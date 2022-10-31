Trick or treat: celebrate spooky season with free design assets

With Halloween fast approaching, we’ve brewed up some spooky design surprises especially for you.

From horror-inspired color palettes to bat-themed wallpapers, these digital assets are nothing to be afraid of. They’re available to download for free and use on any design project. So, when you’re not out at the Halloween party, why not spend a creative night in with Linearity Curve?

Jumpstart your creative ideas with Linearity Curve and Linearity Move Download the Linearity suite

Check out the design files below, and don’t forget to tag us on social media with your creepy creations.

Customize these frightfully good design templates

Halloween is a fantastic time for small businesses to boost sales through creative seasonal promotions. It’s the perfect opportunity to engage customers with spooky deals, themed products, and eye-catching marketing. Using Linearity's ready-made Halloween design templates can make the process even easier, allowing you to create professional, festive visuals in no time.

Check out these free Halloween-themed Instagram posts below and find more templates here.

Add these spooky assets to your designs

This Halloween Icons Pack offers a collection of spooky icons that seamlessly combines playful charm with a touch of fright. Featuring familiar seasonal favorites like ghosts, bats, and jack-o'-lanterns against a playful purple backdrop, this pack is ideal for designers seeking a mix of eerie and fun elements for their Halloween projects.

With Linearity Curve, you can mix and match elements, tweak colors to fit your brand's Halloween aesthetic, or resize them for any application. For an extra touch of magic, Linearity Move lets you animate these icons.

Bring motion in-house Animate marketing assets in seconds with Linearity Move. Get started

Send chills with a spooky Halloween card

Open it in Linearity Curve to customize colors, adjust element positions, and more. For added fun, use Linearity Move to animate the eerie eyes and text.

Jumpstart your creative ideas with Linearity Curve and Linearity Move Download the Linearity suite

Carve a pumpkin face from an Illustration

If you’re a fan of spooky season, you probably have your jack-o'-lantern designs all planned out. But if you don’t want to deal with the mess of carved-out pumpkin pulp this year, why not enjoy creating a digital pumpkin illustration instead?

This fantastic pumpkin Illustration by the lovely Nastya is available to download for free. You can play around with it in Linearity Curve and use our tools to cut out a creepy face. It’s totally up to you to decide on the shapes for the cut-out eyes, nose, and mouth, so download it below and get creative!

Horror movie color palettes

It’s no secret that color can have an impact on our psychology. This is especially the case for horror films, where color is often used to captivate the viewer and elicit a whirl of emotions.

With this in mind, we gathered some of the best colors from horror classics and created downloadable color palettes. You can download them below, import them into Linearity Curve, and use them in any of your designs.

The Shining

Whoever has watched this movie surely has this scene engraved in their memories. The intense hues in the geometric carpet combined with the blue in Danny's sweater create an interesting color combo for any spooky design.

Midsommar

Image Source: Pinterest

Unsettling, yet bright and colorful, Midsommar can get to your head like no other movie. Grab the flowery colors here, but don’t let your guard down around this one.

Beetlejuice

Ready to create brand assets that pack a punch? Visit our Academy to learn how to use color palettes. Get started

Another one of the classics. Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice definitely has its own garish twist of the undead. Use with caution.

Hocus Pocus

Okay, so Hocus Pocus isn’t so scary, but we couldn’t leave out the ‘90s Halloween classic. The comedic trio of villainous witches—Mary, Winnie, and Sarah—wear fall-colored costumes that create an eerie, yet playful color palette.

Bat backgrounds

Didn’t have time to buy decorations this year? You can still celebrate Halloween in the digital realm.

Our super-talented in-house designer Júlia Aragon created these spooky patterns that you can download and use as wallpapers on your phone. Plus, each file reveals every layer of each festive background, so you can see how she created them. You could even play around with her designs and change the colors. If you don't want to use these designs as wallpapers, you could use them for party invitations, or transform one into an elaborate spooky scene.

We hope you’ll enjoy these free design treats. If you haven’t downloaded Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) yet, get it here and start working on your Halloween-inspired design projects. We can’t wait to see what you create.