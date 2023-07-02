In today's increasingly digital world, the importance of video marketing cannot be overstated.

As one of the most impactful communication mediums, video content is critical in how businesses market their products and services.

In fact, statistics showcase that this form of marketing has become an indispensable tool in reaching, engaging, and converting audiences around the globe.

We'll delve further into these stats and what they mean for businesses, so stay tuned to learn more about the state of video marketing.

Key trends in video marketing * 86% of users incorporate videos on their websites, while 77% use them on social media platforms. * By the end of 2023, the average person will spend 100 minutes every day watching online videos, a 19% increase compared to 2021. * Instagram Reels exhibit a reach of 892% among accounts with up to 500 followers, while images in duplicate accounts only reach 77%. * Interactive videos have an impressive completion rate of 90%. * Most (90%) of top-performing YouTube videos incorporate at least a segment of a target keyword in their title.

What this means: These statistics indicate the increasing importance of videos in online content, their dominance on social media platforms, the growing time spent watching online videos, the effectiveness of Instagram Reels and interactive videos, and the impact of keyword optimization on YouTube video performance. These trends emphasize the need for businesses, content creators, and individuals to leverage video content strategically to engage their audiences effectively and achieve their goals.

It’s pretty evident that the power of video has transformed from a wave into a tsunami, sweeping across the digital world, reshaping strategies, and redefining success stories.

General video marketing statistics

From the ever-increasing consumption of video content online to the engagement rates of video on social media and how video influences buying decisions, we'll explore a wide range of statistics that help paint a comprehensive picture of video marketing today.

This section will update you with the most recent data shaping the industry landscape, offering an in-depth understanding of how video content transforms how businesses communicate with their audiences.

As of 2023, 86% of businesses use video as a marketing tool, up from 63% in 2017.4 Social media platforms emerge as the most popular channels for video content, with 78% of marketers utilizing them for their video marketing efforts.2 Consumers retain 95% of a message when viewed on video, compared to 10% when read in text.2 Almost half of all internet users search for video content of a product or service before visiting a store.2 92% of mobile video users will share it with others, amplifying the potential reach of branded content.2 73% of buyers report that a brand's social media footprint has swayed their purchasing decisions.2 More than 80% of all worldwide internet traffic is constituted by video content.2 Short-form videos under 2 minutes have the best engagement rate.3

Navigating through mid-2023, an overwhelming 86% of businesses are capitalizing on the power of video marketing, up from 63% in 2017. The video has shifted from an optional marketing tool to a core strategy, reshaping customer engagement.



73% of buyers are influenced by a brand's social media presence, emphasizing the critical role of digital footprints. 2023 data signifies a solid and lasting shift towards video in marketing, marking an era of innovative, engaging communication that promises excellent opportunities for forward-looking brands.

9. Around 54% of consumers want more video content from a brand or business they support.4

10. Incorporating videos into landing pages can enhance conversion rates by as much as 80%.3

11. By the end of 2023, the average person will spend 100 minutes every day watching online videos, a 19% increase compared to 2021.5

12. On Instagram, video posts have a 38% higher engagement rate than image post purchases.2

13. In email marketing campaigns, video content leads to a 300% increase in click-through rates.3

14. Approximately 70% of marketers assert that video generates more conversions than other content types.3

15. By the end of 2023, nearly 90% of digital advertisers use video advertisement strategies.5

16. Nearly 60% of YouTube viewers would prefer to purchase recommendations from their favorite content creator rather than their favorite television or film star.5

Ad performance metrics

17. 75% of millennials prefer watching videos on social media that inform them about a product or service.5

18. Video is employed as a marketing instrument by 60% of companies in social media.5

19. Over 80% of users can remember a video advertisement they've seen in the past month.1

20. By the end of 2023, 75% of all mobile data will be video.5

21. Including videos on a landing page can elevate the conversion rates to 86%.1

22. 30% of mobile shoppers say video is the best medium for discovering new products.5

23. 55% of people consume video content thoroughly - the highest amount of all types of content.5

24. By the end of 2023, it is predicted that users will spend an average of 40 minutes per YouTube session.2

User-generated videos on brand websites can increase conversions by 20%.

25. 65% of executives visit a marketer's website, and 39% call a vendor after viewing a marketing video.5

26. 90% of videos viewed on Twitter are watched through a mobile device.5

27. By the end of 2023, video marketers will grow revenue nearly 50% faster than non-video users.5

Video marketing is no longer a novelty but integral to any effective marketing strategy. The high levels of engagement and the preference for video content among consumers underscore the potential impact of video marketing for businesses of all sizes and across various industries.

However, it's crucial to remember that the success of video marketing doesn't simply rely on producing videos. Instead, businesses must create strategic, high-quality content that is compelling and informative for their target audience.

Video marketing for business statistics

Video content has revolutionized how businesses market their products and services, creating a dynamic and engaging platform that attracts audiences and has a lasting impact on their buying decisions.

This section delves into statistics on how businesses utilize video marketing to boost brand visibility, increase audience engagement, and drive sales.

Videos in business emails have increased from 36% to 46%.4 Businesses utilize videos to establish trust among users and have shown a significant increase in sales conversion rates. Using videos alone has resulted in a 12% leap in sales conversion.4 86% of users incorporate videos on their websites, while 77% use them on social media platforms.2 Among businesses, 59% use demo videos, 13% opt for video blogs or vlogs, 7% prefer chalk whiteboards, and 12% create one-to-one videos for personalized communication.4

Over 61% of sales teams have already adopted video marketing strategies, and two-thirds of respondents emphasized the importance of providing sales teams with access to client and potential viewer data.2 Only 24% of small businesses seek external assistance, such as agencies, freelancers, or contractors, for their video marketing efforts.4 Keeping videos within 120 seconds or less is essential, as shorter and more relevant videos can capture viewers' attention more remarkably.2 Approximately 64% of customers purchase after watching videos, and 90% of viewers are convinced to buy based on video content.2

A new wave of optimism is sweeping through the business community as the role of video content surges in email communication, with an increase from 36% to 46%. Using videos in business emails is not just a trend but a testament to our evolving understanding of effective communication.



The tangible result is a whopping 12% leap in sales conversion rates, reinforcing that businesses are not just adopting video – they are reaping its benefits.

9. Video users experience a 66% increase in leads generated each year.2

10. 89% of video marketers confirm that video provides a good return on investment (ROI).2

11. 83% of video marketers state that video contributes to lead generation.2

12. The video has increased website traffic for 87% of video marketers.2

13. 80% of video marketers believe that video has directly increased sales.2

14. Video marketing is employed by 71% of B2B marketers and 66% of B2C marketers.2

15. Personalized video marketing has resulted in a 500% increase in email conversions.2

16. 70% of B2B buyers and researchers watch videos throughout the buyer's journey.2

17. 96% of B2B organizations utilize video in marketing campaigns.2

18. 59% of B2B decision-makers prefer video over text when learning about a product or service.2

19. The video has helped 76% of businesses increase website traffic.4

20. Including video in ad campaigns leads to a 34% increase in conversion rates.2

21. The global streaming market has experienced a growth rate of 55%.2

22. Training webinars attract 53% of participants, while corporate communications webinars attract 65%. It is common for webinar conversion rates to be lower due to their niche audience targeting.2

23. 68% of marketers claim that the return on investment from video marketing is better than that from Google Ads.2

In 26% of cases, video thumbnails are included in Google search results, and users are more inclined to click on video search results.

24. Video ad spending is projected to increase by 41.9% by 2024.2

25. 61% of companies consider YouTube user statistics on video content a significant part of their marketing plan.2

26. 30% of sellers still prioritize the development of a video marketing strategy over their website.5

27. 47% of marketers believe video marketing is the most effective way to address business challenges.4

28. Businesses that incorporate video content generate income 49% faster than those that do not use videos.4

29. When given a choice between video content and text, 59% of senior executives prefer video content.2

The type of video content businesses create—from product demonstrations to customer testimonials—illustrates how video can communicate brand messages and appeal to diverse audiences.

It is also clear that the return on investment in video marketing can be substantial, further cementing its position as a cornerstone of digital marketing strategies.

Video marketing with social media statistics

As social platforms evolve and diversify, video content continues to rise in prominence, transforming how businesses connect with audiences, build brand loyalty, and drive consumer action.

This section will unravel compelling statistics demonstrating the impact and importance of integrating video content into social media strategies. We'll delve into different aspects of this trend, such as the most effective types of videos for social media, the platforms that offer the highest engagement for video content, the role of live videos, and much more.

Most businesses (55%) are interested in sharing videos on LinkedIn, and many marketers (38%) already do so.1 Approximately 45% of people dedicate at least one hour per week to watching videos on YouTube and Facebook, with the majority (85%) watching without sound.3 Facebook users spend around 100 million hours watching videos daily, while Snapchatters view a staggering 10 billion videos.3 Users who watch Facebook video content for at least the first 3 seconds are highly likely to continue watching for a minimum of 10 seconds, and 45% of them watch videos for 30 seconds.3 Approximately 96% of marketers allocate advertising expenditure to video content.5 YouTube's reach among 18- to 49-year-olds in an average week surpasses all cable TV networks combined.5 Social media posts incorporating videos experience a 48% increase in views compared to other content types.5 Facebook garners an average of 8 billion video views daily.3

In this electrifying digital era, businesses and marketers recognize the power of LinkedIn videos, leveraging this dynamic platform to engage audiences. The sheer volume of video content watched on social platforms like Facebook and Snapchat is staggering, emphasizing video's commanding role in digital advertising.



Coupled with YouTube's formidable reach and the magnetic effect of video-embedded social media posts, we stand at the dawn of an empowering and creative video marketing revolution.

9. Videos posted on Instagram receive twice as much engagement as photos.3

10. Tweets containing videos attract ten times more engagement than those without.5

11. LinkedIn users are 20 times more inclined to share video posts than any other type of content.1

12. LinkedIn video posts receive an average of three times more engagement than text posts.1

13. 75% of business executives and professionals watch LinkedIn-related videos at least once a week.1

14. More than half (54%) of consumers desire increased video content from the brands they support.3

15. Pinterest users exhibit a 2.6 times higher likelihood of completing a purchase when they engage with brand video content.5

16. Snapchat users collectively watch over 10 billion videos daily.5

Most engaging content on social media

17. Most people (60%) are more likely to engage with social media posts containing videos than other forms of content.5

18. YouTube's mobile video consumption experiences an annual growth rate of 100%, emphasizing businesses' need to establish a presence on the platform.4

Recent statistics reveal that tweets featuring videos have a significantly higher probability of retweeting, approximately six times greater than tweets containing only photos.

19. 90% of brands post videos on YouTube at least once a week, while 83% share videos on their Instagram feed (80% share to Instagram Stories).3

20. 93% of marketers claim to have acquired new business through video content shared on social media.4

21. In the United States, the watch time for shopping-related videos on YouTube has increased fivefold.5

22. Three-quarters (75%) of viewers prefer to watch videos in horizontal format.5

23. Live video content is growing in popularity among consumers, with 45% expressing a desire for more live videos.5

24. Recent findings indicate that Facebook Live videos are significantly more engaging to Facebook users, with a fourfold increase in the likelihood of viewership compared to pre-recorded videos.3

Facebook Stories with sound or voice-overs lead to better results in the lower sales funnel stages (80% improvement).

25. Instagram videos that last approximately 26 seconds attract the highest number of comments.3

26. Instagram Reels exhibit a reach of 892% among accounts with up to 500 followers, while images in duplicate accounts only reach 77%.3

27. Twitter videos that can be understood without sound (through closed captions or text overlays) achieve 28% longer view times and 1.8 times higher return on investment.4

28. Almost half (47%) of social media users follow brands on YouTube.3

Engage, empower, and excite your audience as you embrace the unlimited potential of this dynamic medium.

As you witness the awe-inspiring impact of your video campaigns, delve deeper into consumer and content statistics, where valuable insights await. This is where the fusion of creativity and data fuels your success, propelling your brand to new heights. Step into the minds of your audience and unlock the secrets to captivating them like never before.

Video marketing consumer and content statistics

The statistics in this section will shed light on the types of video content that resonate with consumers the most, the platforms they prefer for consuming this content, and how video influences their journey from awareness to purchase.

Worldwide, the average daily video consumption per person is approximately 84 minutes. Notably, individuals in China and Sweden have the highest daily video consumption, watching around 103 minutes.5 Video content is shared 52% more frequently than other forms, such as social posts, product pages, and blog posts.3 On average, videos have a retention rate of 54%.5 Mobile devices are used by 75% of people to watch short-form video content.5 According to 36% of marketers, product videos generate the greatest return on investment (ROI) compared to other types of videos. Educational videos rank second (33.6%), followed by webinars (28.4%).5 Only 10% of marketers utilize advanced analytics tools, which are more effective in determining ROI.3 30% face time constraints preventing them from creating video content.5 18% of marketers need help figuring out where to start with video marketing.5

Videos triumph with a 52% increase, captivating us with undeniable power and retaining 54% attention. Mobile devices become our viewing glasses, delighting 75% with short-form content. Marketers uncover success through product videos, leading ROI with education and webinars following suit.



However, only 10% utilize advanced analytics, missing empowering insights. In this electrifying digital era, businesses and marketers recognize the power of LinkedIn videos, leveraging this dynamic platform to engage audiences.

9. The volume of video content uploaded in 30 days exceeds that of major US television networks over the past 30 years.5

10. 6 of 10 individuals prefer online video content over television.5

11. Men spend 40% more time-consuming online video content compared to women.5

12. Interactive videos have an impressive completion rate of 90%.5

13. Viewers are 35% more likely to stay engaged with personalized videos than non-personalized videos.5

14. The most popular time for viewing online videos in the United States is Wednesday between 7-11 a.m.5

15. On average, only the top 5% of videos retain 77% of viewers until the end.5

16. 54% of people desire to see more video content from marketers.5

Video consumption demographics

17. 45% of consumers want brands to produce more live videos on social media platforms.3

18. 8 out of 10 people have purchased an app or software after watching a video from a brand.1

19. Due to shorter attention spans, marketers have approximately 2.7 seconds to capture their audience's attention.5

20. 96% of consumers state that the pandemic has increased online video consumption.5

21. Every second, approximately 1 million videos are watched.5

22. At least five videos are watched daily by 49% of individuals.5

23. 58% of individuals consider videos crucial for learning and personal development.5

24. Desktop devices account for 87% of business-related video views.4

After watching a video ad, 80% of people can remember it even after 30 days.

25. During the pandemic, 72% of people reported that video content reduced their stress levels and brought them happiness.5

26. The pandemic influenced 56% of people to lean towards online learning.1

27. 79% of consumers believe video content helps keep brands in their minds.3

28. 49% of consumers prefer videos featuring real humans rather than AI-generated avatars. Additionally, 30% are intrigued by videos featuring AI.1,

In a world where screens illuminate our lives, video marketing takes center stage, captivating consumers with its vibrant allure. As we embrace its power, our engagement soars, lighting a path of endless possibilities.

With each click, we unlock the growth potential, empowered to create and connect innovatively. Let us look closer at how video SEO (search engine optimization) can improve video marketing and set your brand apart where every frame tells a story. Together, we shape the future with boundless creativity and unwavering optimism.

Video SEO marketing statistics

Leveraging video for SEO has emerged as a critical strategy that can significantly boost a brand's online visibility, engagement, and conversion rates.

Let’s examine how videos influence search engine rankings, the role of keywords in video SEO, the impact of video on click-through rates, and much more.

Google is 50 times more likely to rank video results over text-based results organically.6 The chances of a video reaching Google's 1st page are 11,000:1, while text-based results face a steep probability of 500,000:1.6 Unlike text-based results, video search results boast a 41% higher click-through rate (CTR).6 Users spend an extra 2 minutes on a site when videos are present.3 Incorporating a video into a blog post significantly boosts its chances of ranking on Google's 1st page by 53 times.6 Blogs featuring videos see a dramatic 157% rise in search traffic compared to text-only blogs.6 In 2017, videos appearing in search engine results experienced a 75.75% increase.6 Blog posts with videos pull in three times more inbound links than their text-only counterparts.6

Businesses and marketers recognize the power of LinkedIn videos, leveraging this dynamic platform to engage audiences. The video consumption landscape is also transforming, with silent viewing on YouTube and Facebook becoming a trend.

9. A staggering 88% of videos that rank on Google also secure a spot in YouTube's top 10 for the exact search term.6

10. A little over half, 55.2% of Google searches that rank first, hold a different position on YouTube for the exact search.6

11. About 56.8% of Google results displaying multiple video results reorder these videos differently than a similar search on YouTube.6

12. YouTube's recommendation algorithm determines 70% of videos viewed.6

13. The top 10% of YouTube videos command 79% of all views on the platform.6

14. Nearly all (90%) top-ranked videos on YouTube feature at least part of a target keyword in their title.6

15. Three-quarters of the top 20 YouTube results utilize some broad match variant in their video descriptions.6

16. A YouTube video's initial 10 to 15 seconds is crucial to its success.6

Best video platforms with the highest ROI

17. It's recommended to position your target keyword at the start of your video title.6

18. The video's first 10-15 seconds are crucial to its success.6

19. Incorporate your keyword within the first 25 words of the description.6

20. Aim for a video description at least 250 words long.6

21. Use your keyword 2 - 4 times throughout the description.6

22. It's beneficial to pronounce your target keyword in the video.6

23. Most (88%) videos ranking on Google also achieve a top-ten position on YouTube.6

Video-embedded blog posts generate three times more inbound links than those without videos.

24. Eight out of ten videos that appear in Google searches come from YouTube. 6

25. Videos that maintain prolonged user engagement and view time on YouTube are more likely to appear in Search and suggested Video.6

26. When conducting the exact search on YouTube, 56.8% of Google results featuring multiple videos rearrange the video order.6

27. Most (68%) videos on Google's first page are HD.6

Despite descriptions optimized with keywords, there's no observable correlation between YouTube ranks and YouTube Video Descriptions.

28. Most (90%) of top-performing YouTube videos incorporate at least a segment of a target keyword in their title.6

Ultimately, the future of Video SEO Marketing lies in bold creativity and relentless innovation. With dynamic strategies, we aren't just climbing search engine ranks; we're scaling the heights of business success.

As we gaze toward the future, we invite you to join us in the next exploration - video marketing and what trends you need to look out for!

Video marketing trends and future prediction statistics

Here are some fascinating data reflecting the current trends defining video marketing.

This section will bring you face-to-face with fascinating data reflecting the current trends defining video marketing. Moreover, it will offer predictions about how these trends might evolve, giving you a sneak peek into the potential developments in this dynamic field.

In 2025, video content will constitute 82% of all global internet traffic.7 Short-form videos, like TikTok and Instagram Reels, are projected to gain 60% more engagement by 2024.3 75% of businesses will use AI-generated personalized video content by 2026.4 4K video adoption is expected to rise to 70% of all video content by 2025.7 Virtual reality video content is expected to grow 30% yearly until 2025.7 Brands are predicted to spend 50% more on video marketing by 2026.7 65% of people will use their mobile devices to watch videos by 2025.7 The average viewer will consume 100 minutes of video daily by 2025.7

In the digital revolution, video will command 82% of all internet traffic by 2025. With AI-driven personalization and 4K becoming the norm and a boom in virtual reality content, brands are amplifying their video marketing efforts. Mobiles are set to be the dominant viewing platform, with viewers consuming 100 minutes of video daily by 2025.

9. 90% of consumers will use videos to make purchase decisions by 2024.7

10. Live video will account for 20% of total video consumption by 2025.7

11. YouTube's user base is predicted to grow by 25% by 2026.7

12. The use of video in email marketing will see a growth of 60% by 2024.7

13. 80% of marketers are expected to use video testimonials by 2025.7

14. Shoppable videos are predicted to boost e-commerce sales by 35% by 2024.7

15. Interactive videos will capture 20% more engagement by 2026.7

16. Video podcast listenership is projected to double by 2025.7

Shift in content utilization over the next 12 months

17. 360-degree video content is predicted to grow by 35% by 2025.7

18. Businesses' use of animated explainer videos is expected to increase by 40% by 2024.7

19. User-generated video content will see a 30% growth in usage by 2025.7

20. 70% of businesses are predicted to use video marketing on social media by 2024.4

21. LinkedIn video content is expected to grow by 50% by 2025.7

22. Silent videos (with captions) will see a 20% increase in usage by 2024.7

23. Video marketing's ROI is projected to increase by 30% by 2025.7

24. Businesses investing in in-house video production are predicted to increase by 35% by 2026.7

25. The demand for freelance video editors and producers will grow by 40% by 2025.7

26. Using drones to create unique video content will increase by 50% by 2026.7

27. Educational videos or 'edutainment' will become a $10 billion industry by 2025.7

Submitting videos will increase by 60% by 2024.

28. Augmented Reality (AR) in video marketing will increase by 45% by 2025.7

29. Video advertisements will make up 60% of all digital ad spending by 2024.7

In the ever-evolving landscape of video marketing, the future gleams with boundless possibilities, lighting the path toward a brighter, more impactful future of video marketing.

Frequently asked questions

What percentage of consumers prefer video content over other types of content? 72% of consumers prefer video content over other types of content when learning about a product or service.

How effective is video content in driving brand recall? Video content is highly effective in driving brand recall. Our studies have shown that around 80% of viewers can recall a video ad they have seen in the past 30 days.

Do all businesses need to use video marketing? While not all businesses may need to use video marketing, it is a highly effective tool that can provide advantages to companies of every scale and industry. Considering the growing popularity of video content among consumers, businesses that do not utilize video marketing may miss out on potential opportunities to engage their audience and boost sales.

Is video content more popular on specific platforms? Yes, video content tends to perform exceptionally well on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, as well as on dedicated video platforms like YouTube. Each platform has its unique video format that can be optimized for better engagement.

How long should a marketing video be? The optimal length for a marketing video can vary depending on the platform and the content of the video. However, it's often recommended to keep marketing videos short and engaging, typically under 2 minutes.

