Linearity just got a new look — Liquid Glass.
A cleaner, faster, more modern UI that makes design feel effortless.
By Eoin
1 minute
What’s Happening?
Apple is releasing a whole new look and feel to software with a new design system nicknamed Liquid Glass. It brings a single, consistent look to iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
With Liquid Glass, we want people to see and interact with content in a way that feels natural and guided, not forced or mechanical.” – Apple Human Interface Guidelines
At Linearity, we’ve adopted this new design and updated how Linearity looks, feels, and behaves.
Why Linearity Adopted Liquid Glass
We wanted your workspace in Curve to feel as fluid, modern, and precise as the designs you create. It makes Curve feel at home on all Apple devices.
It unifies the interface, strengthens the iPad experience, and makes complex designs easier to understand. The design provides a calm, focused workspace while giving a stable foundation for future features with Apple’s APIs and Foundation Models.
What’s Changing in Linearity?
While Liquid Glass improves the experience across all Apple devices, our main focus has been the iPad. Apple has been steadily transforming the iPad into a true laptop alternative. In a 2015 interview, Tim Cook said:
The iPad Pro is a replacement for a notebook or a desktop for many, many people.
To align Linearity Curve with that vision, we’ve redesigned the workspace to make professional-grade tasks feel natural.
On the iPad, the new two-column Inspector lets you browse and edit side by side, adapting dynamically to window size.
On the iPhone, touch targets, spacing, and gestures have been refined for smoother and more comfortable interaction, even with one hand.
The “New Document” workflow has been redesigned. Templates and recents adapt to context, helping users start new projects efficiently.
Linearity Curve now integrates Apple Intelligence and Foundation Models.
You can generate color palettes with simple natural language prompts like “Create a soft pastel palette for a spring campaign” and instantly get a palette you can use, save, or modify.
Automatic translation is also built in: select a language, and your designs, including text and labels, are recreated seamlessly.
How to Get
Curve with Liquid Glass is shipping alongside the public release of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26. You’ll need to update both your Apple device and Linearity Curve or Move.
To use smart on-device features like content-aware adjustments and automatic translations, make sure Apple Intelligence is enabled on your device.
Try it Out, No Sign-Up Required
Linearity Curve is fully accessible, no account required to try, design and export or explore.
📣 Got feedback or found something that could be better? Let us know at feedback.linearity.io
💬 Need help? Reach us anytime at support@linearity.io
Linearity is evolving with the future. This update helps us on our mission towards fast, fluid, and delightful design.
Vector Design That Feels Effortless
Create illustrations, logos, brand assets and more on Mac, iPad, and iPhone.Try Now for Free
Eoin
CRO
I work with freelancers & agencies to help them to animate their designs in minutes.