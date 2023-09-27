As designers, we know the frustration of juggling files across multiple devices and platforms, often leading to clutter, confusion, and lost work. Keeping track of design assets can be a headache, but we’re here to ease your pain. With Linearity, your files are saved in the software and automatically updated across all your devices.

Your files: Safe and secure in Linearity

Linearity software securely stores all your existing and future files in one place, effortlessly syncing them across all your devices for convenient access. It’s a game-changer for anyone seeking a more streamlined and organized design workflow.

Secure and centralized file storage

Say goodbye to the hassle of managing files across various devices and locations. Linearity stores all your files in one secure place. This not only frees up precious device and iCloud memory, but also ensures that your files are never lost. No more frantic searches or accidental deletions; everything you create or import is safely stored in Linearity.

Seamless cross-device synergy

With Linearity, you can pick up where you left off on any device. Whether you're working on your Mac, iPad, or iPhone, your files are seamlessly synchronized across all your devices. This means you can start a project on your Mac at the office, make changes on your iPad during your commute, and add finishing touches on your iPhone while waiting in line at the coffee shop.

Offline freedom

We know that inspiration can strike anytime, anywhere. That’s why we empower you to work offline effortlessly with Linearity. Whether you're creating new concepts or fine-tuning existing designs, Linearity provides the flexibility to create, edit, duplicate, delete, and rename files, all without needing an internet connection.

File access

Your most recent files, including any file you've created on your current device after logging in will be available offline. Plus, you can download any file to make it accessible, even if you haven’t worked on it for a while.

Files that aren't available offline will be indicated in the thumbnails so you can identify them easily.

Downloading files for offline use

Making a file available offline is simple. When you're online, just tap or click on the file you want to work on offline, and the download will start automatically.

No hassle synching

When you're back online, Linearity automatically uploads any changes you made offline. Your work seamlessly syncs, ensuring that you're always up to date.

If you’re in the middle of the migration process but go offline, don’t worry. Linearity intelligently pauses the migration and resumes it when you're back online.

Synced files across both platforms

With Linearity, you can now manage your Linearity Curve and Linearity Move files all in one place. This unified workflow streamlines your creative process and ensures a seamless transition between each platform.

Team collaboration and sharing (coming soon)

In the near future, we’re introducing upgraded file-sharing capabilities, shared workspaces, and real-time collaboration features. This means you'll be able to collaborate with your team in real time, whether they're in the same office or halfway across the world.

What about exporting?

No stress! You still have full control over how and when you export your files. All your Linearity Curve files can be exported as JPEG, PNG, PDF, SVG, Adobe Illustrator, .curve files, or as an image in your Photos App.

With Linearity, you can look forward to a more organized and collaborative design journey. So, why wait? Take the leap, and let Linearity transform the way you create and work together.

