What’s New in Curve & Move 6.1
Small features, polished workflows, and stability improvements — everything you need to edit with precision and confidence.
By Eoin
1 minute
Hey Linearity Community!
We’re excited to share version 6.1, a release packed with refinements that make every interaction feel smoother and more reliable. After the Liquid Glass update, this version focuses on perfecting the details — from alignment and snapping to smarter interface behavior — so you can design faster and with more confidence.
Let’s take a closer look at what’s new.
New Features & Improvements
These updates make positioning elements effortless and exact — perfect for designers who obsess over pixel precision.
Guides Snap to Canvas Elements
Now, ruler guides magnetically snap to shapes, edges, and geometry directly on your canvas. When you’re building layouts, aligning icons, or balancing typography, the guides will automatically find those edges for you .
Enable Snapping When Duplicating
Duplicate, drag, and drop and everything just fits. Elements you duplicate now snap to surrounding shapes exactly as originals do. That means grid-perfect spacing, faster layout building, and fewer manual corrections when cloning assets.
Hide Layer Opacity % at 100% on macOS
We’ve hidden the opacity label when an element is fully opaque, revealing it only when it changes or on hover. It’s a small touch, but one that keeps your focus on what matters: your composition.
UX & UI Polish
Every interaction counts! We’ve refined menus, shortcuts, and cursors to make the interface feel smoother and more predictable.
Faster Layer Management
There’s a new keyboard shortcut Shift + L for adding layers, and it’s now visible in the Insert menu — so even if you forget, the app has your back.
Quick Access to the Artboard Tool
Press F to switch straight to the Artboard tool (as well as Cmd + Shift + A). Perfect for rapid layout exploration and reorganizing multiple screens.
Easier Image Insertion
A new “Image” option sits right in the + button beside Layers (macOS), letting you drop in visuals without breaking your creative rhythm.
Inspector Enhancements
On iPad, the Inspector now opens with the Style tab selected, so you can jump right into colors, strokes, and shadows without clicking through.
Streamlined Actions
- Unsplash search bar remains visible after reopening a tab
- Pressing the selection tool now clears any secondary active tools
- Cmd + E once again opens the Export screen — right where you expect it
These may sound subtle, but together they create a noticeably smoother editing experience.
Important Fixes
We’ve squashed the bugs that disrupt your work, so everything feels smoother and more reliable.
Tool & Interaction Fixes
- Space bar now correctly activates the Hand tool
- Snapping to edges fixed across the app
- Switching tools no longer misaligns path outlines
Device & Platform Fixes
- Delete key on iPad keyboard now works
- Negative shear values accepted again
- iPhone: Export screen now shows file previews
- iOS: Artboard templates visible again
...and more ;)
Version 6.1 focuses on polish over flashy new features, making every interaction feel smoother, snapping more predictable, and exporting more reliable. Small refinements add up to a big difference in daily work.
Try it Out, No Sign-Up Required
Linearity Curve is fully accessible, no account required to try, design and export or explore.
📣 Got feedback or found something that could be better? Let us know at feedback.linearity.io
💬 Need help? Reach us anytime at support@linearity.io
That’s it for 6.1.
As always, thank you for being part of the Linearity community. Your creativity and feedback keep us moving forward with every release.
If you enjoy using Linearity Curve , please rate the app!
Happy designing and animating!
Eoin
CRO
Helping designers, illustrators, creatives, marketers and animators work with Linearity Curve & Move.