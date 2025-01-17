PDF files are a popular format for sharing vector graphics because they preserve design elements and allow easy sharing. But if you want to import and edit PDFs in vector software, you need a tool that can handle these files without losing quality or detail.

If you’re asking how to import and edit PDFs in vector software and want a straightforward, reliable solution, Linearity Curve offers powerful features that make PDF import and editing easy, fast, and precise.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of importing PDFs into Linearity Curve and show you how to edit them efficiently.