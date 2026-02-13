If you build animations for apps, websites, UI interactions or you just love keeping your files ultra-light, this one’s for you.

One of the most requested features ever has officially landed in Linearity Move:

You can now export your animations as Lottie files!

Lottie is a super lightweight, vector-based animation format that has become the go-to for web and mobile teams everywhere. It keeps your animations sharp at any size, interactive, and insanely small in file weight.

Lottie files are ideal for shipping UI micro-interactions, animated logos, onboarding flows, or playful app moments.