You can use Auto Trace on any scanned image, photo of a drawing, or digital sketch, whether it’s from paper, a drawing app, or an imported file like JPG or PNG.

Start by opening the drawing you want to vectorize in Linearity Curve. It can be a scanned sketch, a photo, or a file exported from your favorite drawing tool.

Click on the image to activate it. You’ll see a menu or quick actions bar appear with options for editing.

Look for the Auto Trace button — this is where you’ll begin the conversion process.

Depending on the style of your hand drawing, select a tracing mode that fits best:

A - Sketch Mode : Great for black-and-white or inked drawings with clear lines.

B - Illustration Mode : Ideal for colored drawings or shaded artwork.

C - Photo Mode : Best for images with a lot of gradients, textures, or photo-like details.

D - Basic Shapes: Perfect if your drawing includes geometric shapes that need to stay clean and simple.

Press the Mode button (2) to select which Auto Trace mode you want to use to trace your image.

The content-aware Auto Trace menu (3) pops up inside the Quick Actions Bar, as soon as you select an image.

You’ll be able to adjust settings like:

Complexity : Controls how detailed the traced output is.

: Controls how detailed the traced output is. Contrast : Helps clarify faint lines or shadows.

: Helps clarify faint lines or shadows. Ignore White : Removes paper background from your vector.

: Removes paper background from your vector. Keep Source Image: Lets you keep your original drawing visible underneath the trace.

Once everything looks right, hit Auto Trace. And just like that, your hand drawing is now a vector graphic