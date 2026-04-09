Linearity Curve & Move 6.9 brings smarter tools and cleaner workflows
Super Resolution, improved snapping, better image handling and updated presets. Linearity Curve & Move 6.9 focuses on making everyday design work smoother.
By Nadya Kunze
3 minutes
Hey everyone 👋
This release brings a few important additions — Super Resolution for images, grid snapping in Move and better snapping overall.
We also improved the Pen Tool, image handling and updated artboard presets to match current formats. Pus lots of other small improvements across the app.
Let’s take a look.
Super Resolution: scale images with AI
We added Super Resolution.
You can now scale images up using AI directly in Linearity Curve, no need to leave the application or rely on external tools.
This comes up more often than it should. You find the right image, but it’s just a bit too small. Until now, that usually meant either replacing it, working around it or fixing it somewhere else.
Now you can just scale it up and keep going. It’s especially useful when:
- An image doesn’t quite match your layout size
- You’re reusing older or lower-resolution assets
- You need a quick quality boost before export
The goal here is simple remove the extra steps: upscale and move on.
Text tool: smarter default layer names
Text layers now automatically use their text content as the layer name.
What this means:
- No more generic “Text” layers
- Easier navigation in complex documents
- Faster identification of content in layers panel
More precise snapping & Pen Tool guidance
Drawing and aligning elements now feels significantly more accurate.
Pen Tool improvements:
- Guides now appear before you start drawing
- Points snap while hovering
- Easier alignment from the very first click
Snapping upgrades:
- Gradient handles now support snapping
- Better alignment across paths and elements
Copy & paste nodes
A long-requested improvement is here.
You can now:
- Select specific nodes
- Copy them
- Paste only those nodes
This gives you much more control when editing paths and reusing parts of shapes.
Updated artboard presets for modern design
Artboard presets have been completely refreshed to reflect how people design today.
What changed:
Presets now align with:
- Current industry standards
- Real-world workflows
- Popular formats used in tools like Canva, Figma and Sketch
What’s improved:
- Outdated formats removed
- Missing modern formats added
- Social, video and marketing sizes updated
Examples of new presets:
Social & Video
- Instagram Posts, Stories, Reels
- TikTok Video
- YouTube Thumbnail, Shorts, Covers
Web & Marketing
- Website Hero & Banner
- Email Header
- Ad formats
Video & Screens
- 4K, 8K, Ultra-wide
- Modern device resolutions
- A-series, US formats
- Business cards
Grid snapping now in Linearity Move
Linearity Move now includes the same grid snapping system you already know from Linearity Curve.
Grid settings include:
- Perpendicular grid (standard spacing)
- Isometric grid (angle-enabled layouts)
This brings better control when arranging layouts.
Small UX improvements
A few smaller fixes that make a noticeable difference:
- Eyedropper tool behaves correctly when triggered via shortcut (I)
- General interaction polish across editing workflows
- More consistent behavior across tools
Foundational fixes & performance
Behind the scenes, several core interaction improvements make the app feel more reliable:
- Cleaner editor behavior
- More predictable interactions
- Reduced friction in everyday actions
Get the latest update
Update to Linearity Curve 6.9 to use Super Resolution, improved snapping and drawing, grid support in Move, and updated artboard presets.
Join the Linearity community
We love seeing what you create with Linearity Curve.
If you want to share your work, get feedback, or talk with other designers, come join the community on Discord.
Thanks again for being part of the Linearity community 🧡
Happy designing and animating!
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