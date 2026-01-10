Online SVG editors occupy a specific niche. They're not trying to replace Illustrator or Linearity Curve. They exist for situations where you need to work with SVG files quickly, without setup, and often on a machine that isn't your primary workstation.

The most common real-world scenarios:

Quick edits to existing files — updating a colour, repositioning an element, exporting a slightly different version

— updating a colour, repositioning an element, exporting a slightly different version Working on an unfamiliar machine — a borrowed laptop, a work computer without your usual software, a remote session

— a borrowed laptop, a work computer without your usual software, a remote session Lightweight creation — simple icons, basic shapes, quick diagrams that don't justify opening a full design tool

— simple icons, basic shapes, quick diagrams that don't justify opening a full design tool Client review and annotation — sharing an SVG with a non-designer who needs to see and comment on it in a browser

— sharing an SVG with a non-designer who needs to see and comment on it in a browser Learning vector basics — browser tools are often a lower-friction entry point for someone new to vector design

If your work fits one of these scenarios, an online editor is a reasonable choice. If you're doing detailed illustration, building a component library, or working with complex multi-layer files, you'll hit the ceiling quickly.

Not all browser-based SVG tools are built the same way. Some are essentially simplified design apps that happen to run in a browser. Others are purpose-built SVG editors with direct access to the file's XML structure. A few are primarily animation tools that use SVG as their output format.

The things that matter most:

Path editing. Can you move individual anchor points? Add and delete nodes? Adjust Bezier handles? A tool that only lets you move whole shapes around isn't really an SVG editor — it's a canvas tool that exports SVG.

File import and export. You need to be able to bring in an existing SVG and get a clean, usable SVG back out. Some tools import fine but produce bloated or non-standard output that breaks in browsers or other applications.

Layer and group support. SVG files often have nested groups and layers. If the editor flattens everything on import, it's going to be difficult to work with anything more complex than a single icon.

Typography handling. If your SVG includes text, you need the editor to handle it properly — ideally preserving web fonts or converting to outlines correctly.

Performance. Browser-based tools can be slow with complex files. A large SVG with hundreds of paths will stress some tools to the point of being unusable.

Boxy SVG is the closest thing to a proper SVG editor in the browser. It's purpose-built for SVG work rather than being a general design tool that happens to export SVG. The interface exposes the structure of the file directly — you can see and edit the XML, work with the full node tree, and access SVG-specific properties that most other tools abstract away.

It handles complex files better than most alternatives, and the path editing tools are genuinely usable. There's a free browser version and a paid desktop app for Mac, Windows and Linux.

Best for: Developers and designers who need direct SVG control, editing existing complex files, anything where clean output matters.

Boxy SVG exposes SVG structure more directly than most browser-based tools.

Vectr is a simpler, more beginner-friendly option. The interface is clean and approachable, and it works reasonably well for creating basic vector graphics from scratch — shapes, text, simple icons. It also supports real-time collaboration, which makes it useful for quick back-and-forth with clients or teammates.

The limitations show up fast if you're doing anything complex. Path editing is basic, there's no real Bezier handle control, and it struggles with imported SVG files that have many layers or nested groups. It's genuinely useful for simple work, but it's not a tool for professional illustration.

Best for: Beginners, quick simple illustrations, collaborative review of basic vector files.

Gravit Designer was one of the most capable browser-based vector tools for several years. It has since been rebranded as Corel Vector and integrated into the Corel ecosystem. The core functionality remains strong — better pen tool, more complete layer support, and more export options than most browser-based alternatives.

The free tier has become more restricted since the Corel acquisition, and the subscription model is a meaningful cost consideration if you're comparing it to free alternatives. For users already in the Corel ecosystem, it makes sense. For everyone else, the value proposition is less clear.

Best for: Users who need more than basic shape creation, already use Corel products.

SVGator is a different kind of tool. It's primarily an SVG animation platform — you bring in a static SVG and use a timeline-based interface to add CSS or JavaScript animations. As a static SVG editor it's limited, but as an animation tool for SVG it's one of the better browser-based options.

If you need to animate SVG elements — paths, icons, loaders, illustrations — without writing animation code by hand, SVGator is worth knowing about. The output is clean, well-structured SVG with embedded CSS or JS, and it works well in most browser contexts.

Best for: Adding animation to existing SVG files, creating animated icons and loaders.

Figma isn't a dedicated SVG editor, but it deserves a mention here because it's where a lot of SVG work actually happens in browser-based workflows. You can import SVG files, edit paths reasonably well, and export back to SVG. The collaboration features are class-leading, and the browser version is essentially identical to the desktop app.

The limitation is that Figma treats SVG as an import/export format rather than as its native file structure. It doesn't expose SVG properties directly, and its SVG export — while generally clean — can produce output with Figma-specific attributes that occasionally cause issues in browser rendering.

Best for: Teams already in Figma, UI-adjacent vector work, collaborative editing.

Tool Boxy SVG Path editing Full Bezier control SVG import/export Clean, standards-compliant Layer support Full Animation Basic Free tier Yes (browser) Best use case Direct SVG editing Tool Vectr Path editing Basic shapes only SVG import/export Limited on complex files Layer support Partial Animation No Free tier Yes Best use case Simple creation, beginners Tool Corel Vector Path editing Good SVG import/export Good Layer support Full Animation No Free tier Limited Best use case Intermediate vector work Tool SVGator Path editing Limited SVG import/export Good Layer support Partial Animation Excellent Free tier Limited Best use case SVG animation Tool Figma Path editing Good SVG import/export Good (with caveats) Layer support Full Animation With plugins Free tier Yes (free plan) Best use case UI design, collaboration Tool Path editing SVG import/export Layer support Animation Free tier Best use case Boxy SVG Full Bezier control Clean, standards-compliant Full Basic Yes (browser) Direct SVG editing Vectr Basic shapes only Limited on complex files Partial No Yes Simple creation, beginners Corel Vector Good Good Full No Limited Intermediate vector work SVGator Limited Good Partial Excellent Limited SVG animation Figma Good Good (with caveats) Full With plugins Yes (free plan) UI design, collaboration

Browser-based SVG editors have made real progress, but they share a set of limitations that show up reliably once the work gets more demanding.

Performance with complex files. A browser tab running a design application is competing with everything else in the browser for memory and processing. Large SVG files — detailed illustrations, files with hundreds of paths, complex masks or clip paths — will slow down or crash most online tools in ways that desktop apps simply don't.

Bezier precision. Full handle-level Bezier control — the kind you need for clean illustration work — is either absent or feels imprecise in most browser tools. You can move points, but fine-tuning curves to the level a professional illustration requires is genuinely difficult in a browser environment.

Typography. Browser font handling varies across tools, and managing embedded fonts in SVG exports is inconsistent. Converting text to outlines — important for any SVG going into print or a context where font availability isn't guaranteed — is either unavailable or unreliable in several of these tools.

Offline access. Most online SVG editors require an internet connection. For designers who work on trains, planes, or in any context where connectivity isn't guaranteed, this is a real constraint.

File privacy. Uploading client files or confidential work to a browser-based tool means that data is leaving your machine. Depending on your context, this may be a meaningful concern.

The browser is a fantastic delivery mechanism for software, but it"s not yet a complete replacement for the operating system when precision and performance both matter. quote-icon icon blockqute-icon icon

Online SVG editors make sense for a specific range of tasks. Outside that range, a native app is the better choice — not because of brand preference, but because of what the work actually requires.

Move to a native app when:

You're working with complex multi-layer SVG files that need to stay structured

You need precise Bezier curve control for illustration or icon work

You're building anything that needs to scale consistently across a design system

Performance matters — large files, fast iteration, no lag

You work offline regularly

File privacy is a concern for your project or client

The underlying point is that browser tools optimise for access and convenience. Native apps optimise for precision and performance. The work you're doing determines which one you need.

Complex multi-layer files behave differently in a native app environment — more control, more stability, no browser overhead.

Linearity Curve is a native vector design app for Mac and iPad. It doesn't run in a browser, and that's not a limitation, it's a deliberate choice. The things that make a browser-based SVG editor convenient (instant access, no install) are the same things that create its ceiling. Curve removes that ceiling.

For SVG work specifically, Curve gives you:

Full Bezier control — anchor points, handles, smooth and corner nodes, all with the precision you'd expect from a professional tool

— anchor points, handles, smooth and corner nodes, all with the precision you'd expect from a professional tool Apple Pencil support — on iPad, you can draw and edit paths directly with a stylus, which changes the feel of vector work considerably

— on iPad, you can draw and edit paths directly with a stylus, which changes the feel of vector work considerably Clean SVG export — Curve's SVG output is standards-compliant and lean, without the tool-specific attributes that some browser exports add

— Curve's SVG output is standards-compliant and lean, without the tool-specific attributes that some browser exports add Auto Trace — convert raster images to editable vector paths, then refine them manually

— convert raster images to editable vector paths, then refine them manually Performance — native app performance on Apple Silicon; complex files stay responsive

The natural progression looks like this: you start with an online tool for quick edits and simple tasks. As the work gets more involved — more layers, more precision required, more complex files — you reach for a native app. Curve is where that progression leads for Mac and iPad users.

It's not the right tool for every situation. If you're on Windows or need real-time browser-based collaboration, the tools listed earlier in this guide are still valid. But if you're working on Apple hardware and your SVG work has moved beyond quick edits, Curve is worth the switch.

Learn more about Linearity Curve

Linearity Curve on iPad — full vector control without a browser.

Situation Quick colour or position edit to an existing SVG Recommended tool Boxy SVG Situation Simple icon or shape creation, no install Recommended tool Vectr Situation Animating a static SVG for web Recommended tool SVGator Situation UI design with SVG assets, team collaboration Recommended tool Figma Situation Complex illustration or icon work, Mac/iPad Recommended tool Linearity Curve Situation Advanced multi-artboard print/brand work Recommended tool Adobe Illustrator Situation Recommended tool Quick colour or position edit to an existing SVG Boxy SVG Simple icon or shape creation, no install Vectr Animating a static SVG for web SVGator UI design with SVG assets, team collaboration Figma Complex illustration or icon work, Mac/iPad Linearity Curve Advanced multi-artboard print/brand work Adobe Illustrator

If you want to understand the broader context — file formats, tools, workflows and fundamentals — the full guide is a good place to start.

Vector Design: A Complete Guide to Tools, Formats and Workflows (2026)

About the author

Nadya Kunze runs Customer Support at Linearity and has 7+ years of experience helping customers in SaaS. When she’s not solving problems, she’s drawing, hiking or baking, and she writes for the blog about Linearity, graphic design and other creative topics.