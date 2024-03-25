Calling all students, educators, and educational institutions! We're thrilled to launch our new education pricing plan for Linearity Pro. Now, you can access the full power of Linearity's suite of professional design and animation tools at a student-friendly price.

If you're an individual user, you can claim a 58% discount on Linearity Pro.

Claim your education discount now Start our quick verification process. Get verified

But if you're part of a group of 10 or more students or educators, you can claim an even bigger discount with a fully customized plan.

Claim your education group discount now Sign up for our education pricing plan today. Contact sales

This new plan takes your design education journey to the next level with features such as:

Unlimited files: Create as many static or animated assets as you like

Create as many static or animated assets as you like More artboards : Extend your design space beyond 2 artboards

: Extend your design space beyond 2 artboards Advanced export options : Including SVG, PDF, and resolutions higher than 1024px x 1024px

: Including SVG, PDF, and resolutions higher than 1024px x 1024px 2 for 1 software: Use Linearity Curve to create static assets, then animate them with Linearity Move

Use Linearity Curve to create static assets, then animate them with Linearity Move 3000+ free templates: Choose from thousands of free static and animated templates

Choose from thousands of free static and animated templates Free tutorial videos and articles: Access our library of tutorial videos to learn how to get the most out of both tools

How to claim your education plan