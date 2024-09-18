In the world of marketing design, effective collaboration and organization can make all the difference. That's where Linearity Workspaces come in, offering a streamlined way to manage projects and collaborate with others.

If you haven’t explored your new Workspace yet, make sure to update your Linearity software.

Design with Linearity Curve and animate with Linearity Move Try our software for free

Why use Linearity Workspaces?

Linearity Workspaces are more than just a feature—they're a game-changer for how you handle projects. Here’s why you should take full advantage of them:

Centralized project management: Whether you're working solo or as part of a larger team, Workspaces allow you to neatly store all your your files in dedicated project folders, all within a single, centralized location.

Seamless collaboration: Workspaces empower you to invite other designers and stakeholders to collaborate on projects effortlessly. Managing permissions is straightforward, ensuring everyone can contribute effectively.

Personalized control: As the owner of your Workspace, you have the autonomy to create, manage, and organize projects according to your needs. This means you’re in charge of your creative space, but you can also delegate tasks and share responsibilities with other project members.

Organizing your Workspace

If you're already using Linearity, you can start benefiting from Workspaces by updating your software to versions 5.10.0 (Curve) and 1.8.0 (Move) or higher. New users will automatically have their Workspace ready to use right after creating their Linearity account, making it easy to dive into organizing and collaborating from the start.

This space is where your creative journey begins, and setting it up correctly will help you stay organized:

Naming your Workspace

A clear and descriptive name for your Workspace can set the tone for how projects are organized and accessed by team members. This is especially useful when managing multiple projects within the same Workspace.

Structuring your projects

Within your Workspace, you can create an unlimited number of projects. Consider organizing them by client, campaign, or type of work (e.g., animations, branding, prototypes). This helps keep everything tidy and reduces the time spent searching for specific files.

Tips for effective collaboration

Collaboration is at the heart of Linearity Workspaces. Here’s how to make the most of it:

Invite the right collaborators

You can invite existing Linearity users or even people who aren’t on Linearity yet by email. Be sure to define roles and permissions clearly, so everyone knows their scope of work and access level.

Manage project member access

As your projects grow, managing permissions becomes crucial. Use the Workspace settings to manage access to all your projects, ensuring that members have the right level of control.

Stay organized with folders and files

Encourage other project members to use consistent naming conventions and organizational structures for folders and files. This not only keeps the Workspace neat and tidy but also makes collaboration smoother.

Maximizing project management

The true power of Workspaces lies in how you manage individual projects:

Project settings

From renaming projects to managing collaborating members, the Project Settings are your go-to for all adjustments. Regularly review these settings to ensure the project stays aligned with your goals.

File management

Within projects, team members can create, rename, duplicate, and move files. However, deleting rights are restricted to the project creators to prevent accidental data loss. It’s a good idea to make sure everyone’s on the same page about these permissions to keep things running smoothly.

Don’t forget to be mindful of the file limits associated with your subscription plan. Keep track of your file usage to ensure you stay within your limits or consider upgrading if you need more space.

Handling edits and changes

Edits in Workspaces sync automatically, ensuring everyone has the latest version of the file. If two people happen to edit the same file simultaneously, Linearity automatically creates a duplicate to preserve both versions so nothing gets lost. Make sure to delete the duplicate you no longer need to keep your projects organized.

Ready to get started? By setting up your Workspace effectively, you can create a highly productive environment that fosters creativity. Learn more about Workspaces here or simply start exploring yours in Linearity Curve or Move.