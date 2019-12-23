Vectornator Pro is now better than ever.

We are constantly trying to make sure that our users have the best in-app experience. Listening to your feedback, experimenting with changes, and reiterating are an integral part in achieving that goal.

With our newest Vectornator Pro update, Vectornator 3.1.12, we’ve improved our intuitive software even further to give you the most convenient and hassle-free graphic design experience. Now, with the new features, fixes, and improvements you can unleash your creativity and take your designs to the next level.

New Features:

Touch Bar Support: The MacBook Touch Bar is the newest weapon in your arsenal. Make quick adjustments like tweaking the stroke width when drawing a line or pick out your color of choice from your personal color palette with a few taps.

Swap Fill and Stroke Functionality: By tapping on the Swap button, you can swap the fill and stroke of your object in a fast and simple manner. There’s no need to spend time doing it individually now.

Switching Back to Hand Tool: Hold the spacebar to activate the Hand Tool and easily move around the canvas.

Access Recent Files: Click on “File” → Open “Recent” and access your recent files from the Menu Bar.

Deselecting Paths: Press the “ESC” key to deselect the path that you have selected and resume editing and dealing with the next order of business in your design.

Fixed in this release:

Iconator Library Display Issue: Some of you reported that our Iconator Library was not showing the thumbnails properly. This is not the case anymore.

Grid Resizing: We’ve fixed the grid resizing bug. Now, you can change the pixels of the grid without any problems.

Improvements:

Improved Figma Import Support: Now, there are no issues when importing Figma documents into Vectornator Pro.

Now, there are no issues when importing Figma documents into Vectornator Pro. Eyedropper: The eyedropper bug has been fixed and now works as it should. Plus, you can use the “I” shortcut to easily pick your color.

The eyedropper bug has been fixed and now works as it should. Plus, you can use the “I” shortcut to easily pick your color. Color Picker: The Color Picker is now located close to the Color Well making it more conveniently positioned for users.

In-app notifications about updates: When a new update is available, we will let you know with the Vectornator App so you won’t miss out on any cool features and upgrades.

Importing: Now you can also import a document by just simply dragging and dropping it over the Vectornator dock icon.

Now you can also import a document by just simply dragging and dropping it over the Vectornator dock icon. Shortcut Window: We’ve added a nice floating window that displays a cool visual showing all supported Keyboard Shortcuts.

Improved App Home window & Sign-Up Form: Now the App Home is more visually appealing and you can view the Privacy Policy in-depth to learn about how we safely handle and protect your data.

Please feel free to ask questions, give feedback, and share your ideas with us! We are always happy to connect with members of our community.

If you enjoy using Vectornator, please rate the App and share your review. Thank you for being part of our community!