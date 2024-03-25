Calling all students, educators, and educational institutions! We're thrilled to launch our new education pricing plan for Linearity Pro. Now, you can access the full power of Linearity's suite of professional design and animation tools at a student-friendly price.
If you're an individual user, you can claim a 58% discount on Linearity Pro.
But if you're part of a group of 10 or more students or educators, you can claim an even bigger discount with a fully customized plan.
This new plan takes your design education journey to the next level with features such as:
- Unlimited files: Create as many static or animated assets as you like
- More artboards: Extend your design space beyond 2 artboards
- Advanced export options: Including SVG, PDF, and resolutions higher than 1024px x 1024px
- 2 for 1 software: Use Linearity Curve to create static assets, then animate them with Linearity Move
- 3000+ free templates: Choose from thousands of free static and animated templates
- Free tutorial videos and articles: Access our library of tutorial videos to learn how to get the most out of both tools
How to claim your education plan
- Complete our quick survey, and add your institution’s email or upload your verification documents (Student ID, educational credentials, etc.) at the end.
- After successful completion of the verification, you’ll receive your exclusive discount link in your inbox within two business days.
- Click on the link you receive to sign up for the Pro plan, use your existing Linearity Subscription email for the billing setup and the new subscription will be assigned automatically.
