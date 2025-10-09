What’s New in Curve & Move 6.1

Every interaction counts! We’ve refined menus, shortcuts, and cursors to make the interface feel smoother and more predictable.

Faster Layer Management

There’s a new keyboard shortcut Shift + L for adding layers, and it’s now visible in the Insert menu — so even if you forget, the app has your back.

Quick Access to the Artboard Tool

Press F to switch straight to the Artboard tool (as well as Cmd + Shift + A). Perfect for rapid layout exploration and reorganizing multiple screens.

Easier Image Insertion

A new “Image” option sits right in the + button beside Layers (macOS), letting you drop in visuals without breaking your creative rhythm.

Inspector Enhancements

On iPad, the Inspector now opens with the Style tab selected, so you can jump right into colors, strokes, and shadows without clicking through.

Streamlined Actions

Unsplash search bar remains visible after reopening a tab

Pressing the selection tool now clears any secondary active tools

Cmd + E once again opens the Export screen — right where you expect it

These may sound subtle, but together they create a noticeably smoother editing experience.