Introducing Fontinator

When iOS14 got released in September, Apple changed the way apps access custom fonts for more privacy and we have instantly received tons of messages from you asking about the missing 'import fonts' option. So, You no longer have access to your favorite fonts unless you install them via a Font importer app. No more bad fonts!

Today, we are glad to introduce to you a new tool that helps you create and organize your own library of custom fonts. And after lots of searching, we found the perfect solution and name to importing fonts: Fontinator.

Fontinator lets you import any of your font files (.TTF, .OTF) and install it onto your iOS & iPadOS system. That means that your new custom fonts will work on any app that supports custom fonts like Pages, Keynote or of course, Vectornator.



You can preview your fonts, font families, add and delete fonts to your liking. Plus, you can open any installed font directly in Vectornator and jump right into work!

But, what does this mean for you? How can you use custom fonts in Vectornator now?

Let’s go to the point! To install custom fonts:



1. Install Fontinator from the App Store.

Or go to your Vectornator Gallery > Settings > Font Library.



2. Open Fontinator > Tap the ⊕ button.

3. Select your desired font file.

4. Tap Install Fonts.

5. Download and install profile.

6. Your fonts are ready to use!

After adding custom fonts to Fontinator, don't forget to install a new profile in order to update your font library in Vectornator and other supporting apps.



For the full tutorial on how to use Fontinator, visit our Learning Hub .

We’re thrilled to also announce a new Vectornator version.

Version 3.5.1 brings along many fixes across all platforms, iOS, iPadOS and macOS.

Thanks to your feedback, we were able to fix over 50+ bugs in this update! This includes fixes to the text tool, time-lapse, undo history and much more.

Here is an overview of what Vectornator 3.5.1 packs:

• Added Fontinator integration to import custom fonts.

• Up to 80% less crashes.

• Text tool works more reliably.

• Added Long Press for help for more buttons and added missing French and Portuguese translations.

• Improved Undo & Redo history.

• Bug fixes & localization improvements.

Head to the App Store to update your Vectornator version.

Thank you so much for your feedback! Stay tuned for more exciting updates coming in the near future!

