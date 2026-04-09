Hey everyone 👋

This release brings a few important additions — Super Resolution for images, grid snapping in Move and better snapping overall.

We also improved the Pen Tool, image handling and updated artboard presets to match current formats. Pus lots of other small improvements across the app.

Let’s take a look.

We added Super Resolution.

You can now scale images up using AI directly in Linearity Curve, no need to leave the application or rely on external tools.

This comes up more often than it should. You find the right image, but it’s just a bit too small. Until now, that usually meant either replacing it, working around it or fixing it somewhere else.

Now you can just scale it up and keep going. It’s especially useful when:

An image doesn’t quite match your layout size

You’re reusing older or lower-resolution assets

You need a quick quality boost before export

The goal here is simple remove the extra steps: upscale and move on.

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Text layers now automatically use their text content as the layer name.

What this means:

No more generic “Text” layers

Easier navigation in complex documents

Faster identification of content in layers panel

Drawing and aligning elements now feels significantly more accurate.

Pen Tool improvements:

Guides now appear before you start drawing

Points snap while hovering

Easier alignment from the very first click

Snapping upgrades:

Gradient handles now support snapping

Better alignment across paths and elements

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A long-requested improvement is here.

You can now:

Select specific nodes

Copy them

Paste only those nodes

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This gives you much more control when editing paths and reusing parts of shapes.

Artboard presets have been completely refreshed to reflect how people design today.

Presets now align with:

Current industry standards

Real-world workflows

Popular formats used in tools like Canva, Figma and Sketch

Outdated formats removed

Missing modern formats added

Social, video and marketing sizes updated

Social & Video

Instagram Posts, Stories, Reels

TikTok Video

YouTube Thumbnail, Shorts, Covers

Web & Marketing

Website Hero & Banner

Email Header

Ad formats

Video & Screens

4K, 8K, Ultra-wide

Modern device resolutions

Print

A-series, US formats

Business cards

Linearity Move now includes the same grid snapping system you already know from Linearity Curve.

Grid settings include:

Perpendicular grid (standard spacing)

(standard spacing) Isometric grid (angle-enabled layouts)

This brings better control when arranging layouts.

A few smaller fixes that make a noticeable difference:

Eyedropper tool behaves correctly when triggered via shortcut ( I )

) General interaction polish across editing workflows

More consistent behavior across tools

Behind the scenes, several core interaction improvements make the app feel more reliable:

Cleaner editor behavior

More predictable interactions

Reduced friction in everyday actions

Update to Linearity Curve 6.9 to use Super Resolution, improved snapping and drawing, grid support in Move, and updated artboard presets.

We love seeing what you create with Linearity Curve.

If you want to share your work, get feedback, or talk with other designers, come join the community on Discord.

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Thanks again for being part of the Linearity community 🧡

Happy designing and animating!