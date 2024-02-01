Anime is a style of animation that originated in Japan and has gained a massive global following. If you’re a fan, you already know it’s characterized by its colorful visuals, vibrant characters, and often fantastical or futuristic themes.

Although these are animations, our favorite anime characters often face challenges and all sorts of emotions that we can all relate to, like love, loss, friendship, and overcoming adversity.

Quotes that capture these experiences can be deeply moving and inspiring—and they’re great for use in a whole host of scenarios you may find yourself in.

The art and design behind anime

While the term "anime" in Japan simply refers to animation in general, in English-speaking countries, it refers to any animation produced in Japan. This animation style is often characterized by the following:

Anime characters often have large, expressive eyes that convey a wide range of emotions.

that convey a wide range of emotions. Anime characters often have brightly colored hair and clothing , which can help them stand out and reflect their personalities.

, which can help them stand out and reflect their personalities. Anime is known for its exciting and action-packed sequences , which can be made even more engaging using animation techniques such as smears and speed lines. The work of Studio Ghibli is a prime example of anime artistry.

, which can be made even more engaging using animation techniques such as smears and speed lines. The work of Studio Ghibli is a prime example of anime artistry. Anime can explore various genres and themes, from lighthearted comedies to thought-provoking dramas (more on this below).

There are many different subgenres of anime, each with its unique style and themes, including:

Shonen: This anime targets young boys, typically featuring action, adventure, and comedy. Examples include Naruto Shippuden, Dragon Ball Z, and One Piece.

This anime targets young boys, typically featuring action, adventure, and comedy. Examples include Naruto Shippuden, Dragon Ball Z, and One Piece. Shojo: A subgenre for young girls, typically featuring romance, drama, and slice-of-life stories. Examples include Sailor Moon, Ouran High School, Fruits Basket, and Cardcaptor Sakura.

A subgenre for young girls, typically featuring romance, drama, and slice-of-life stories. Examples include Sailor Moon, Ouran High School, Fruits Basket, and Cardcaptor Sakura. Seinen: Aimed at adult men, typically featuring more mature themes such as violence, politics, and social commentary. Examples include Attack on Titan, Death Note, Cowboy Bebop, and the movie Akira.

Aimed at adult men, typically featuring more mature themes such as violence, politics, and social commentary. Examples include Attack on Titan, Death Note, Cowboy Bebop, and the movie Akira. Mecha: Anime featuring giant robots, often called mechs. Examples include Gundam, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Mazinger Z.

25 famous anime quotes for anime lovers

We chose these anime series quotes because we could identify with them. Not only are they famous quotes, but they also hold special meaning in our lives.

Remember to take the time to think about what each of these quotes says and figure out how to apply them to your situation. We want you to be entertained but also to have learned something.

1. “What are you so hesitant about? It’s your dream, isn’t it? It’s right in front of you, and you’re wavering? You gotta be reckless and take whatever you can!”—Tomoya Okazaki, Clannad

Any anime fan will know the series Clannad. Even though it was released in 2007 and only aired one season, it was a popular show and is still a fan favorite.

The story follows the delinquent Tomoya Okazaki and the effect Nagisa Furukawa has on his life. Is it the classic "boy meets girl" plot? No spoilers here—you’ll have to watch it!

This quote is about taking what you deserve and pursuing your dreams. When everything you’ve ever wanted is right before you, you just have to go for it.

2. “If you don’t take risks, you can’t create a future.”—Monkey D. Luffy, One Piece

The Netflix remake made the anime show One Piece even more popular. It’s packed with adventure, treasure, and inspirational quotes.

This quote is taken from the show's protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy. As the one leading and motivating the gang, the words shouldn’t seem out of place.

3. “Push through the pain. Giving up hurts more.”—Vegeta, Dragon Ball Z

Spanning nearly 20 years, Dragon Ball Z is an anime classic. And aside from Goku, Vegeta is one of the show’s most well-known characters. Vegeta is known for his resilience, determination, and pride.

This quote reflects Vegeta's mindset, emphasizing that enduring difficult times and pushing past the pain is ultimately less painful than the regret and disappointment that comes with giving up.

Remember what lies ahead the next time you feel like giving up. Recognize that a lesson without challenge holds little value.

4. “The strong should aid and protect the weak. Then, the weak will become strong, and they in turn will aid and protect those weaker than them. That is the law of nature.”—Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer

Perhaps this quote isn’t as inspirational as the rest, but it still holds a special meaning. And that meaning is to take care of others in your life, just as someone cared for you at some stage.

We wouldn’t be able to survive alone. Together, we can build each other up for a better and brighter future. An uncharacteristically soft quote, coming from an anime series with a less-than-friendly name.

5. “Hard work is worthless for those that don’t believe in themselves.”—Naruto Uzumaki, Naruto

You may come to your own decision about what this Naruto quote means. Here’s our interpretation: If you don’t believe in yourself, your work will never be enough, and you’ll never truly feel like you have accomplished anything.

Another is that self-confidence is an important driving force behind personal growth and achievement.

Without believing that you can do it, your hard work won’t materialize into anything.

6. “The important thing is not how long you live. It’s what you accomplish with your life.”—Grovyle, Pokémon

Perhaps a play on the age-old quote, “It’s not about the destination. It’s about the journey.” This quote is still quite profound coming from a Wood Gecko Pokémon.

Some people accomplish in a day what others take an entire lifetime to achieve. At the end of our lives, we are left with our accomplishments, experiences, and memories. Live every day to the fullest.

7. "It's quiet, but can you hear it? Little by little, the tides are changing, and the world with them."—Shakuyaku, One Piece

Another anime quote, another One Piece reference. Can you blame us? This quote speaks to the fact that change can be silent and gradual.

You may feel like nothing is going your way like you aren’t progressing. But you’re not realizing that every single step you make (even ones that seem insignificant) will lead you where you want to go.

8. “Nothing’s perfect, the world’s not perfect, but it’s there for us, trying the best it can. That’s what makes it so damn beautiful.”—Roy Mustang, Fullmetal Alchemist

People often feel as though they need to be perfect. Perfect looks, perfect job, perfect life. But our world is far from perfect, yet we can still see the good in it. So why can we not see that we are worthy even with our perceived imperfections?

This quote from Fullmetal Alchemist says that, as long as we wake up every morning and put our best foot forward, that should be enough.

9. “If you never listen to anyone, you can't give proper advice.”—Monk Momoaki, The Boy and the Beast

This quote has two meanings.

You need to be able to take advice, to be able to give advice. How do you expect them to do the same if you cannot listen and learn from those around you? Knowledge comes from learning from others. If you aren’t taking in what’s happening around you, how can you assume you know the answers?

10. "Sometimes you need a little wishful thinking to keep on living"—Misato Katsuragi, Neon Genesis Evangelion

Life has its ups and downs. It’s easy when it’s down to get sucked further down with it. But with a little positivity, you can make a dull situation seem much brighter.

Neon Genesis Evangelion premiered in 1995, yet it’s highly rated as one of the best anime shows ever. With meaningful quotes like this, it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

11. “I guess, as long as I have life, all I can do is fight with all my might.”—Subaru Natsuki, Re:Zero

Subaru was a hikikomori (a social reclusive for anyone who doesn’t speak Japanese), which means that he often left like he was fighting against the forces of the world—especially when he gets transported to another world entirely.

Although we may all be on the same planet, that doesn’t make the day-to-day rhyme of life any easier for some. But you just need to keep trying and keep going. You only have one life—so you may as well live it.

12. “When you give up, that’s when the game ends.”—Mitsuyoshi Anzai, Slam Dunk

Mitsuyoshi Anzai is the coach of the high school basketball team. While this quote may be about a basketball game, it also applies to the greater scheme of life.

No matter how tough things get, they're only hopeless if you give up and admit defeat. Until that point, the situation can always be salvaged in one way or another.

13. “You see, sometimes friends have to go away, but a part of them stays behind with you."—Ash Ketchum, Pokémon

People often have difficulty saying goodbye to a friend—whether they’re leaving temporarily or have passed away. This quote from the Pokémon anime series would make anyone who’s lost a friend in any context feel better about the situation.

When a friend leaves you, a small part of them remains. They remain in your memories and your heart. Also, if this friend was a good friend, they likely affected and changed you for the better.

14.“Sometimes, we have to look beyond what we want and do what’s best.”—Piccolo, Dragon Ball Z

This is quite a sweet quote from the show's main antagonist. Usually, antagonists are focused only on what’s best for them and their agenda. But here, Piccolo recognizes that often, it’s better to do what’s best for everyone instead.

It’s easy to get caught up in what we want and need. But, if we do what’s best for the bigger picture, we often end up further along in life than we would have if we only thought about ourselves.

15. “All things change in a dynamic environment. Your effort to remain what you are is what limits you.”—Puppet Master, Ghost in the Shell

This is a quote from the show's antagonist. Even though people may not be his biggest fan, we can’t deny the power of this quote.

Change can be scary. Often, people resist change and prefer to stay in a state of stasis rather than embrace the inevitable change. But as Puppet Master says, change is a part of life, and resisting it only dampens your potential in the world.

16. “It’s not dying that frightens us. It’s living without ever having done our best.”—The Elder, Castlevania

As the head of the group of scholars known as Speakers, naturally, The Elder has some wise words of wisdom to impart to us. This quote is no exception.

When asked what they fear, some people will say, “Death.” As pointed out, it’s not death that is feared but more so the thought of not living our life to the fullest before we die.

17. "You're gonna care what other people think and be someone you're not your whole life? You’re fine as you are. So, talk in your own words."—Ymir, Attack on Titan

In a society with such strict constructs on the population, it’s easy to get lost trying to be someone you’re not, someone you think your peers will be more responsive towards. As Ymir says, we are fine and shouldn’t feel like we need to put on a facade to please others.

Be who you are. There’s only one of you, and our uniqueness makes us truly special.

18. “There are certain things one can’t bear without changing one’s clothes.”—Chiriko Tsurumi, Anohana

This quote is more cryptic than others. As the quiet observer in the series, Chiriko notices more than some of the other favorite characters. She means that if you get stuck in the past or refuse to change with the times, you may be unable to handle what’s to come.

To survive, you need to be able to adapt.

19. “You will never be able to love anybody else until you love yourself.”—Lelouch Lamperouge, Code Geass

This quote means that you must love yourself before you can truly love someone else. Lelouch says that taking care of yourself and feeling good about who you are is important for good relationships with others.

People like this quote because it reminds them that loving yourself is key to having healthy relationships with others. Giving and receiving love can be hard if you don't love yourself, as you’ll never believe it’s what you deserve.

20. “When you hit the point of no return, that’s the moment it truly becomes a journey. If you can still turn back, it’s not really a journey.”—Hinata Miyake, A Place Further than the Universe

If you know that Hinata is full of energy and positivity, this quote about reaching the end point makes complete sense.

True change and adventures in life require commitment.

Just when you think you’ve exhausted all the options, you need to keep pushing, and that’s when life’s opportunities will open up to you.

21. "Dead people receive more flowers than living ones because regret is stronger than gratitude."—Violet Evergarden, Violet Evergarden

This quote may seem sad from the first read, but just because it isn’t happy doesn’t mean it isn’t inspirational. It’s inspirational in the fact that it’s telling you to live your life without regret.

You should tell those you love how you feel and shower them with love now while you still can. Do not take anyone for granted. Apologise and forgive those in need before it’s too late. Appreciate and show kindness to everyone who deserves it.

22. “Life is short, so it will be appreciated. We live to our fullest due to that.”—Heiji Hattori, Detective Conan

Heiji is a light-hearted and good-humored character who always smiles. He lives his life by this quote, and so should you.

Knowing that life is short encourages some to value each moment and pursue happiness and fulfillment. The finality of life is what motivates even the saddest people to live life to the fullest, seize opportunities, cherish moments, and make the most of their time.

23. "Searching for someone to blame is such a pain."—Satoru Gojo, Jujutsu Kaisen

When things go wrong, spending time trying to blame someone can make everything harder. But if we focus on finding ways to fix the problem instead, it can be really inspiring. It means taking responsibility for our actions and learning from mistakes rather than getting stuck in negativity.

This mindset helps us grow stronger and face challenges confidently, knowing we can overcome them with determination and a positive attitude.

24. “No matter how many weapons you have, no matter how great your technology might be, the world cannot live without love.”—Sheeta, Castle In The Sky

It’s easy to compare what you have to those around you. Those comparisons can leave you feeling deflated if you have less than the rest of the world. But, how much love a person has in their life makes them rich.

Love is about caring for each other, being kind, and understanding. It's what helps people get along and make the world a better, happier place.

Without love, the world would be much duller.

25. "Helping other people is the best way to make up for your mistakes"—Kenshin Himura, Rurouni Kenshin

You'll be getting two quotes about life for the price of one here. Another Kenshin Himura quote that goes hand-in-hand with this one is, "Sometimes, no matter what we do, we are victims of the circumstances."

Helping others is the gift of life.

The life lesson here is to realize that people find themselves in situations sometimes because of circumstance, not because of personal issues, and if you can help, to help.

Key takeaways from our favorite anime quotes

You may agree or disagree with our interpretation of these deep anime quotes. But what can be assumed is that by reading those wise quotes, you’ve got a fresh look at life. Here are some key takeaways that we learned

Embrace change

Life is short, so live it

Love yourself

Embrace your uniqueness

Never give up

Look after those around you

Don’t live with regrets

Take the risk

Pursue your dreams

