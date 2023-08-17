Linearity Move: the one animation platform your team needs

Introducing Linearity Move: Our innovative new animation software that empowers marketing teams to bring static assets to life.

Motion graphics are everywhere in today's digital landscape, from online ads to social media content. With their ability to captivate our attention, mastering the art of creating compelling moving visuals has become increasingly crucial for content creators and marketing professionals. But if you've ever tried to tackle the intricate software that's considered the industry standard, it's likely left you feeling intimidated and discouraged by its sheer complexity.

That's where Linearity Move comes to the rescue. We've developed our animation software with one goal in mind: to make motion graphics production simple, fast, and inexpensive. Whether you're part of a professional design team or a solo creator, our software ensures that anyone can dive right in and create captivating animations from the get-go, no matter your experience.

Join the waitlist for early access, and read on to learn how Linearity Move can accelerate your business growth.

Bring motion in house

Did you know that 91% of businesses use video as a marketing tool? If you’re seeking a way to breath new life into your content without breaking the bank or investing months of valuable time, Linearity Curve is the solution. Our game-changing software is here to help your team reduce animation costs, enhance production efficiency, and skyrocket your conversion rates.

With Linearity Move, marketing designers can easily import their existing still assets and create effective motion graphics in just a few clicks.

Design in Curve. Animate in Move.

Linearity Curve and Linearity Move are the ultimate design duo. They work together seamlessly, allowing you to animate anything you design with our vector-based tools. And even if you haven't used Linearity Curve before, you won’t be left out. We believe in fostering a design environment that encourages unrestricted creativity, which is why Linearity Move also supports files from Figma, Sketch, and Adobe.

Motion in a single click

Simply import your static files into Linearity Move, and bring them to life in an instant with our Auto Animate feature. This powerful tool analyses your Artboards and automatically puts them into motion. You can then customize the results by editing keyframes, transitions, and positions.

We understand the importance of maintaining a smooth workflow, which is why we also added a set of powerful presets to Linearity Move. These presets allow you to effortlessly add complex movements to your objects in a single click. After applying a preset, you can fine-tune the results by editing the duration and animation curves, and make precise modifications in your timeline.

Ideate. Animate. Convert

So now that you've experienced the magic of Linearity Move, you might be wondering how your new animated content will perform when you share it.

Studies have shown that video content totally outshines static images with 2-3 times higher click-through rates. And brands have discovered that video ads drive a whopping 20-30% more conversions compared to boring old static images. Plus, pages with videos are way more likely to hit the first page of Google search results.

While we can't guarantee that every video created in Linearity Move will become an overnight sensation, we're can equip you with the tools to make an impact in your marketing efforts. Remember, success in the digital realm is a combination of creativity, strategy, and a sprinkle of luck. But with Linearity Move at your side, you have the opportunity to craft impactful videos that resonate with your audience and propel your marketing efforts to new heights.

Sign up for the waitlist today to join the animation revolution.