Interview with Modather Zaki — a Cairo-based Motion Designer and Illustrator

Sam: How did you first discover Move? What was your first touchpoint?

Modather: My first introduction to Linearity apps was when I bought an iPad. I was searching for a graphic design app, and back then, there weren’t many good free options available. The only one that stood out with a free subscription was Vectornator. I downloaded it and was really impressed—especially compared to bigger competitors like Illustrator. Since then, I’ve been using both Linearity Move and Curve.

Sam: What was your experience like when you started using Move?

Modather: When Move was released, I gave it a try. What made it work for me was how user-friendly it was. I was a complete beginner in motion graphics, but I was able to learn it in just a day.

Sam: How do you typically go about creating your animations? Do you start from scratch in Move or use artboards from somewhere else?

Modather: It depends on the project. I always begin by aligning my work with the brand guidelines. For example, I made an animation for a company called ByWay. Their branding was very minimal—just black and white—and they wanted a simple animation to explain their services.

Sam: And for another project?

Modather: I also created an animation for Triple R, an Egyptian electronic recycling company. Their process involves three stages, and the animation had to reflect that. I first study the brand, then build a storyboard, and finally tell the story visually.