TikTok, launched in September 2016 by the Chinese tech giant ByteDance, has rapidly evolved into more than just a social media platform. It's a cultural phenomenon. This mobile app allows users to enter a world of creativity and connection through short-form video content.

It's not just about recording and sharing videos up to 60 seconds long. It's an invitation to tell a story, express a talent, or share a moment—often set to a catchy soundtrack.

The platform's surge in global popularity is no accident. It taps into the current generation's pulse, offering various creative tools ranging from simple filters to complex editing features. These tools empower users to transform everyday footage into eye-catching, share-worthy content.

TikTok has become a platform where trends are created. A dance, a joke, or a recipe can go viral overnight, reshaping how we consume and interact with digital content.

But TikTok's impact extends beyond entertainment. It's a vivid snapshot of today's digital mobile era, illustrating how swiftly a well-crafted app can change the social media landscape and influence millions. As a testament to modern innovation and cultural shift, TikTok isn't just capturing moments. It's setting the pace for the future of digital expression.

Key trends in TikTok * 86% of TikTok users find the content they want on the platform​​. * Users spend an average of 95 minutes per day on TikTok and open the app 19 times per day​​. * ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, is valued at $250 billion, with TikTok itself valued at $75 billion. TikTok and Douyin have a 22% market share as of 2022​​. * The platform's user base grew from 133 million in 2018 to 1.587 billion in 2023. * TikTok was fined nearly £13 million in the UK for violating users' privacy in 2023.

What this means: These insights show TikTok's significant impact in digital media, driven by its effective algorithm and diverse content that engage users highly. This engagement underpins TikTok's and ByteDance's significant valuations and market dominance. The platform's swift user base expansion underscores its growing global and cultural significance. Yet, the hefty UK fine for privacy breaches reminds us of the critical need for responsible data management in social media, underscoring the balance between innovation and ethical practices.

TikTok user statistics

TikTok has firmly established itself as a strong force in the global app market. Its download figures have soared remarkably, with recent statistics revealing a 60% increase in the last year alone, outpacing rivals in the social media domain. This surge is a testament to its popularity and highlights a shift in user preferences towards short-form video content .

TikTok had 1.1 billion users aged 18 and above in April 2023​​.1 The platform's advertising reach grew by approximately 41 million (+3.9%) in the three months leading up to April 2023​​.1 Globally, 53.4% of TikTok's users are female, and 46.6% are male​​.1 The platform's largest age group is users aged 18 to 24, accounting for 38.5% of the ad audience​​.1 Marketers can reach roughly 13.6% of the global population using TikTok ads​​.1 The United States has the most TikTok users aged 18 and above (116.5 million), followed by Indonesia (113.0 million) and Brazil (84.1 million)​​.1 TikTok's advertising reach in Southeastern Asia is the highest among world regions at 276 million users aged 18 and above​​.1 Two-thirds of teens aged 13 to 17 in the US report using TikTok​​.2 TikTok use among teens is more common among Black teens (81%) and teen girls​​.2





Its significant user presence in regions like the United States, Indonesia, Brazil, and Southeastern Asia highlights its global reach and importance. These insights affirm TikTok's vital role in contemporary marketing, presenting it as a critical player for engaging with a diverse, youthful, and worldwide audience. As of April 2023, TikTok's expansive adult user base and recent advertising reach growth highlight its growing clout in digital marketing . This platform, characterized by a balanced gender distribution and a predominantly young adult audience, emerges as a vibrant arena for targeted, innovative marketing strategies Its significant user presence in regions like the United States, Indonesia, Brazil, and Southeastern Asia highlights its global reach and importance. These insights affirm TikTok's vital role in contemporary marketing, presenting it as a critical player for engaging with a diverse, youthful, and worldwide audience.

Teen girls are more likely than boys to use TikTok (73% vs. 60%)​​.2 58% of teens use TikTok daily​​.2 36% of teens say they spend too much time on social media, including TikTok​​.2 58% of older teens (ages 15 to 17) say it would be hard to give up social media​​.2 32% of teens say social media mostly negatively affects their peers, but only 9% say the same about themselves​​.2 32% of teens report a mostly positive personal impact from social media​​.2 80% of teens feel more connected to their friends' lives through social media​​.2 38% of teens feel overwhelmed by the drama on social media​​.2 45% of teen girls feel overwhelmed by social media drama, compared to 32% of boys​​.2 Half the teens believe criminal charges or permanent bans would reduce bullying on social media​​.2 40% of teens support proactive deletion of abusive posts by social media companies​​.2

The top 10 global TikTok channel creators

40% of teens often or sometimes avoid posting on social media for fear of embarrassment​​.2 60% of teens feel they have little or no control over their personal information collected by social media companies​​.2 44% of teens have little or no concern about the information social media companies know about them​​.2 Only 22% of teens think their parents are apprehensive about their use of social media​​.2 39% of teens believe their experiences on social media are better than what their parents perceive​​.2 46% of parents are apprehensive about their child being exposed to explicit content on social media​​.2

TikTok users represent a diverse and dynamic community, bringing unique perspectives to this evolving platform. Their creativity and engagement are the lifeblood that keeps TikTok vibrant and relevant. As we transition to discussing TikTok in a broader sense, it's clear that the platform's success is deeply intertwined with its users' passion and innovation, continuing to shape the world of social media, influenced by the voices and visions of its global user base.

General TikTok statistics

TikTok attracted users with its diverse range of captivating video content creation options. Individuals have the opportunity to compile video clips to craft transformational content, frequently enhanced with music, dance, art, and even culinary demonstrations. Recent TikTok data demonstrates that the platform has significantly influenced contemporary social media.

Millennial TikTok users are 2.3 times more likely than users on other platforms to create a post and tag a brand​​.3 Half of millennials view TikTok as entertaining​​.3 81% of TikTok users involved in back-to-school purchases said TikTok played a role in their buying decisions​​.3 40% of millennial TikTok users use the platform to discover new things​​.3 86% of TikTok users find the content they want on the platform​​.3 TikTok users are 1.8 times more likely to persuade family and friends to buy previously purchased items than non-TikTok users​​.3 Gen X TikTok users are 1.5 times more likely to find gift inspiration during Christmas on TikTok than other platforms​​.3 44% of Gen X TikTok users say the platform helps them discover new things​​.3 TikTok users are 1.4 times more likely to buy a new tech product in the next six months than non-users​​.3 TikTok users are 1.4 times more likely to order more food or grocery deliveries during festive seasons than non-users​​.3

TikTok significantly influences millennials and Gen X in social media marketing. Its role in boosting brand engagement and influencing purchasing decisions, especially during critical shopping periods, is notable. TikTok goes beyond entertainment, serving as a platform for discovery and inspiration for both millennials and Gen X.



Users frequently use TikTok to find new ideas and products, particularly during festive seasons, impacting consumer behaviors like product recommendations and increased spending in specific categories. This underlines TikTok's unique place in social media and its substantial effect on consumer habits, marking it as an essential tool for marketers targeting these active and influential groups.

Gen Z TikTok users are 1.2 times more likely to directly message a brand after purchasing a product than other platforms​​.3 74% of Gen Z weekly TikTok users seek more information about a product after viewing a Dynamic Showcase Ad​​.3 TikTok has 1.8 billion monthly active users​​.4 TikTok was downloaded 672 million times in 2022​​.4 There are 94 million monthly active TikTok users in the US.​​4

The top 10 content categories

5% of TikTok’s global audience are women aged 18–24, and 17% are men in the same age group​​.4 TikTok users grew 1.8 billion in Dec 2022​​.4 Users spend an average of 95 minutes per day on TikTok and open the app 19 times per day​​.4 Micro-influencers on TikTok have an engagement rate of 18%, higher than on Instagram (4%) and YouTube (1.6%)​​.4 TikTok's most popular content categories are entertainment, dance, pranks, fitness, and sports​​.4 Entertainment content on TikTok has accumulated over 535 billion hashtag views​​.4

TikTok continues to reshape social media with its innovative content and unique user engagement. Challenges and opportunities emerge as they grow, influencing how we consume and create digital media . Looking ahead, we focus on TikTok's financial dynamics, exploring how revenue and spending strategies drive this platform's remarkable journey in the digital era.

TikTok revenue and spending statistics

TikTok has also invested heavily in its platform's growth and expansion. This included expenses related to marketing, content moderation, research and development, infrastructure, and talent acquisition. As TikTok aimed to compete with other social media giants, it allocated significant resources to enhance its user experience and expand its user base.

TikTok generated an estimated $9.4 billion in revenue in 2022, marking a 100% increase year-on-year​​, with ad revenue contributing $11.65 billion​.5 As of 2023, TikTok had 1.5 billion monthly active users and is expected to reach 2 billion by the end of 2024​​.5 TikTok's annual revenues dramatically increased from $63 million in 2017 to $9.4 billion in 2023​​.5 The platform's user base grew from 133 million in 2018 to almost 1.6 billion in 2023.5 In 2023, TikTok had over 682 million users in the Asia-Pacific region, 192 million in North America, and 238 million in Europe​​.5 Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, had over 780 million daily active users in 2022​​.5 By the end of 2022, TikTok had been downloaded over 3.3 billion times​​.5 Consumer spending on TikTok in Q4 2022 amounted to $6 billion​​.5 ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, is valued at $250 billion, with TikTok itself valued at $75 billion. TikTok and Douyin have a 22% market share as of 2022​​.5

The growth in TikTok's revenue and user base is a testament to its emerging dominance in the social media landscape. Seen through the lens of these statistics, the platform's appeal to marketers becomes evident, shaped by its expansive reach and the increasing financial commitment of its users.



With its diverse geographic user distribution and the unparalleled growth of Douyin, its Chinese counterpart, the implications for global marketing strategies are profound. Importantly, these trends highlight the evolving nature of digital consumer behavior, offering valuable insights for those seeking to navigate and leverage this dynamic digital ecosystem.

TikTok's ad revenue is expected to reach $23.6 billion by 2024​​.5 In 2022, TikTok's in-app revenue (IAP) peaked in Q4 at $528 million.5 ByteDance paid between $800 million and $1 billion to acquire the Musical.ly app​​.6 TikTok was the highest-grossing non-gaming app in the world in 2022, with users spending $914 million​​.6 TikTok’s total lifetime consumer spend is approximately $6.3 billion​​.6 42% of all TikTok revenue now comes from the United States​​.6 ByteDance has a projected market cap of $300 billion, or $170 per share, based on a share buyback program in 2022​​.6 TikTok’s ad revenues are set to hit $18 billion in 2023, a 55% increase from the previous year​​.6 Nearly 80% of TikTok’s revenue came from China in 2021​​.6

Global TikTok user earnings

ByteDance is valued at $223.5 billion in 2023 and turned $6 billion in profit by Q2 2023​​.6 TikTok made nearly $2 billion in worldwide in-app purchases by Q3 2023​​.6 TikTok's earnings in the United States are projected to experience continuous growth in the upcoming years. By 2024, experts anticipate that TikTok's revenue in the US will climb to $7.7 billion, reflecting a 25% surge compared to the figures reported in 2023.7 TikTok's USA revenue is expected to rise by 23% in 2025, reaching $9.5 billion.7 Throughout 2021 to 2025, TikTok's revenue in the United States is anticipated to expand more than fourfold, with an average annual growth rate of 53%.7

TikTok's revenue and spending patterns reflect its dynamic growth and strategic investments in the digital arena. This financial trajectory underscores the platform's commitment to innovation and market expansion. However, this success story has its challenges. As we transition to discussing concerns over TikTok, it's crucial to consider how financial success impacts broader societal and regulatory issues.

Concerns about TikTok

TikTok, a popular social media app, has recently been scrutinized for various concerns. This section explores the platform's key issues, including data privacy and content moderation. We'll examine how these challenges affect users and the broader digital community. We provide a balanced view of the ongoing debate over TikTok's impact and practices.

Approximately 59% of Americans see TikTok as a major or minor threat to national security in the United States​​.8 Only 17% of Americans believe that TikTok is not a threat to national security, while 23% are unsure​​.8 About 70% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents view TikTok as threatening national security, compared to 53% of Democrats and Democratic leaners​​.8 Among adults aged 18 to 29, only 13% see TikTok as a major threat, but this perception increases to 46% among Americans aged 65 and older​​.8 Around 40% of TikTok users acknowledge the platform as a threat to the country​​.8 About 64% of Americans are concerned about how TikTok uses the data it collects from its users​​.8 Approximately 72% of Republicans and 60% of Democrats are concerned about TikTok’s data use practices​​.8 Roughly 48% of conservative Republicans are concerned about TikTok’s data use practices​​.8 Around 75% of adults aged 65 and older are at least somewhat concerned about TikTok's use of their data ​​.8

Many Americans view TikTok as a national security threat, a concern echoed strongly by older age groups and varied political beliefs. This shows a deepening awareness of online security risks across different demographics.



Concerns about how TikTok uses user data are shared, highlighting an increasing sensitivity to data privacy. These trends are vital for understanding changing attitudes towards trust and privacy in the digital world, influencing how users from various backgrounds engage with online platforms.

About 67% of people understand little to nothing about what companies, including TikTok, do with their personal data​​.8 Around 77% of Americans have little or no trust in leaders of social media companies, like TikTok, to admit mistakes and take responsibility for data misuse​​.8 Approximately 70% of those familiar with artificial intelligence (AI) have little to no trust in companies to make responsible decisions about its use in their products​​.8 About 89% of Americans are concerned about social media platforms knowing personal information about kids​​.8 72% of Americans believe there should be more regulation of what companies can do with people’s data​​.8 While 78% of Americans trust themselves to make the right decisions about their personal information, only about 20% are confident that those with their personal information will treat it responsibly​​.8 A majority, 56%, frequently click “agree” on privacy policies without reading their content​​.8 About 61% think privacy policies are ineffective at explaining how companies use people’s data​​.8 Around 69% of Americans feel overwhelmed by the number of passwords they have to keep track of​​.8 TikTok was fined nearly £13 million in the UK for violating users' privacy in 2023.9 Fined for collecting children’s data without consent and not being transparent in data use​​.9

The top reasons why videos are removed from TikTok

Reasons Percentage (%) Minor safety violations 35% Contained nudity or sexual content 21% Contained illegal activities 18% Contained graphic and violent content 8% Anti-bullying violations 7%

TikTok admitted to spying on reporters in December 2022​​.9 In June 2022, it was revealed that Chinese TikTok employees accessed American user data​​.9 TikTok was fined $5.7 million for violations related to child privacy on Musical.ly​​.9 A notable 83% of TikTok's user base appears unconcerned about the possibility of the Chinese government using the app for surveillance purposes.11 However, a significant majority of Gen Z users (59%) and a substantial proportion of millennials (47%) are strongly against the idea of a TikTok ban in the United States.10

The debates surrounding TikTok raise valid questions about privacy, data security, and cultural influence. These concerns highlight a broader challenge in balancing innovation with responsible governance in the digital age. It's crucial to keep informed and critically assess the impact of such platforms on our lives. Ultimately, the TikTok controversy focuses on the need for ongoing dialogue and thoughtful policy-making in the ever-evolving world of social media.

Frequently asked questions

What’s TikTok? TikTok is a social media platform for creating, sharing, and discovering short-form videos. Users can upload videos up to 60 seconds long, often featuring music, dance, comedy, and other creative content. They are, however, experimenting with videos of up to 10 minutes long.

Who owns TikTok? TikTok is owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance. It was launched internationally in 2016 and has gained immense popularity since then.

How do I create a TikTok account? To create a TikTok account, download the TikTok app from your device's app store, open it, and follow the on-screen instructions. You can sign up with your email, phone number, or social media accounts like Facebook or Google.

How can I make a TikTok video? After creating an account, tap the "+" button to start recording. You can choose music, add effects, and record your video. Editing tools are available to enhance your video before posting it.

What are "likes" and "followers" on TikTok? "Likes" represents the number of users who have appreciated your video by tapping the heart icon. "Followers" are the users who subscribe to your TikTok account to see your future content on their feed.

Sources