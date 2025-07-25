Getting started is easy. Just import your drawing into Linearity Curve. Once it’s in, select the image and tap on Auto Trace from the quick actions menu.

Now comes the fun part. You can choose from different modes depending on what kind of drawing you’re working with.

If it’s a line drawing or black-and-white sketch, Sketch Mode gives you sharp, clean vector outlines.

If your drawing is more colorful and complex, Illustration Mode is ideal.

For photo-based artwork, Photography Mode smooths everything into editable shapes.

And if your artwork is full of geometric elements, Basic Shapes Mode recognizes and rebuilds them as clean, scalable vectors.

You’ll also get a few sliders to control how detailed or smooth the result is, along with toggles like “Ignore White” to get rid of the background, or “Simplify Path” if you want fewer points to edit. Once you’re happy with the settings, hit the Auto Trace button—and just like that, your drawing becomes a fully editable vector.