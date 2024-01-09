With the launch of Linearity Move on the horizon, we’ve been hearing from many of you about how excited you are for our new animation tool. But we also know you have a lot of questions about how the software works, and you’re eager to start learning how to use it.

To help kick-start your learning process, as well as get you even more excited for the launch, we’ve decided to host two different live online workshops for Linearity Move. Topics will include an initial overview and tutorial session to onboard you to the software, as well as an in-depth learning session were we’ll explore one of Linearity Move’s main use cases.

The first event will start on January 18th, and the next one will follow on January 26th. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect from each event, and how you can join!

Linearity’s how-to sessions:

1. Create your first animation with Linearity Move

Event details:

Jan 18, 16:00 GMT+1

Event description:

At Linearity, we've always believed in revolutionizing the way you work, and our newest tool, Linearity Move, is no exception. Seamlessly empowering you to breathe life into your stories, it simplifies the animation process with its automated features and allows you to effortlessly tweak design elements on the fly.

To kick off our brand new “Linearity’s How-To Sessions” series, we’ll take you through all the basic features Linearity Move has to offer, so that you can start creating your very first animation.

Ready to get moving? Join Yash for an introductory session full of tips, tricks, and insights on how to use Linearity Move.

Speaker details:

Yash Arora is the Senior Product Designer for Linearity Move. He loves crafting thoughtful interfaces and systems that scale design. Find more at zwattic.com.

2. Animating illustrated assets with Linearity Move

Event details:

Jan 26, 16:00 GMT+1

Event description:

While the world of illustration is already rich in expression, what if you could effortlessly infuse an extra dose of vitality into your creations, taking their impact to a whole new level? With Linearity Move, bringing illustrations to life becomes an effortless journey, empowering you to animate every element with absolute ease.

Want to learn how to make this animation? Sign up!

In our second edition of “Linearity’s How-To Sessions,” we delve into the exciting world of animating illustrations with Linearity Move. Led by the exceptionally skilled designer and illustrator, Maddy Zoli, this session promises to be an inspiring journey into the art of infusing illustrations with captivating motion in just a few simple steps to swiftly create captivating content that can fit to all your marketing channels.

Ready to get moving? Join Maddy for a session full of tips, tricks, and insights on how to animate your illustrations in Linearity Move.

Speaker details:

Maddy is an animator, illustrator and vector artist from Italy, currently based in in Brighton UK. Maddy works in the templates team at Linearity, bringing a lifelong experience in illustrations. When not busy with work, she is writing and drawing her own stories, constantly looking for new inspiration, watching movies and reading books!

If these events sound interesting to you, be sure to sign up to secure your spot! But if the time doesn’t work for you, don’t worry. We’ll be recording these workshops so that more people can view them later. Stay tuned!