It’s all about colors

Here in the Northern Hemisphere, spring is just around the corner. Flowers are starting to bloom and the trees are coming back to life. But nature isn’t the only thing that’s benefitting from a vibrant revival.

The Vectornator 4.7.0 update is all about color!

This update is super exciting! Read on to find out what’s new.

Multiple color palettes

We understand that color is one of the most important design elements, which is why we’re constantly thinking of new ways to update our color tools.

While we previously allowed you to create a single Personal Color Palette, you can now have multiple!

This is huge for illustrators and designers who are working on a diverse range of projects with different color schemes.

You can create, rename, import, save, and delete as many palettes as you like inside Vectornator. And there’s no limit to the amount of color swatches and gradients you can save inside a single palette.

Import color palette files

With the 4.7 update, we now support .swatches and .ASE file formats, allowing you to import endless color schemes into Vectornator from your device.

The .swatches file format comes from Procreate, which means you can now import your Procreate palettes directly into Vectornator with just a drag and drop.

The .ASE file is more common, and is used by many other design programs and color palette creation tools.

That means you can generate all kinds of color palettes in a platform like Coolors, import them into Vectornator, and access them every time you open the app.

With the potential for so many color palettes in your library, we also added a search function so you can easily find each one according to how you named them. And to stay even more organized, you can set a Primary Palette by hitting the star icon (if you’re on Mac).

The Primary Palette will be pinned directly beneath the Color Picker, making it easier to access the colors you’re using often.

Your Primary Palette can be changed at any time, so you can easily update it for the current project you’re working on. On iOS, you can set your Primary Palette by opening the context menu on your chosen palette and selecting the Primary Palette option.

And thanks to iCloud, your palettes will also be synced between your devices. But more on that later.

Want to get started with some beautiful palettes right away?

For a more in-depth look at all of the changes to Color Palettes in 4.7, visit our Learning Hub for iPad or Mac.

Drag and drop colors from other apps

If you’re a digital artist, you probably work between multiple programs.

Using Vectornator and Procreate together is a particularly powerful workflow when it comes to transforming raster graphics into vectors. And now with the 4.7.0 update, these two apps can do even more together.

Not only can you import your color palettes from Procreate and other apps into Vectornator. You can also drag and drop them using iPad gestures or Split Screen mode. Pretty cool, right?

The Color Widget now contains all tabs from the color Panel: Picker, Sliders, Palettes, and Effects.

This makes it even easier and faster to select, and adjust your hues, shades, and tones in one place.

Improved iCloud Sync

As we mentioned earlier, we improved our iCloud sync capabilities to allow color palettes to sync between devices.

That means you can create a new palette on the iPad, and it will still be in your Library when you open Vectornator on Mac or iPhone.

But that’s not all! You can also save and sync your custom Brush Profiles and custom document templates.

You can find your preset iCloud sync settings inside Vectornator’s Preferences window. Visit the Learning Hub for more information.

The text tool is evolving

We’ve also made a few small updates to the way the Text Tool operates in Vectornator.

You can now add kerning to single characters. For all the typographer nerds out there, this small update will make a big difference to your designs!

We’ve also updated the way that text functions when it’s on a Path. Now, your text properties will be maintained when you put text on a Path, and you’ll also be able to edit those properties.

We also tidied up the arrange tab

Clutter can get in the way of creativity, so we cleaned up the Arrange Tab to make it more compact.

Other than a more streamlined UI, function names have been replaced by simple icons. And our useful Mask Tool has been integrated into the Arrange Tab (it was previously located in the Path Tab). Check out our Learning Hub for more info!

Knowledge at your fingertips

With this new update, you’ll also find a new tab on your Vectornator home screen: the Learn Tab.

This is dedicated space for learning about Vectornator’s tools and key features, and discovering what’s new with the app.

You can also access Tutorial Blog articles and YouTube videos from inside the app. The content will be filtered depending on the device you’re using. Neat!

The Learn Tab is the perfect place to take a well-deserved break from designing, to learn, and to get inspired.

Sample color palettes to get started

Want to get started with some beautiful palettes right away? You’re in luck! We’ve got just the thing for you.

Download the 4.7 Welcome Pack.

It includes some awesome palettes made by our team, as well as some exciting ones based on the artwork you’ve seen in this article.

Color us impressed!

If you like the sound of these Vectornator changes, make sure to update to Vectornator 4.7.0 to start building your color libraries and exploring our other new features.

Let us know what you think of the new update in the comments, or head to our Forum to join the community design discussions.

That’s all for now, but stay tuned for more updates very soon!

Designs by artist Jcomik.

(Instagram | Twitter | Dribbble)