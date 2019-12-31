vectornator rewind 2019

2019 has been an amazing year of hard work and growth for Vectornator! Let's rewind all the great moments we had together in the last 365 days.

Bringing Vectornator to macOS ✅

With the launch of Vectornator Pro, We took on the great challenge to bring our powerful graphic design software to the Mac. With this exciting leap, Vectornator is now available across the entire Apple ecosystem. This means a new level of versatility to our users, where a user can start being creating on the Mac and leave the desk behind to seamlessly continue working on an iPad and vice-versa.

Phenomenal product releases

If we were another company we would have needed one year per release and then not even shipped it all but since we are Linearity we're doing it with speed 🚀. It's amazing what our team managed to do monthly and we're thrilled to look back and compare Vectornator at the beginning of the year and what we have now.

Well, let's get to the facts on what came out this year:

Artboards

Guides

Auto Trace

Tracking and Leading for our Text Tool

Live Corner Radius

And that doesn't include the interface improvements 🙃!

Welcoming HV 🎉

We were thrilled to announce another chapter for Linearity, the company behind Vectornator. We raised €5M from the renowned German venture capital firm HV Holtzbrinck Ventures, who has a fantastic track record, and as we spent more time with them, it was clear they could support us in taking Vectornator to a new level.

This investment will make it easier for us to revolutionize the way how designers work all around the globe.

For you, as a user, this generally means more features, faster & better stability.

Great things to come 🚨

With 2020 on the horizon, our team is excited to work on so many great things in this new decade.

We've been working on Real-Time collaboration and a couple of features you've been requesting 😉.

Although we would love to spill the tea ☕️ on all the crazy new features we've been working on, we prefer to keep these surprises for later this year. Stay tuned and get excited for 2020!

A thank you note

Thanks again for everybody who supported us on this journey, and we can’t wait to revolutionize graphic design even more.

We wish everyone a great time over the holidays and a happy new year!