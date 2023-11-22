Instagram is a free social media platform for sharing photos and videos. Since its launch in 2010, Instagram has become one of the world's leading social media sites. Users can upload media edited with filters, organized by hashtags, and categorized by geographical tagging.

Posts can be shared publicly or with pre-approved followers. Users can browse other users' content by tags and locations and view trending content. Instagram also has a feature for live streaming and creating stories that disappear after 24 hours.

Instagram encourages users to engage with content through likes, comments, and shares. It's also a platform for influencers who cultivate large followings to promote products and brands. Over time, Instagram has added more features, including direct messaging, Instagram Video for longer videos, and Reels , which are short-form videos designed to be easily shareable and discoverable.

Key trends in Instagram *More than 2 billion people around the globe use Instagram monthly. * Every second, Instagram sees the addition of 1,074 new photos. * 86.6% of Instagram users regularly post their own Instagram Stories. * A substantial 90% of Instagram users choose to follow at least one business account on the platform. * In 2023, the brand value of Instagram amounted to $47.4 billion​.

What this means: UGC is constantly growing, and with evolving technology, platforms are becoming more available for users to create more content that people resonate with. Marketing campaigns have shown tremendous growth and sparked the question, ‘why not use it more often?’ The answer is simple: more and more people are, with specific brands and forums boosting their names with this type of content. By 2033, almost 78% of online content will be user-generated.

Instagram audience and demographic statistics

Instagram users can be individuals, businesses, celebrities, influencers, or any entity that chooses to maintain a presence on the platform. Each user typically has a profile with a username, profile picture, bio, and the option to share posts with their followers. Users can also follow other accounts to see their content in their feeds and engage with it.

More than 2 billion people around the globe use Instagram monthly.1 Instagram ranks as the fourth most popular social media platform worldwide in terms of usage.2 According to its worldwide advertising audience reach statistics, Instagram boasts a user base of at least 1.628 billion individuals globally as of April 2023.2 Since 2013, Instagram's global monthly user base has grown by a remarkable 2,200% or more.1 In January 2023, India held the title of having the most extensive Instagram user base globally, with a total of 229 million users.3 The United States followed with 143 million users; Brazil came in third with 113 million users.3 Indonesia, Turkey, and Japan occupied the fourth, fifth, and sixth spots regarding Instagram user numbers, respectively.3 Brunei leads the way with the highest Instagram audience reach, as 92% of the country's population uses the social network.3 Guam ranks second with a 79.2% penetration rate, followed by the Cayman Islands with 78.8%.3 Kazakhstan, Iceland, and Montenegro are close behind in terms of Instagram user penetration.3 As of August 2023, Instagram users in the United States were 56.9% female and 43.1% male.4 The United States is an important market for Instagram, ranking as the second largest platform audience in the world, with approximately 143 million users in the country.4

With over 2 billion monthly users and ranking as the fourth most popular social media platform, Instagram offers a vast and diverse market crucial for marketers.



Its dramatic 2,200% user growth since 2013 and leading user bases in countries like India, the United States, and Brazil, coupled with high penetration rates in places like Brunei, highlight its growing global influence.



The platform's varied demographics, especially a majority female audience in the USA, present unique opportunities for customized marketing and design strategies, highlighting its significance in the digital world.

Almost 31% of Instagram users were between the ages of 18 and 24.5 Approximately 30.3% of users were between the ages of 25 and 34.5 A notable 15.7% of users belong to the 35 to 44 age group.5 61% of teenagers aged 12 to 17 utilize Instagram weekly.7 Instagram is used by 25.9% of the global population aged 13 and older.2 If we exclude individuals in the 13 and above age group residing in China, where Instagram remains inaccessible due to being blocked, the platform's adoption rate among eligible users rises to 32.2%.2 Approximately 45% of Instagram users reside in urban areas.6 On average, kids between the ages of 4 and 15 in the United Kingdom allocate approximately 40 minutes daily to using Instagram.8 A "very favorable" view of Instagram is held by 31% of adults in the United States who fall within the age range of 18 to 34.9 Among American adults aged 35 to 44, 23% have a "very favorable" opinion of Instagram.9 In the 45 to 64 age group, the percentage drops to 15%, and for those aged 65 and older, it's only 4% who share a "very favorable" perspective on Instagram.9 Over 50% of Instagram's worldwide user base consists of individuals who are 34 years old or under.22

The average global Instagram ad reach

As of January 2023, approximately 17% of active Instagram users worldwide were young men aged 18 to 24.22 In 2022, Millennials rated Instagram as their preferred social media platform.23 In 2022, Generation Z members also considered Instagram Generation Z their favorite social media application.23 Among Gen Z women, TikTok and Instagram are the most commonly used social media apps.23 Just 7% of Instagram users in the United States fall into the age group of 13 to 17 years old.24 Only 4.7% of Instagram users in the United States are 65 years of age or older.24 A significant 82% of Instagram users also use Facebook.23 Approximately 47% of Instagram users in the United States have an annual income exceeding $75,000.6 On average, Instagram users worldwide spend approximately 11 hours per month using the Instagram app on Android phones.25 However, this figure drops to around 7 hours per month for users in the United States.25 According to your information, 72% of teenagers use Instagram, and 72% of teenagers use Instagram, and a significant 57 million teenagers in the United States consider Instagram their preferred social media platform.26 Every day, Instagram Stories are utilized by over 500 million accounts.26 A substantial 35% of music listeners in the United States who follow artists on Facebook and Instagram do so to connect with other fans and experience a sense of belonging to a community.27 It is anticipated that Instagram will have approximately 1.44 billion users by the year 2025.28

Businesses, brands, and influencers actively leverage Instagram to connect with their audiences, and the platform provides advertising opportunities to reach a wider user base. Influencer marketing has thrived on Instagram, with influencers from various niches and industries gaining prominence.

Instagram post statistics

Instagram posts are a fundamental way for users to share moments, express themselves, connect with others, and engage with a wider community on the platform. They are a central component of the Instagram experience, and users can scroll through their feeds to see posts from accounts they follow.

Instagram has seen the upload of more than 50 billion images.10 Every second, Instagram sees the addition of 1,074 new photos.10 Approximately 68% of all Instagram feed posts consist of images.11 About 39% of Instagram users in the United States check their feeds at least once a month.12 Roughly 29% of Instagram users in the United States post to their feeds at least once a month.12 Central Park is the most Instagrammed tourist attraction globally, amassing more than 6 million posts on the platform.13 Carousel posts tend to have the highest average global engagement rate at 1.08%.14 Followed by photo posts with an average engagement rate of 0.81%, and video posts with an average engagement rate of 0.61%.14 Photos that include faces tend to receive approximately 38% more likes on Instagram than those without faces.12

Instagram's upload of over 50 billion images and an average of 1,074 new photos per second underscores its massive impact on visual storytelling and user engagement. With 68% of feed posts being imaged, the platform demonstrates a user preference for visual content.



The popularity of locations like Central Park and varied engagement rates across post types reflect Instagram's role in influencing cultural trends and content effectiveness. Moreover, the 38% higher like rate for photos with faces highlights the importance of human connection in digital media, cementing Instagram's significance in global engagement and marketing.

The Instagram post that garnered the most likes was shared by the account @world_record_egg, amassing more than 60 million likes.15 The typical or median number of comments on image posts on Instagram is approximately 5.76 comments.16 The most widely used Instagram filter is Clarendon.17 Emojis are used in the captions of approximately 48% of Instagram posts.18 Around 36% of Instagram posts have captions that contain over 300 characters.18 The hashtag #Love is one of the most popular hashtags on Instagram, having been used over 1.7 billion times.19

How internet users discover new brands or products via social media

On average, an Instagram post typically contains approximately 10.7 hashtags.20 On average, brands tend to use fewer hashtags in their Instagram posts, typically ranging between 3 and 9 hashtags per post.20 A majority of hashtags, specifically 7 out of 10, are branded in nature.20 On average, posts with a relatively low number of hashtags, specifically 1, 2, or even none (zero hashtags), tend to perform the best on Instagram.21 Over one-third of Instagram posts use 1–3 hashtags.21 Instagram now has more formats for video posts than static posts: Instagram offers various formats for sharing video content, including feed videos, Reels, Stories, Live videos, and Instagram Video.21 70% of marketers are looking to increase ad spend on video .21

Hashtags play a significant role in categorizing and increasing the discoverability of posts, with many users opting for a more focused approach using 1–3 hashtags. Instagram offers diverse formats for sharing video content, including feed videos, Reels, Stories, Live videos, and Instagram Videos, reflecting the platform's emphasis on video content.

Instagram Stories statistics

Instagram Stories is a feature within the Instagram platform that allows users to share photos and short video clips that disappear after 24 hours.

These temporary posts are displayed in a slideshow format at the top of a user's Instagram feed and profile page. Instagram Stories offers various interactive and creative tools that users can use to enhance their content, including stickers, filters, text, and drawing tools.

Each day, more than 500 million Instagram users actively participate in Instagram Stories.32 86.6% of Instagram users regularly post their own Instagram Stories.32 Within the United States, approximately 31% of the budget allocated by brands for Instagram goes toward advertising through Stories.33 Additionally, 61% of Instagram users included the 'support small businesses' sticker in their Stories over just one month61%.33 According to the study, a substantial 75.2% of American adults aged 18 and older do not engage with Instagram stories daily.34 Instagram stories containing more than 26 frames show a minimal 2% exit rate.35 Compared to regular posts, Instagram stories have a lower reach rate.35 Only 21% of Instagram users plan their stories in advance, significantly contrasting to the 66% who pre-plan their main Instagram feed.35 Gap achieved an impressive 73% click-through rate (CTR) for their Instagram Stories campaign.36

Over 500 million daily active users on Instagram Stories highlight its crucial role in social media engagement, with 86.6% of users creating Stories, reflecting its appeal as a marketing channel. Despite this, 75.2% of American adults don't use Stories daily, revealing varied user behaviors.



The low exit rate for longer Stories contrasts with their lower reach than regular posts, suggesting different consumption patterns. This, along with only 21% of users planning their Stories versus 66% for their main feed, indicates a spontaneous usage trend.



Gap's successful 73% CTR in their Stories campaign showcases the high engagement potential for marketers and designers using this format effectively.

Instagram Stories have piqued the interest of 58% of individuals in a brand or company.36 In the United States, marketers allocated 31% of their Instagram advertising budgets specifically for stories.37 Globally, half of the companies on Instagram created a story at least once in an average month.38 An overwhelming 96% of USA marketers plan to continue using Stories advertisements in the upcoming six months.37 More than half of users, 50.5%, spend between one to three hours daily on Instagram, while 26% spend more than three hours on the platform.38 Businesses are responsible for creating a significant portion, one-third, of the top-watched stories on the platform.38 Additionally, 36% of Instagram users actively interact with brand-related Stories by providing reactions such as likes, comments, or shares.38 Instagram stories tend to have a reach rate that falls within the range of 1.5% to 6.2%, whereas regular posts enjoy a higher reach rate ranging from 12% to 25%.39 Instagram Stories are tapped forward by users approximately 68% of the time.40 A substantial 86.6% of Instagram users actively post Stories on the platform.40

The average number of times accounts post on Instagram

Approximately 67% of users have clicked on branded links within Instagram Stories.40 The heart love sticker is the most popular sticker in Instagram Stories.41 Instagram accounts with over 100,000 followers are more likely to post video stories than photo stories.42 Instagram accounts boasting more than 100,000 followers typically produce an average of more than 49 Instagram Story posts each month.42 Accounts that post multiple stories per day experience a decrease in audience engagement with each additional story. Compared to the first story posted within a 24-hour period, the second story received 81% as many views.42 Views then decline to 77% for the third story, 72% for the fourth story, and 70% for the fifth story.42

Instagram Stories are a widely utilized feature, with a substantial portion of the platform's user base actively posting and interacting with Stories. However, there is a notable difference in user preferences, with most favoring traditional photo and video posts over Stories.

Brand adoption statistics

With its visually appealing content, innovative features, and vast user base, Instagram has transformed how brands adopt and implement their marketing strategies.

Approximately three-quarters of marketers collaborate with influencers or content creators on Instagram.29 In 2023, around 29% of marketers intend to allocate most of their investments to Instagram compared to other social media platforms.29 Regarding brand safety, a substantial 86% of marketers express confidence in advertising on Instagram.29 Approximately 53% of marketers report that Instagram delivers a high return on investment (ROI) for their advertising efforts, while a mere 7% of marketers believe that Instagram yields a low ROI.29 A significant 70% of shopping enthusiasts rely on Instagram as their primary platform for discovering new products.26 In 2023, 27% of marketers plan to prioritize Instagram for working with creators and influencers.29 Over half of marketers plan to increase their investments in Instagram in 2023, indicating its continued importance in their marketing strategies.29 In 2022, marketers experienced the highest engagement rates on Instagram compared to any other social media platform.29 Around 32% of marketers find Instagram to be the most user-friendly platform for collaborating with influencers and content creators.29

Instagram is a crucial platform for marketer-influencer collaborations and is attracting a significant part of marketing budgets in 2023, highlighting its superiority over other channels. With 86% of marketers trusting its brand safety and over half reporting high ROI, Instagram proves its effectiveness in marketing.



It also significantly influences consumer behavior, with 70% using it to discover new products. Marketers are accordingly focusing on Instagram for 2023 collaborations, reflecting its growing importance and user-friendliness, thereby establishing it as a fundamental element in the marketing sector.

In 2022, 1 in 4 marketers reported that Instagram delivered the highest return on investment (ROI) compared to other platforms.29 In 2022, marketers observed the highest engagement rates for user-generated content on Instagram.29 Only 8% of marketers intend to decrease their investment in Instagram in 2023.29 A notable 36% of marketers plan to incorporate Instagram into their marketing strategies for the first time in 2023, indicating a growing interest in the platform for marketing purposes.29 An impressive 90% of Instagram users follow at least one business account on the platform, underscoring the platform's significance for business and marketing purposes.30 Approximately half of Instagram users (50%) show increased interest in a brand when they encounter advertisements for it on the platform, highlighting the effectiveness of Instagram as an advertising medium.30 For posting organic content, 27% of marketers believe that Instagram provides the highest return on investment (ROI) compared to other platforms.29 In 2023, nearly a quarter of marketers (23%) consider Instagram the most effective platform for brands looking to establish their initial social media strategy, indicating its appeal as a starting point for businesses entering the social media landscape.29

Most followed brands on Instagram

Among marketers, 46% utilize Instagram Shops, and among those who use Instagram Shops, 50% report experiencing a high return on investment (ROI).29 Among marketers, 41% make use of Instagram Live Shopping, and of those who leverage Instagram Live Shopping, 51% report a high return on investment (ROI).29 Currently, the higher education sector boasts the most substantial engagement rate per Instagram post compared to any other industry, standing at 3.19%.31 Following closely in second place are sports teams with a 1.79% engagement rate, while influencers rank third with a 1.42% engagement rate.31 According to the survey, a significant 67% of users have engaged with branded Stories on Instagram by 'swiping up' on the provided links.20

Instagram's high engagement rates, effectiveness in various industries, and features like Instagram Shops and Live Shopping demonstrate its value as a marketing and advertising tool.

These tools have proven to be effective in businesses as well.

Instagram Business statistics

With over 200 million businesses actively promoting their offerings on the platform, Instagram Business has become an essential tool in the modern marketing toolkit.

In 2023, the brand value of Instagram amounted to $47.4 billion​.44 As of November 2022, the average Instagram business profile follower engagement with posts on a page was 0.65%.​43 The net advertising revenue of Instagram Stories worldwide was expected to be $11.43 billion.45 Instagram boasts a user base of over 200 million businesses actively promoting their products and services.30 The majority of Instagram business accounts, about 86%, are based in the United States, followed by 81% in the UK and 75% in Germany.48 A substantial 90% of Instagram users choose to follow at least one business account on the platform.30 Approximately 62% of users express heightened interest in brands they encounter through Instagram Stories.30 A significant 81% of Instagram users use the platform to research new products and services.46 An impressive 87% of Instagram users take action in response to seeing a product on the platform.46

Instagram's $47.4 billion brand value in 2023 and a business post engagement rate of 0.65% highlight its significant role in digital marketing. Over 200 million businesses, mainly from the USA, UK, and Germany, showcase the platform's global reach.



Its success in engaging 90% of users with business accounts, primarily through Stories, is evidenced by the 62% increased brand interest and $11.43 billion in expected Instagram Stories ad revenue.



Furthermore, 81% of users research products on Instagram, with 87% acting upon product discovery, underscores its effectiveness in influencing consumer decisions, making it a vital tool for marketers and designers.

Major brands, on average, post on Instagram approximately 1.56 times daily.49 Nearly all fashion brands, standing at 98%, harness Instagram as a marketing tool.50 Over 150 million individuals directly communicate with businesses on Instagram each month.30 A considerable 68% of weekly Instagram users come to the platform to interact with content creators.51 An overwhelming 93% of marketers have already leveraged Instagram to attract potential customers.30 The primary goals of Instagram marketing for businesses are expanding their target audience (74%), enhancing brand awareness (69%), and increasing sales (46%).46

Most common content on Business Instagram accounts

Instagram's influencer landscape comprises 54% nano-influencers and 33% micro-influencers.47 Most consumers, specifically 61%,powerful place more trust in influencer recommendations than brand-generated content (38%).47 Nano-influencers exhibit a rising trend with the highest engagement rate at 5%.47 Stories are employed by 36% of businesses for product promotion.52 The presence of fashion brands on Instagram is nearly ubiquitous, with 98% of them having a presence.53 A notable 67% of users actively watch branded Stories.30 Instagram is a favored platform for influencer marketing, with 73% of marketers showing a preference for it.54 On average, business accounts on Instagram experience a monthly follower growth of approximately +1.79%.55

Instagram has become a key player in the world of digital marketing. The platform's influence is powerful in the United States, the UK, and Germany, where many online stores are based.

Frequently asked questions

How do I create an Instagram account? To create an Instagram account, download the Instagram app or visit the website, then follow the on-screen prompts to sign up. You must provide a valid email address and phone number or use your Facebook account to register.

What are Instagram Stories? Instagram Stories are short-lived photo or video posts that disappear after 24 hours. They're a great way to share moments throughout your day and engage with your followers.

What's Instagram Video? Instagram Video (formerly IGTV) is a feature on Instagram that allows users to upload and watch longer-form videos. It's typically used for content that exceeds the 60-second limit of regular posts.

What are Instagram Reels? Instagram Reels are short, entertaining videos set to music or audio clips. They're a fun way to showcase creativity and engage with a wider audience.

How can I increase my followers on Instagram? Post high-quality content regularly.

Use relevant hashtags to reach a wider audience.

Engage with other users by liking, commenting, and sharing their content.

Collaborate with influencers or other users in your niche.

Promote your Instagram on other social media platforms.

Sources