At Linearity, we're listening to user feedback to make our tools work better. Based on what we've heard, we’re improving our free plan.

What’s new in the Free Plan:

The free file limit has been raised to 10 files (previously 3 files)

(previously 3 files) Each file can now have up to 10 artboards (previously 2 per file)

(previously 2 per file) Image Export Formats : You can now export designs as PNG or JPEG files

: You can now export designs as PNG or JPEG files Resolution: Exports are capped at a maximum resolution of 1024x1024 pixels



Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get started

Why We Made This Change

We know how important it is to share your designs, whether it's for personal projects, collaborations, or showcasing your work. Previously, file limit and export options for free users were more limited, and many of you asked for better ways to create, save and share your creations.

With this update, free users can now export higher-quality images without needing to upgrade to Linearity Pro.

How to Export:

Open your project in Linearity Curve. Go to the export menu in the application. Select either PNG or JPEG as your file type. Choose your desired resolution (up to 1024x1024). Save your file and share it however you like!

Looking Ahead

This update is part of our ongoing effort to make design tools accessible to everyone. We hope it helps free users bring their ideas to life more easily.

If you have additional suggestions for features or improvements, let us know—we’re always interested in hearing how we can make our tools even better.

Thanks for being part of the Linearity community.