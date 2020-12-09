As some of you may have noticed, Vectornator had the unbelievable privilege to be featured in the most recent Apple presentation on the launch of its new era M1 processor technology.

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get started

To be showcased in an Apple launch event for one of their key technologies of the next decade makes us incredibly proud. Needless to say, it is a huge motivation boost for the entire team to work even harder to become the best creative suite within the Apple ecosystem.

Last week Apple managed to surprise us once again: Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, stopped off for a virtual office visit and mentoring session. We had the chance to discuss our product with him and got some valuable feedback for our future journey.



People tend to overestimate what they can achieve in a year but often underestimate what can be achieved in five years. Vectornator is a great example of what you can achieve if you dare to think big - and long-term. The years to come will be 🔥!



Best,

Vladimir