How to Import and Edit PDFs in Vector Software: A Step-by-Step Guide with Linearity Curve
Learn how to import and edit PDFs in vector software easily with Linearity Curve. Edit logos, text, and shapes on Mac and iPad without losing quality.
By Eoin
1 minute
PDF files are a popular format for sharing vector graphics because they preserve design elements and allow easy sharing. But if you want to import and edit PDFs in vector software, you need a tool that can handle these files without losing quality or detail.
If you’re asking how to import and edit PDFs in vector software and want a straightforward, reliable solution, Linearity Curve offers powerful features that make PDF import and editing easy, fast, and precise.
In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of importing PDFs into Linearity Curve and show you how to edit them efficiently.
Why Importing and Editing PDFs in Vector Software Matters
PDFs often contain logos, illustrations, and other vector elements. Importing them into vector software lets you:
- Edit design components directly without recreating from scratch
- Make quick adjustments to logos, text, and shapes
- Export updated files in various vector formats for print or web
- Maintain high resolution and quality throughout the workflow
Vector Design That Feels Effortless
Create illustrations, logos, brand assets and more on Mac, iPad, and iPhone.Try Now for Free
How to Import PDFs into Linearity Curve
Importing PDFs in Linearity Curve is simple and seamless:
- Open Linearity Curve on your Mac or iPad.
- Click “Import” or drag your PDF file into the workspace.
- Linearity Curve automatically converts the PDF’s vector elements into editable vector paths.
- The imported PDF appears in your layers panel, ready for editing.
Editing PDFs in Linearity Curve
Once imported, you can edit your PDF vectors just like any other vector object:
- Select individual shapes or groups to move, resize, or recolor.
- Use Resize Mode to scale elements without losing quality.
- Edit text elements directly by selecting and typing new content.
- Modify paths with the Node Editing tools for precise shape adjustments.
- Add new vector elements or import other assets to enhance your design.
Export with Confidence
Once you’ve finished your edits, you can export the updated file in multiple vector-friendly formats like PDF or SVG — perfect for sending back to clients or preparing for print. Because the entire workflow remains vector-based, the output quality stays crisp and scalable.
In the image below, you can see the export menu options:
A – Format (PDF)
B – Selected Artboard
C – Option to include or exclude the background
D – Option to include or exclude all artboards from your export
Why Use Linearity Curve for Editing PDF Vectors?
What makes Linearity Curve stand out is how seamlessly it blends powerful vector editing with an interface that feels lightweight and natural — especially on iPad or iPhone. No steep learning curve. No bloated menus. Just intuitive tools like snapping, resizing, layering, and alignment that make working with imported PDFs a breeze.
It also syncs across devices, so you can start editing a PDF on your iPad and pick up exactly where you left off on your Mac.
If you’re regularly working with clients, assets, or designs sent as PDFs, knowing how to import and edit PDFs in vector software is essential. And with Linearity Curve, it’s not just possible — it’s easy, accurate, and actually enjoyable.
So next time you’re handed a PDF and asked to “just tweak this a bit,” skip the frustration. Open it in Linearity Curve, make your edits, and export with full vector quality preserved.
Eoin
CRO
I work with freelancers & agencies to help them to animate their designs in minutes.