When working with vector graphics, one of the best advantages is that you can resize vectors without losing quality. Unlike raster images that pixelate when scaled up, vector files use mathematical paths and points, meaning they stay sharp no matter the size. But knowing how to resize vector artwork correctly is key to maintaining this quality, especially if you’re new to vector design.

If you’re wondering how to resize vector without losing quality and want a smooth, beginner-friendly experience, Linearity Curve offers the perfect set of tools. In this guide, we’ll explain the basics of resizing vector graphics and how you can easily do it in Linearity Curve.