User submissions: our favorite art from the Vectornator community

Hey Vectornators!

You’re pretty great. And everyone should know it.

That’s why we’re celebrating all the fantastic artworks you’ve been sending us via email, submitting through our Forum, and posting on Instagram. We receive all kinds of wonderful Vectornator creations from digital artists all over the world of different skill levels. It’s so inspiring to see!

“Great art” is subjective. But we believe a brilliant illustration is one that captures a story, defines a character, or simply makes us smile. And believe us, Vectornators, you really bring us so much joy with your art. From fantastical landscapes and mystical creatures to beautiful portraits and hilarious characters, each and every artwork shows us how creative and talented you all are!

For some artists, it can be a real challenge to pluck up the courage to share your personal art with others. That’s why we’re so proud of our users who have submitted their artworks online. And for those of you who are keeping their creations safely hidden in your iCloud files, we want to encourage you to share your work with the world, too. All skill levels, styles of art, and creative ideas are welcome in the Vectornator community!

In this blog, we’re spotlighting some of our favorite submission artworks, and we’ve even interviewed a few Vectornator users to find out more about their processes. Scroll down to see the fantastic art our users have created recently.

Thank you to everyone who’s been sharing their Vectornator artworks with us. We interviewed some artists from our community. Here's what they had to say!

One Australia-based Vectornator user, Janelle Hickson, recently shared her Tentacles and Tigers artwork with us. And wow! The amount of detail that went into this tiger-octopus hybrid creature is incredible.

Tentacles and Tigers by Janelle Hickson

We got in touch with Janelle to ask a few questions.

Where do you find inspiration?

I’m a bit of a geek for fantasy and mythology, so mythical creatures are the perfect inspiration for creating something mystical and ethereal. I have two decisions to make when I begin creating something something new:

Settle on an animal that is going to be the feature. What can I add to it to make it unusually beautiful?

Think of the tentacles of the krakken, the wings of pegasus, the snakes adorning Medusa's head. On their own these elements are simple things, but when added to something unexpected, you get something quite curious and ethereal. Like my most recent design, Tentacles and Tigers, together at last! Who knew!

What do you use Vectornator for?

As a graphic designer, vector applications are a must have when it comes to logo design and branding. The need for vector images is in high demand, so I usually use Vectornator to redraw a lot of my original designs. Not only for large scale prints but for the fun of it!

What do you love most about using Vectornator?

Being a free app is definitely a perk as other paid apps get very expensive, but the ability to take my artwork with me and work on them via my iPad makes the experience a lot more enjoyable. Not being restricted to only designing at my desk with my massive Wacom tablet means I can enjoy outside time AND digital design.

Do you have any tips for overcoming creative block?

Don't limit yourself to one field of art and design. Explore other areas of creativity! It's easy to stagnate and lose interest when you're constantly working on digital art. You will find that working in other creative fields will benefit the other. For example, I also work with photography, analogue design, paper crafts and 3d paper sculpture, custom stickers, print and garment design, as well as cosplay.

This tiger illustration is one of many fierce illustrations we received recently. Check out some more tiger-inspired designs below, which are in celebration of the Chinese Year of the Tiger!

Vectornator is now Linearity Curve.

More grrrreat tiger-inspired art from Vectornator users.

Next up we have an artwork sent in by Manila-based Genesis Inigo. She sent us this fantastic illustration, titled LeBron vs. Curry, showing the two basketball stars in action. When she’s not drawing athletes, Genesis also creates portraits of other celebrities she admires, including Tom Holland and Justin Bieber.

LeBron vs. Curry by Genesis Inigo

We interviewed Genesis about her work. Read on to learn more.

Where do you find inspiration?

I usually find inspiration to make new artworks whenever I see cool art on my feed. There are a lot of great artists that I adore and I try to study their art and would try to make my own version of it. I find inspiration from other artists.

What do you use Vectornator for?

I love using Vectornator mainly for minimal vector art. It's very easy to use, very user friendly, and there are tons of tutorials online which makes this app fantastic! It gave me tons of extra time because when I will work on my laptop it will take me hours and hours to finish it, but with the Vectornator for iPad, it's a game changer for me.

What do you love most about using Vectornator?

Oh man, I think I love everything about this app. There are other applications out there that you need to pay a subscription to and is crappy, but this app is free and every feature is useful.

Do you have any tips for overcoming creative block?

Think where you started creating artworks. Think about your first artwork and compare it to your recent work, you'll find a big difference. Now, if you can see that gradual change, you'll feel motivated to work again. Think of everyday as an opportunity to get better.

Here’s some more of our favorite portrait art made on Vectornator.

Another user that deserves a special shoutout is Belgrade-based Dusan Pavlic. The talented illustrator and graphic designer submitted this stylized portrait of Mercury, the Greek god (the son of Zeus and Maia) who served as a messenger between mortals and the other gods. If you like this illustration, you can get it printed on a t-shirt and other goodies via Dusan’s Redbubble page.

Artwork by Dusan Pavlic

Many of Dusan’s charming illustrations are used in children’s books. Check out more from his portfolio on Behance.

We reached out to Dusan to find out more about his processes. Read on for our mini interview.

Where do you find inspiration?

Inspiration comes to me unannounced. Inspiration is actually all around us in nature and people.

What do you use Vectornator for?

For now, I use it for simple illustrations. Little by little, I'm making more and more complicated scenes.

What do you love most about using Vectornator?

Ease of use and logic with which the tools are set. Also, compatibility with Adobe Illustrator is important to me.

Do you have any tips for overcoming creative block?

Make as many sketches as possible with pencil on paper. Later, you can easily realize those ideas in Vectornator.

Here are some more Vectornator submissions that are worthy of a children’s book.

Erick Nuñez is another Vectornator user who creates incredible digital art. He sent us this gorgeous sea turtle illustration, titled Space Flow. Look at all those details!

Space Flow by Erick Nuñez

We asked Eric the same questions. Read on to get his artistic wisdom.

Where do you find inspiration?

I have been taking inspiration from flora and fauna, and other elements that catch my attention. However, I particularly like playing with color tones. There is usually one way we see things, but what if we could see them with different color contrast? That’s what I like to evoke in my illustrations.

What do you use Vectornator for?

I use Vectornator on my iPad to make illustrations and to explore the ideas of something that I already have in my head. I chose this application because it is a more intuitive way to play with vectors. You can manipulate them more easily and quickly, and fix errors in less time than using a desktop or laptop computer.

Do you have any tips for overcoming creative block?

The best way to overcome creative block is to observe things. You have to pay more attention to the details. If you don't, it's impossible to develop a graphic idea because you don't know where to start. The idea is only half in your head, but it's like a puzzle—you already have a couple of pieces armed, but by looking you get the missing pieces. The entire puzzle.

Want to see more art made on Vectornator?

Here’s some weird and wonderful artworks people have shared on Instagram.

Okay, so some are weirder than others.

Now for one of our all-time favorites. We love you, Vectornators!

Space Love by Natalia Hoult

What do you think of these amazing artworks? Due to our huge volume of submissions, we can't showcase everyone's work, but you can check out the Art Gallery in our Forum to see more.

If you're a Vectornator user, we would love to see what you're creating! What's your subject matter? Maybe you're into portrait art, or perhaps you're into sci-fi landscapes. No matter what, we want to celebrate it! All digital submissions can be sent to us via our email address: featured@vectornator.io.

Alternatively, join our community and upload your works directly to our Forum, or simply tag us on social media.