No Face ID: Relies on Touch ID instead.

iPad Air pricing

iPad Air: Starts at $599 for the 11-inch and $799 for the 13-inch

The iPad Air is a well-rounded option that offers a mix of performance and value for money, making it a smart investment for design students who need reliable tools without overspending.

iPad (10th Generation)

The iPad (10th Generation) is a budget-friendly option that's ideal for design students who don’t need the most advanced features but still want a capable device for everyday tasks.

Equipped with the A14 Bionic chip, this iPad comfortably handles basic design work, note-taking, and media consumption. While it doesn’t have the same power as the iPad Air or Pro models, it offers solid performance for students just starting in design.

The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, while not as sharp or color-accurate as the higher-end models, is still good enough for most design tasks. It also supports the 1st generation Apple Pencil, making it a practical choice for sketching and annotation. The compromises include a slightly less powerful processor and a display that lacks the vibrancy and ProMotion technology found in the more expensive models.

For design students on a budget who need a reliable device for light design tasks and schoolwork without the frills of the more advanced models, the iPad (10th generation) is worth looking at.

iPad 10th Gen pros

Affordable: A great entry-level option for budget-conscious students.

A great entry-level option for budget-conscious students. A14 Bionic chip: Decent performance for basic design work.

Decent performance for basic design work. Apple Pencil (1st generation) support: Provides essential drawing capabilities.

Provides essential drawing capabilities. Lightweight and portable: Easy to carry around for on-the-go work.

iPad 10th Gen cons

Less powerful processor: May struggle with more demanding design tasks.

May struggle with more demanding design tasks. Display: The higher resolution and color accuracy of more expensive iPads are lacking.

The higher resolution and color accuracy of more expensive iPads are lacking. No Magic Keyboard support: Limited to basic keyboard accessories.

Limited to basic keyboard accessories. Limited storage options: Maxes out at 256GB, which might be limiting for some users.

iPad 10th Gen pricing

10th Generation iPad: Starts at $349

“I have a 2020 10.2 inch iPad and a 1st generation Apple Pencil—and it works very well. As a student, I don’t think you need the big iPad pro right away, but definitely get the 2nd generation pencil as it’s way more convenient (I think all recent iPads are compatible with them)”— Amy Frost , fashion design graduate and Ex Product Designer at Yoyo

iPad (9th Generation)

The 9th Generation iPad, released by Apple in September 2021, offers a slightly more budget-friendly option—compared to the 10th Gen—that balances performance, features, and affordability, making it a good choice for design students.

It features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, which adjusts the screen's color temperature to match the ambient lighting, ensuring accurate color representation—a crucial aspect for design work. Powered by the A13 Bionic chip with a Neural Engine, this iPad easily handles graphic design apps and multitasking.

It supports the 1st generation Apple Pencil, providing a precise tool for sketching and drawing, and is compatible with Apple's Smart Keyboard, allowing for a more seamless workflow.

The 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage is ideal for video calls, automatically keeping you in the frame during virtual classes or collaboration sessions. The iPad runs on iPadOS 15 and is upgradable, ensuring it stays current with new software features. It is available in 64GB and 256GB storage options.

iPad 9th Gen pros

Affordable : It still functions well, just at a lower price point.

: It still functions well, just at a lower price point. A13 Bionic Chip : Capable of handling design apps smoothly.

: Capable of handling design apps smoothly. True Tone display: Adjusts to ambient lighting for accurate color representation.

iPad 9th Gen cons

Design : Thick bezels and older design may feel outdated compared to newer models.

: Thick bezels and older design may feel outdated compared to newer models. No longer sold directly through Apple: Since this is an older model, you need to go to a distributor to buy this product

Since this is an older model, you need to go to a distributor to buy this product Limited accessory support: Only compatible with the 1st generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, unlike newer iPads that support more advanced accessories.

iPad 9th Gen pricing

9th Generation iPad: Sold for about $225 from Walmart (no longer available directly from Apple)

iPad Mini (6th Generation)

The iPad Mini is a super portable option perfect for design students who need something small and lightweight for quick sketches, note-taking, or brainstorming on the go. Its compact size makes it incredibly convenient to carry around, whether you're commuting to class or working in a café.

The A15 Bionic chip ensures that the iPad Mini can handle most design apps smoothly. Still, the smaller 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display might be limiting for more detailed design work that requires precision.

Despite its size, the iPad Mini supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, giving you the same precise input as the larger models. The compact screen can feel cramped when working on complex projects, making it better suited for quick tasks rather than full-fledged design sessions.

iPad Mini pros

Highly portable: Its small size makes it easy to carry around everywhere.

Its small size makes it easy to carry around everywhere. A15 Bionic chip: Powerful enough for most apps.

Powerful enough for most apps. Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support: Provides precise input for sketches and notes.

Provides precise input for sketches and notes. Solid display quality: The Liquid Retina display is sharp, though small.

iPad Mini cons

Smaller screen: Not ideal for detailed design work or multitasking.

Not ideal for detailed design work or multitasking. No Magic Keyboard support: Limited to basic keyboard accessories.

Limited to basic keyboard accessories. Higher price for its size: You pay a premium for portability.

You pay a premium for portability. Limited multitasking: The small screen can make multitasking a challenge.

iPad Mini pricing

iPad Mini: Starts at $499

The iPad Mini is a great choice for design students who need a device for quick tasks on the go. But its smaller screen may be a drawback for those who need more space for detailed design work.

Key features to consider when choosing an iPad

Display quality

Image source: Apple

The quality of your display can make all the difference in design work. A high-quality display ensures that every color, every line, and every detail is rendered with precision. Look for an iPad with a large screen size and high resolution—these features allow you to see your work clearly and work comfortably for long periods.

Color accuracy is also crucial, especially for those in digital illustration or photography. ProMotion technology, available on some iPad models, adds a 120Hz refresh rate, making interactions with the screen feel incredibly smooth and responsive—perfect for all types of drawing or sketching.

Available software and apps

One of the biggest advantages of using an iPad is its robust app ecosystem. iPadOS supports various design apps, from Procreate and Adobe Illustrator to Linearity Curve and Linearity Move . When choosing an iPad, make sure it can run the latest version of iPadOS, as this ensures compatibility with the newest apps and features.

Did you know that students can access the Linearity Pro plan with a 58% education discount on the annual subscription? Plus, if you’re part of a group of 10 or more, you can enjoy even greater savings.

Performance and storage

Power under the hood is just as important as what’s on the screen. When choosing an iPad, consider:

Processing power

Storage capacity

RAM

These factors determine how well your iPad can handle demanding design apps, animation apps , and large files without lag.

An iPad with a powerful chip, like the M4 or M2, will ensure that your apps run smoothly, even when multitasking.

Ample storage is also a must as you don’t want to be constantly offloading files to make space. Consider how much space your projects typically take up, and choose an iPad with enough storage to accommodate them, with a little extra room for growth. Currently iPads range from 64 GB to 2 TB, but, the more more storage you want, the more you pay.

"I have a 2020 iPad Pro with 256 GB, and despite it not being the latest model, it still works perfectly fine in 2024 without any glitches. I mainly use it for Procreate and sometimes for Netflix. An iPad can also be a great investment, as it often outlasts laptops. While I've had to replace my laptop twice in four years, I'm still using the same iPad, which is pretty cool!"—Michelle Deborah, Freelance Graphic Designer

Apple Pencil compatibility

If you want precise designs—and trust me, you do—the Apple Pencil is a must It offers a level of control and sensitivity that traditional styluses can’t match, making it ideal for everything from sketching to detailed illustration work for your portfolio . The Apple Pencil feels natural in hand, with pressure sensitivity and tilt functionality that mimic real-world drawing tools.

If your design work involves much drawing or handwriting , an iPad that supports the Apple Pencil Pro or Apple Pencil (2nd generation) is worth the investment. This version attaches magnetically to the side of the iPad and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you are.

Portability and battery life

As a design student, you’re likely always on the move—whether between classes, studios, or coffee shops. That’s why portability and battery life are key considerations when choosing an iPad. A lightweight iPad is easy to carry around (especially compared to a laptop), and a long battery life ensures you can work on your projects without constantly hunting for a power outlet.

Look for models that balance size with power, like the iPad Air, which offers both a sleek design and strong performance.

Budget considerations

Finally, let’s talk about the budget. While it might be tempting to go for the latest and greatest iPad, it’s important to consider your finances.

The good news is that there are options for every budget. If you want to save, consider student discounts, trade-in programs, or even buying a refurbished model from Apple’s certified refurb store. These options can significantly reduce costs while still giving you a high-quality device. Prioritize the features that matter most to you, and choose an iPad that offers the best value within your budget.

Finding your perfect iPad match

Finding the right iPad for design work can be overwhelming, especially with various models and features available. Without the right device, you might struggle with performance issues, limited functionality, or excessive costs, which can impact your design work and workflow efficiency.

Think about your needs and budget before you set out shopping. The iPad Pro (13-inch) offers top performance and display quality for advanced users. The iPad Air provides a powerful yet more affordable option.

For those on a tighter budget, the iPad (10th or 9th Generation) delivers essential features at a lower cost, while the iPad Mini is ideal for moving around while making quick sketches. If you can afford it, the iPad Pro remains the top recommendation for its exceptional capabilities.

Frequently asked questions

What’s the best iPad for design students on a budget? For those on a budget, the iPad (10th Generation) is the one we recommend. It offers good performance and Apple Pencil support without the high price tag of the Pro models.

How much storage do I need on an iPad for design work? It depends on your usage. For most design students, 128 GB to 256 GB should be sufficient. If you work with large files or multiple design apps, you might want to consider a higher storage option.