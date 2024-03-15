The overview

Salesroom used Linearity to equip their internal design team with the tools they needed to create professional animated marketing assets, eliminating the need for collaboration with external design agencies. This resulted in significantly faster motion design work and a massive reduction in the company’s costs for producing animations.

About the client

Salesroom is a video conferencing platform made for salespeople. It augments vital aspects of the sales process, such as calendaring and opportunity tracking. This helps users to focus on the most valuable aspects of sales: breaking through the noise and making real connections.

The challenge

Previously, Salesroom outsourced their design and motion graphics work to external design agencies to produce animated marketing materials. However, this was an expensive process involving briefing agency designers and conducting multiple feedback rounds, which led to several challenges.

Missed deadlines: These external agencies often struggled to meet Salesroom's tight deadlines due to onboarding challenges and long feedback rounds. This resulted in project delays and client frustration, impacting marketing campaign schedules.

High costs: Outsourcing animation design work through an agency proved much more expensive than expected, resulting in strained project budgets.

Limited collaboration: Remote collaboration challenges and communication gaps between in-house designers and external agencies hindered their efficiency and creativity.

They needed to optimize their marketing content creation process. Solving these three challenges was their top priority. When they found Linearity, it was a perfect match.

The solution

Linearity’s static and animation design tools offered Salesroom a cost-effective and efficient alternative to outsourcing. The software’s user-friendly interface empowered Salesroom's designers to start designing and animating in a very short time.

The impact of Linearity’s software was immediate and significant. With the Linearity Org plan, the Salesroom team was able to:

Move animation in-house

With Linearity’s software compatibility was a perfect fit for Salesroom. Their team was able to move between creating static vector designs in Linearity Curve to professional-grade animations with Linearity Move with a simple, easy workflow. Linearity allowed Salesroom to give their internal design team the tools they needed to animate on their own without a large investment to train them on how to operate an overly-complicated animation software.

Onboard their design team fast

Linearity’s client support team provided comprehensive tailored onboarding sessions to familiarize Salesroom's design team with the features and functionalities of the new design software. These sessions were customized to address Salesroom’s specific design needs and workflow requirements. The team found that Linearity’s tools integrated seamlessly with their existing design infrastructure, ensuring a smooth transition.

Enhance team collaboration

The collaboration tools built into Linearity’s software helped to foster more efficient teamwork between their designers. Communication improved since the team no longer had to interface with external partners. This new clarity in the team’s communication led to faster asset iteration and more efficient project management.

Cut their animation costs by 70%

By reducing their reliance on external agencies, Salesroom achieve a significant reduction in their animation costs. They found that, even after the time cost of training their team to use Linearity software, their overall spend on animated marketing assets was only 30% of what it had been. This gave them the budget flexibility to offer more competitive pricing to their clients, resulting in increased sales.

Improve their team’s efficiency by 40%

By streamlining their design team’s animation workflow, enhancing internal collaboration, and eliminating their reliance on external vendors, Salesroom achieved a dramatic 40% improvement in their project completion rate. Linearity’s tools offered them the solution they needed to create an animated marketing asset workflow that worked for them.

"Linearity has been a game-changer for Salesroom. The easy-to-use interface has equipped our internal designers with the skills to create stunning animations in-house. This translates into business efficiencies and stronger cross-collaboration for a more streamlined speed to market. We’re thrilled with the high-quality animations we can now deliver for our marketing campaigns. We're very excited to continue exploring the full potential of Linearity's design suite." - Daria Danilina (Co-founder and CCO at Salesroom)

The summary

Linearity's powerful and intuitive design and animation tools proved to be a game-changer for Salesroom, addressing the challenges that were holding back their marketing campaigns and completely transforming their design workflow.

Their adoption of Linearity software resulted in 40% greater project efficiency on their design team, animation cost savings of 70%, and enhanced collaboration within their in-house design team. This set them up for success, enabling them to deliver high-quality animated marketing campaigns with greater speed and agility.

Linearity empowers companies like Salesroom to take complete control of their creative process. With its intuitive interface and comprehensive animation capabilities, Linearity helps startups to:

Meet tight deadlines: Bring animation in-house and streamline workflows for faster project completion.

Bring animation in-house and streamline workflows for faster project completion. Reduce costs: Eliminate outsourcing expenses and unlock budget flexibility.

Eliminate outsourcing expenses and unlock budget flexibility. Boost collaboration: Foster seamless teamwork between designers with intuitive collaboration features.

Foster seamless teamwork between designers with intuitive collaboration features. Deliver exceptional results: Create high-quality static and animated designs that boost marketing ROI.