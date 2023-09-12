User-generated content (UGC) is no longer just a buzzword; it has been proven to be a force to reckon with in the marketing world. From simple customer reviews to elaborate fan-made videos, the value of authentic interactions has been substantiated through metrics that can't be ignored.

With social proof playing an increasingly important role in consumer decisions, the effectiveness of UGC is not just anecdotal—it's statistical. Understanding these statistics is essential for marketers and designers looking to harness the power of UGC. Data-driven insights not only help refine your strategy but also let you optimize the user experience.

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get started

Whether identifying which type of UGC impacts conversions or knowing the best platforms to showcase it, statistics offer invaluable guidance. This article aims to share key figures and trends that will inform and shape your UGC strategies for the better.

Key trends in UGC * By the end of 2023, brands using UGC in their marketing campaigns will see a 25% increase in engagement. * 60% of users say they would create content for a brand if rewarded. * User-generated videos on YouTube receive 10 times more views than brand-produced videos. * Forums and discussions dedicated to specific brands or products can boost website traffic by 15%. * By 2033, 78% of all online content will be user-generated.

What this means: UGC is constantly growing, and with evolving technology, platforms are becoming more available for users to create more content that people resonate with. Marketing campaigns have shown tremendous growth and sparked the question, ‘why not use it more often?’ The answer is simple: more and more people are, with specific brands and forums boosting their names with this type of content. By 2033, almost 78% of online content will be user-generated.

Key UGC statistics

In the digital age, the power of content is often determined by its creators. With reviews and testimonials, trust is cultivated in audiences. Through social media posts, blog articles, videos, and podcasts, genuine stories and brand messages are shared. Insightful questions get answered in question-and-answer segments, forums, and discussions.

Images and infographics transform complex data into visually compelling narratives. For marketers and designers, understanding these diverse forms of user-generated content is indispensable, mirroring the audience's heart and mind.

Most consumers, around 85%, consider user-generated content to hold more sway than brand photos or videos.1 92% of consumers trust reviews and testimonials more than traditional advertising.3 User-generated videos on YouTube receive 10 times more views than brand-produced videos.4 7 of 10 customers place peer recommendations and reviews over professionally written content.4 Blog posts with user-generated content can see a 50% boost in engagement.4 80% of marketers believe user-generated content can help improve the authenticity of brand messaging.10 Social media posts that showcase user-generated content experience a 28% elevated engagement rate in contrast to typical brand posts.4 As 60% of consumers stated, user-generated content is the most genuine form.10

Honest and genuine voices matter more than polished brand images in today's online world. People trust what their peers say more than regular ads. This is clear from the massive response to accurate content on platforms like YouTube and blogs.



Many marketers believe that genuine content is vital for a brand's authenticity. The high activity on social media shows that consumers view this actual content as the best kind of authentic material.

9. Podcasts that feature listener Q&A segments experience a 20% increase in listener retention.3

10. Websites with a user Q&A section or forums see an average 18% increase in page duration.3

11. 72% of brands believe integrating UGC into marketing can lead to more genuine customer relationships.7

12. Infographics that include user-generated data or insights see a 35% increase in shares and likes.4

13. Over 65% of millennials consider user-generated content a strong indicator of brand quality.3

14. User-generated website content can increase conversions by up to 20%.7

15. Incorporating user-generated content on their websites can lead to a 50% increase in brand organic search traffic.7

16. Blog articles incorporating UGC are 2.5 times more likely to be shared on social media.4

17. 75% of companies have stated that incorporating UGC has significantly improved their content marketing strategy.4

18. Instagram posts that feature user-generated content have a 70% higher engagement rate than brand-only posts.7

19. Forums and discussions dedicated to specific brands or products can boost website traffic by 15%.7

Post-pandemic user-generated content trends

20. Over 50% of marketers believe that user-generated videos yield a higher return on investment than professionally produced videos.4

21. 40% of consumers say they've made a purchase based on user-generated content they saw on social media.2

22. Blog posts enriched with UGC receive 45% more organic traffic than those without.2

23. Social media campaigns that integrate UGC experience a 25% increase in performance.4

24. 55% of consumers claim they'd be more likely to buy a product paired with real-life customer images.10

25. Videos featuring user testimonials and real-life experiences can boost purchasing intent by up to 30%.2

The value of UGC in the digital marketing landscape cannot be overstated. Each type of UGC has a unique role in shaping brand perception, from reviews and testimonials to social media posts and blog articles to videos, podcasts, and even Q&A forums.

Master the Art of Brand Illustration Step into the world of brand storytelling through our detailed workshop. Learn how to design illustrations that resonate and define brand identity. Get started

Particularly intriguing for marketers and designers, these diverse content types offer an unfiltered lens through which consumer preferences and behaviors are revealed. As you transition to learning about the benefits of UGC, get ready to discover how authenticity, SEO advantages, and community engagement can elevate your brand, all while significantly cutting marketing costs.

Benefits and best practices of UGC statistics

In an age where consumers are bombarded with polished ads and glossy marketing campaigns, UGC authenticity is increasingly recognized as vital to brand success. The potential benefits are substantial, from the SEO advantages of integrated keywords to the cost-saving elements that make your marketing budget more manageable.

UGC can help you engage better with your community and get priceless feedback to improve your brand. But remember, it's not just about collecting content. You must follow some best practices: set guidelines, check and moderate the content, always give credit, and engage with those who contribute. In this section, I'll guide you on diving into UGC correctly, making your brand more genuine and connected.

Brands that use UGC experience a 28% higher engagement rate than those that don't.7 A brand incorporating UGC on its platforms will likely gain the trust of 65% of consumers.10 79% of consumers say user-generated content highly impacts purchasing decisions.8 56% of users find UGC more trustworthy than brand-produced content.4 Websites with UGC experience a 20% increase in return visitors.4 User-generated reviews can boost product page SEO rankings by up to 25%.8 Companies incorporating UGC into their campaigns save an average of 15% on content creation costs.7 UGC content is 50% more cost-effective than traditional campaigns.7

Tapping into the power of UGC offers brands a potent blend of increased trust, engagement, and cost efficiency. When most consumers feel more inclined towards purchasing due to UGC and regard it as more trustworthy than brand-centric content, the enhanced engagement that brands experience becomes self-evident.



This elevated trust and engagement foster loyalty, as seen in the rise of return visitors, and provide tangible benefits in terms of SEO perks and savings. The ripple effects of these advantages manifest further in reduced content creation costs, allowing brands to allocate their resources more effectively and making UGC a trust-building tool and a strategic financial move.

9. Brands that engage with UGC see a 45% increase in time spent on their website.8

10. 70% of brands believe UGC makes marketing campaigns more authentic and engaging.8

11. 48% of businesses say that UGC helps them improve the customer experience.10

12. 32% of marketers use UGC for product development and market research.8

13. 88% of brands use some form of content moderation to manage UGC.7

14. A well-curated UGC feed can increase conversions by up to 10%.8

15. Brands offering incentives for UGC see a 50% higher submission rate.8

16. 60% of users say they would create content for a brand if rewarded.8

17. 40% of companies have established UGC submission guidelines to ensure quality and appropriateness.7

18. Businesses with clear UGC guidelines reduce moderation time by 20%.7

19. 25% of companies employ dedicated teams to monitor and moderate UGC.7

Millennials are natural UGC creators and consumers

20. Moderated UGC campaigns have a 30% higher engagement rate.10

21. 72% of users feel positive towards brands seeking permission before reposting their content.10

22. Brands that credit UGC creators experience a 15% higher trust rating.7

23. 55% of consumers say they feel a personal connection when brands acknowledge or respond to their UGC.7

24. Brands that actively engage with UGC contributors see a 20% increase in customer loyalty.8

25. 64% of users are likelier to become repeat buyers if a brand interacts with them on UGC.8

Through its inherent trust-building nature, UGC has been shown to elevate SEO, reduce marketing expenses, and foster remarkable community engagement. More than just a content strategy, UGC offers invaluable insights from audiences, shaping the core of business practices and marketing strategies.

As the digital landscape evolves, one is drawn to the next chapter: understanding UGC's place amidst the rise of AI, machine learning, and cutting-edge technological platforms.

UGC technology statistics

User-generated content has been transformed by technological advances. UGC is curated with unprecedented precision through the subtle applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). For marketers and designers, platforms and tools have been crafted, enabling seamless management and analysis of user content. This section brings valuable business insights, underscoring the importance of staying updated and adaptive.

By the end of 2023, brands using UGC in their marketing campaigns will see a 25% increase in engagement.11 80% of businesses now integrate AI and ML tools in their UGC curation process.11 70% of consumers trust UGC over traditional brand advertisements.12 Brands that utilized AI for UGC analysis reported a 30% increase in return on investment (ROI).11 90% of businesses believe UGC offers a more authentic view of products and services.12 AI-driven UGC platforms reduce content moderation time by up to 40%.12 65% of marketers use platforms and tools designed explicitly for managing UGC.11 In 2022, 50% of businesses started investing more in UGC-focused AI tools.12

The integration of UGC with AI has transformed marketing, boosting consumer trust, engagement, and ROI. Using AI tools for UGC curation streamlines moderation and amplifies returns, encouraging more investment in UGC-centric AI solutions. With consumers valuing UGC for its authenticity over traditional ads, combining AI-managed UGC and consumer trust offers a potent strategy for superior engagement and profitability.

9. Due to technological advancements, 55% of designers cite UGC as a primary influence in their work.11

10. User content analysis tools have reported a 35% increase in accuracy when combined with AI.2

11. 3 out of 4 marketers believe UGC is essential for building brand trust in the age of technology.2

12. By analyzing UGC, 60% of businesses found hidden patterns in consumer behavior.2

13. 85% of marketers view UGC as a rich source of business insights.6

14. Integrating ML with UGC tools resulted in a 20% increase in user engagement.6

15. 4 out of 5 consumers prefer businesses showcasing UGC on their platforms.6

16. AI-curated UGC campaigns witness a 15% higher conversion rate than traditional campaigns.9

17. 50% of companies now prioritize UGC analytics over conventional market research methods.9

18. 75% of marketers believe AI and ML in UGC curation will be the norm by 2025.12

19. Over 40% of companies reported a higher click-through rate when utilizing AI-optimized UGC.9

The type of UGC consumers are likely to engage with

20. AI-enhanced UGC platforms save businesses 10 hours a week in content management.11

21. 68% of companies reported improved brand reputation due to AI-assisted UGC curation.9

22. Outlets specializing in UGC management saw a 50% increase in sign-ups in 2022.2

23. 72% of marketers have shifted at least 20% of their budget towards UGC strategies.9

24. Brands that actively use UGC tools for insights reported a 30% faster growth rate.8

25. 63% of businesses claim that UGC analytics provided by AI tools led to more personalized marketing campaigns.9

In an era where technology intersects with creativity, UGC is reshaped and refined using advanced tools like AI and ML. When the art of content creation meets the precision of these technologies, marketers and designers are presented with a broader range of insights and opportunities.

Ready to create brand assets that pack a punch? Visit our Academy for free content creation courses. Get started

Businesses are now empowered to better analyze, curate, and harness user content for actionable insights by employing platforms specifically crafted for UGC management. As we transition to discussing the future of UGC, it's worth reflecting on evolving trends and what the next decade might hold for content creators and curators alike.

The future of UGC statistics

Once regarded as a sideline to traditional media, UGC is now a powerhouse in its own right, fundamentally transforming how brands interact with audiences. Fundamental shifts in technology, consumer behavior, and platform algorithms have been keenly observed in technology shifts in technology. Why? These shifts lie in the answers to more effective, authentic engagement with audiences everyone needs, from marketers to designers.

By 2033, 78% of all online content will be user-generated.15 UGC creators will increase by 65% over the next decade.13 User-generated video content will represent 55% of all internet traffic by 2030.13 UGC will drive 70% of consumer trust in new brands by 2031.14 Virtual Reality (VR) user-generated content will see a 300% growth by 2029.13 50% of marketers will invest more in encouraging UGC than traditional advertising by 2032.15 Augmented Reality (AR) UGC creation tools will be used by 40% of content creators by 2030.13 User-generated podcasts will surpass professionally produced podcasts in listener numbers by 60% in 2033.15

In the unfolding digital landscape, the dominion of user-generated content (UGC) is set to redefine online consumption and brand trust. Whether through videos or the immersive realms of VR, the staggering projected growth in UGC underscores a seismic shift in content creation and consumption patterns.



This profound influence of UGC isn't lost on marketers; their intent to pivot investment strategies towards it hints at its promise of greater ROI and resonance with audiences. Emerging tools in AR and the rise of user-driven podcasts suggest a future where authentic, user-created narratives will eclipse polished professional content in engagement and trustworthiness.

9. By 2030, 35% of UGC will be created using AI-enhanced tools.13

10. 45% of consumers will be more likely to purchase based on UGC recommendations by 2032.15

11. Interactive UGC, like polls and quizzes, will see a 150% increase in use by 2031.14

12. UGC will contribute to 80% of all SEO-boosting content by 2030.13

13. Over 40% of major companies will have a dedicated UGC strategy by 2031.14

14. Content creators aged 55 and older will increase by 120% by 2033.15

15. Localized UGC will rise by 70%, catering to specific communities and cultures by 2030.13

16. User-generated e-learning content will comprise 50% of all online courses by 2032.15

17. UGC on green and sustainable living will see a 200% spike by 2031.14

18. Crowdsourced product designs through UGC platforms will make up 25% of all new products by 2030.13

How UGC will compel consumers to purchase products in the future

19. 60% of UGC creators will monetize their content in multiple ways by 2033.15

20. By 2030, 30% of all advertisements will be UGC-based, blurring the lines between content and ads.13

21. Collaborative UGC projects will grow 220% by 2032.15

22. Gen Z will produce 45% of all UGC by 2030, influencing major global trends.13

23. Mobile devices will be used for creating 85% of UGC by 2031.14

24. 3D and holographic UGC will gain popularity, with 20% of creators adopting it by 2033.15

25. User-generated content's average reach will be 60% higher than brand-generated content by 2032.15

In the coming decade, transformative shifts in technology and consumer behavior are predicted to be witnessed. With advancements in AR, VR, and AI, the landscape of UGC will be radically reshaped. In this digital ecosystem, opportunities for unprecedented engagement and brand loyalty will be offered to marketers and designers who adapt effectively. This evolving trend signifies the democratization of content creation and heralds a new era where the consumer becomes an integral part of brand storytelling.

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get started

Frequently asked questions

Why is user-generated content important? UGC is social proof for brands, showing that people use and appreciate their products or services. It can increase trust, engagement, and even conversion rates for businesses.

How do brands use user-generated content? Brands often leverage UGC in their marketing campaigns, social media platforms, websites, and other channels to provide authentic testimonials and showcase real-world usage of their products.

How do brands monitor the quality and appropriateness of user-generated content? Many brands employ automated tools and manual moderation to ensure the UGC they showcase aligns with their brand image and values and doesn't contain inappropriate content.

Can user-generated content impact SEO? Absolutely. Positive UGC can increase website traffic, dwell time, and engagement, indirectly improving SEO rankings. Moreover, reviews can enhance local SEO.

What are the legal considerations with user-generated content? It's essential to obtain proper permissions and give credit when using UGC, especially for commercial purposes. Without consent, brands may face copyright or privacy issues.

Sources