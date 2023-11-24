Creativity is a complex and multifaceted mental process that involves generating new and novel ideas, concepts, or solutions to problems. It’s the ability to think outside the box, connect seemingly unrelated things, and produce something original and valuable.

Key trends in creativity * 80% of people believe unlocking creativity is critical to economic growth. * 75% of respondents are pressured to be productive rather than creative at work. * Over 165 million creators joined the global creator economy in the last two years​. * Creative problem-solving sessions with groups trained in creativity tools and principles generated 350% as many ideas, which were 415% more original than those from untrained groups. * 85% of teachers focusing on creativity and using technology in transformative ways often see their students engaging in problem-solving, compared to 50% of teachers who neither focus on creativity nor transformative technology.

What this means: While creativity is widely acknowledged as crucial for economic growth, it often takes a backseat to workplace productivity. However, the booming creator economy, driven by digital platforms, shows a growing appreciation for creative skills. The success of creativity training in fostering innovative problem-solving and its positive impact on education, where it boosts student engagement when combined with technology, suggests a future where creativity and technological skill are essential for success in both the economy and education.

Global creativity statistics

Global creativity refers to the ability of individuals, groups, or organizations to generate innovative and creative ideas, solutions, or products on a global scale.

It involves harnessing creativity and innovation across cultural, geographical, and organizational boundaries to address complex challenges and opportunities that transcend local or regional contexts.

Approximately 75% of people feel they must make the most of their creative abilities and believe they must fully tap into their creative potential.1 A majority of 72% of individuals claim to experience creative revelations while taking a shower.2 Only 25% of individuals feel they’re maximizing their creative potential.3 Globally, 52% of people, and in the United States, 70% of individuals believe creativity is undervalued or underappreciated.3 80% of people believe unlocking creativity is critical to economic growth.3 Nearly two-thirds feel creativity is valuable to society.3 Only 25% believe they’re living up to their creative potential.3

In the landscape of global creativity, where innovative ideas are generated worldwide, 75% of individuals acknowledge the need to fully harness their creative capabilities. Yet, only 25% feel they’re achieving this potential. This discrepancy highlights a significant opportunity for marketers and designers to tap into unexplored creative avenues.



Interestingly, 72% find inspiration in unexpected moments, like taking a shower, suggesting that creativity often strikes spontaneously. Moreover, the widespread belief that creativity is undervalued and crucial for economic growth indicates a pressing need for industries to prioritize and nurture creative thinking, acknowledging its vital role in societal advancement.

75% of respondents are pressured to be productive rather than creative at work.3 People spend only 25% of their time at work creating.3 The biggest barrier to creativity is lack of time (47% globally, 52% in the US).3 Japan ranked as the most creative country, and Tokyo as the most creative city.3 The US ranked as the second most creative nation.3 Generational and gender differences in creativity are marginal.3 40% believe they need more tools or access to tools to create.3 Creative tools are the biggest driver to increase creativity (65% globally, 76% in the US).3 Technology is recognized for helping overcome creative limitations (58% globally, 60% in the US) and inspiring (53% globally, 62% in the US).3 In the UK, 34% of all creative businesses are located in London, and 62% are in the greater southeast of London.4

Creativity vs productivity in the workplace across the top 5 countries

90% of business leaders believe creativity is essential for competitiveness in the market​.4 Over 165 million creators joined the global creator economy in the last two years​.5 17% of creators are business owners, with 39% aspiring to be one.5 Nearly all creators (95%) take action to support causes important to them​.5 Creators making daily content or spending 10+ hours per week on it report being happiest overall​​.5 83% of teams get creative project approval in five review rounds or fewer.6 The speed of work is the top challenge for 77% of creative teams.6 65% of creative professionals are getting new responsibilities.6

Lego Group case study Concept The LEGO Group's approach to enhancing creativity and innovation is centered around its "LEGO Ideas" platform. This platform was designed to tap into the creativity of its widespread fan base. It allowed users to submit their own LEGO set ideas, which the LEGO team reviewed after gathering a certain number of public votes. The concept leveraged the power of crowd-sourcing and community engagement, emphasizing user-generated content (UGC). This initiative aimed to foster a deeper connection between LEGO and its community while exploring new, innovative product ideas. Solutions * User-friendly submission platform: LEGO developed an easy-to-use online platform for submissions, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of users, from children to adult hobbyists. * Community voting system: The platform included a voting system where the community could support their favorite designs. This engaged the audience and helped LEGO identify the most popular ideas. * Expert review and feedback: Submissions that reached the voting threshold were reviewed by LEGO experts. The review process included feedback to submitters, further encouraging participation and learning. * Production of community-designed sets: Selected designs were turned into official LEGO sets, with the original creators receiving recognition and a percentage of the sales. Impact * Increased brand engagement: LEGO Ideas significantly increased customer engagement and loyalty. Fans felt more connected to the brand, knowing their ideas could become products. * Diversification of product line: The initiative led to the creation of unique and diverse LEGO sets, some of which became bestsellers, such as the NASA Apollo Saturn V model. * Boost in innovation: This approach infused fresh ideas into LEGO's product development, keeping the brand relevant and innovative. * Positive publicity and community growth: The success stories of fan-designed LEGO sets garnered positive media attention and attracted more enthusiasts to the LEGO community. ❮ ❯

The business world, in particular, places a high value on creativity, with CEOs and professionals acknowledging its role in driving innovation and future success. Global creativity continues to grow and show innovation across industries. The next section follows how creativity is used and improved within the workplace.

Creativity at work statistics

Overall, regularly integrating periods of creative thinking can be advantageous for your career. This goes beyond just taking breaks to relax. It offers the chance to indulge in unrestrained and innovative thought processes.

94% of hiring managers consider creativity important when hiring job candidates.5 Creativity is the most important skill in the world.7 35% of workers are only given time to be creative a few times yearly.8 Creative problem-solving sessions with groups trained in creativity tools and principles generated 350% as many ideas, which were 415% more original than those from untrained groups.9 78% of college-educated workers over 25 wish they had more creative ability​.5 High Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) scores correlate with lower confidence in entrepreneurial capabilities.10 Creativity is linked to 9 of the top 10 essential skills.11 89% of respondents in a survey believe that creative work is essential for meeting business objectives​​.6 Only 31% of creative teams are measuring their return on investment (ROI)​​.6

Creativity is increasingly recognized as a critical driver in today's competitive market, with 94% of hiring managers valuing it in candidates, underscoring its importance in workforce development. Despite this, a gap exists between its acknowledged importance and practical implementation.



Only 35% of workers have time for creative activities, and trained groups significantly outperform untrained ones in creative problem-solving. Additionally, 78% of educated workers over 25 seek to enhance their creative skills, even though high academic achievers often need more confidence in entrepreneurial skills.



This paradox highlights a disconnect between traditional intelligence metrics and creative ability. Creativity is linked to nine of the top 10 skills in today's job market.

65% of creative professionals are getting new responsibilities​​.6 The speed at which creative teams work is the top challenge for 77% of these teams​​.6 83% of teams get creative project approval in five or fewer review rounds​​.6 Deloitte's survey of 1,015 executives showed that high-growth brands are more likely to allow creativity to flourish​​.12 High-growth brands consider creative thinking one of the most important attributes of talent​​.12 Creative ideas in business are now coming from various sources, not just employees but also external partners, suppliers, and customers​​.12 CMOs are encouraged to redefine the role of creativity, bring the organization along, and inspire different thinking​​.12 Co-creation is becoming more prominent, with external creative partners playing a significant role in brand authenticity​​.12 Nearly four out of five respondents find collaborating with creators on creative strategy easy​​.12 Creators are seen as strategic partners in creativity and growth plans, with 69% of creators prioritizing brand relevance to their audience when partnering with businesses​​.12

How generations prioritize creativity

Analytical and creative thinking are the most important skills for workers in 2023, according to the World Economic Forum​​.13 Six in 10 workers will require training before 2027, with a high priority on promoting creative thinking​​.13 In the US, 7 in 10 people believe that creativity is crucial for the growth of the economy​​.4 60% of CEOs polled say that workplace creativity is a critical leadership quality​​.4

These statistics illustrate creativity's growing importance and diverse applications in the workplace, highlighting its role in problem-solving, innovation, and business growth. Moving forward, we see how creativity continues to grow within schools.

Creativity at school statistics

Creativity in education enhances students' learning experiences and overall development. It fosters critical thinking and problem-solving skills and boosts engagement, confidence, and academic performance.

Teachers who frequently assign creative tasks are more likely to observe their students engaging in problem-solving, demonstrating critical thinking, making connections between different subjects, deeply learning subject matter, and retaining what they've learned​​.15 Creativity in the classroom correlates with students who are more engaged and confident. They take responsibility for their learning, feel confident about mastering complex material, are willing to take risks and display a strong desire to learn more about the subjects taught in school​​.15 The findings are based on a survey of 1,036 K-12 teachers, 2,673 parents of students in grades K-12, and 853 students in grades 6 to 12​​.15 85% of teachers focusing on creativity and using technology in transformative ways often see their students engaging in problem-solving, compared to 50% of teachers who neither focus on creativity nor transformative technology​​.15 Teachers in supportive school environments are likelier to assign creative learning activities. 53% of teachers in highly supportive environments report that their students often try new ways of doing things​​.15 83% of teachers get ideas for incorporating technology into lesson plans from other teachers they know personally​​.15 87% of teachers and 77% of parents agree that creativity-inspired teaching methods, though more work-intensive, have a bigger payoff for students​​.15 73% of students feel they spend too little time choosing what they learn in class, 44% too little time demonstrating what they've learned creatively, and 43% too little time trying new ways of doing things​​.15 Teachers who frequently assign creative learning activities and make transformative use of technology are more likely to perceive their students as highly engaged, confident problem-solvers who think critically and retain what they learn​​.15

A comprehensive survey shows that integrating creativity and technology in education is essential. 85% of teachers using this approach see improved student problem-solving skills. Additionally, 53% of teachers in supportive environments note increased student experimentation. Most teachers and parents agree that creativity-focused teaching, though demanding, leads to better student outcomes.



This aligns with students' preferences for more choice and creative expression, with 73% wanting more control over their learning and 44% desiring more creative demonstration opportunities. These findings highlight the importance of creative and technologically enhanced teaching in developing engaged, confident learners, providing crucial insights for educational development.

Creativity in learning, especially when supported by transformative uses of technology, leads to positive outcomes in problem-solving, critical thinking, retention of learning, and deep learning of subject matter​​.16 85% of teachers with high creativity and transformational technology scores stated that their students often demonstrated problem-solving skills, compared to 50% of teachers who scored low​​.16 87% of teachers and 77% of parents agree that creativity in learning leads to more positive cognitive outcomes than traditional methods​​.16 Teachers in the top 33% for supportive environments were likelier to use technology in transformative ways and infuse creativity in learning​​.16 Only 20% of teachers reported that their school leaders valued creative projects or portfolios as demonstrations of student achievement, while 88% viewed creative products as a better indication of student learning​​.16 Teachers in schools serving low-income communities were less likely to score highly on creativity, though not necessarily on technology use​​.16 42% of teachers serving students from low-income communities reported a lack of access to creative tools in school, and 66% stated a lack of access outside of school​​.16 Participation in art-based programs significantly impacted academic achievements, with increases in grades for language, math, art, and overall GPA.17 Art-based programs positively impact socio-emotional skills, fostering awareness, experimentation, creativity, and improved student relationships​​​​.17 Participation in art-based programs increases students' intent to pursue higher education by 16%​​​​.17

Steps to promote creativity in education

Art-based programs positively influence students' engagement in cultural activities, like watching films, creating cultural goods, and visiting libraries​​​​.17 87% of teachers and 77% of parents agree that teaching approaches inspiring creativity have a bigger payoff for students​​.18 Creativity in learning leads to positive critical outcomes for students, particularly when supported by transformative technology use​​.18 75% of teachers fostering creativity in learning say their students often demonstrate problem-solving skills​​.18 26% of students report they often work on projects with real-world applications.18 81% of teachers believe that lesson plans making transformative use of technology are better for students to connect their learning to the real world​​.18

Creativity in schools is a vital catalyst for intellectual growth and personal development. It transcends traditional learning methods, offering students a platform to explore, experiment, and express themselves uniquely. This approach nurtures critical thinking and problem-solving skills, essential for thriving in an ever-evolving world.

By integrating creativity into the curriculum, schools don't just teach; they inspire. This inspiration leads to a generation of knowledgeable, innovative, adaptable, and equipped learners to navigate and contribute to a complex, dynamic society. Schools that prioritize creativity, therefore, are not just educational institutions; they are incubators of future leaders, thinkers, and creators.

Frequently asked questions

What's creativity? Creativity generates, creates, or discovers new ideas, solutions, and possibilities. It's about thinking outside the box and combining things in novel ways.

Can creativity be learned? Yes, creativity can be nurtured and developed. While some people may naturally be inclined towards creative thinking, everyone can enhance their creative abilities through practice and exposure to different experiences and ideas.

How do you measure creativity? Measuring creativity is subjective and can be challenging. It often involves assessing the originality, effectiveness, and aesthetic value of an idea or product. However, there needs to be a universal standard for measuring creativity.

What are the benefits of being creative? Creativity can lead to problem-solving, innovation, and personal fulfillment and can also have therapeutic effects. It's valuable in almost every field, from arts to science and business.

Does the environment affect creativity? The environment can significantly impact creativity. A stimulating, open, and positive environment can foster creative thinking, while a restrictive or negative environment might hinder it.

Sources