Hey Linearity Community!

We’re back with another updade, and this time the spotlight’s on image editing, artboard improvements and polished interface updates, all designed to make your creative process more fluid and predictable.

With version 5.36, you’ll find our brand-new Image Mask Editing feature, several usability boosts, and dozens of refinements to artboards, nodes, and the document browser.

Let’s dive into what’s new and improved in this release.