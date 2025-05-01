You don’t need expensive software or complicated workflows. Just a clean version of your sketch (scanned, photographed, or drawn digitally) and access to a tool like Auto Trace. Here’s how the process works:

First, bring your sketch into your design software. This could be a photo, a scan, or a digital export from another drawing app. Supported formats like JPG and PNG work best.

Once the image is placed on your canvas, click or tap to select it. A menu or quick action bar should appear with image editing options.

Look for the Auto Trace button — this is where you’ll begin the conversion process.

Depending on the style of your hand drawing, select a tracing mode that fits best:

A - Sketch Mode : Great for black-and-white or inked drawings with clear lines.

B - Illustration Mode : Ideal for colored drawings or shaded artwork.

C - Photo Mode : Best for images with a lot of gradients, textures, or photo-like details.

D - Basic Shapes: Perfect if your drawing includes geometric shapes that need to stay clean and simple.

Press the Mode button (2) to select which Auto Trace mode you want to use to trace your image.

The content-aware Auto Trace menu (3) pops up inside the Quick Actions Bar, as soon as you select an image.

If you’re converting a hand-drawn sketch, Sketch Mode is usually the best starting point.

Before you trace, you can fine-tune the result with a few settings:

Detail or Complexity : Controls how many vector points are generated.

Contrast : Enhances line clarity, especially for faint pencil marks.

Ignore White : Removes the white paper background from your sketch.

: Removes the white paper background from your sketch. Keep Source Image: Keeps your original raster image visible under the vector result.

Once you’re happy with your settings, tap or click Auto Trace.

Your sketch is now vectorized! You can zoom in, adjust paths with the Node Tool, delete extra shapes, and recolor everything. It’s all editable, clean, and scalable.