While Liquid Glass improves the experience across all Apple devices, our main focus has been the iPad. Apple has been steadily transforming the iPad into a true laptop alternative. In a 2015 interview, Tim Cook said:

The iPad Pro is a replacement for a notebook or a desktop for many, many people. quote-icon icon blockqute-icon icon

To align Linearity Curve with that vision, we’ve redesigned the workspace to make professional-grade tasks feel natural.

On the iPad, the new two-column Inspector lets you browse and edit side by side, adapting dynamically to window size.

On the iPhone, touch targets, spacing, and gestures have been refined for smoother and more comfortable interaction, even with one hand.

The “New Document” workflow has been redesigned. Templates and recents adapt to context, helping users start new projects efficiently.