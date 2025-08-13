Create, Edit, Perfect: What’s New in Linearity Curve 5.36
Powerful image editing, polished interfaces, and smarter file management — everything you need to design with ease.
By Eoin
Hey Linearity Community!
We’re back with another updade, and this time the spotlight’s on image editing, artboard improvements and polished interface updates, all designed to make your creative process more fluid and predictable.
With version 5.36, you’ll find our brand-new Image Mask Editing feature, several usability boosts, and dozens of refinements to artboards, nodes, and the document browser.
Let’s dive into what’s new and improved in this release.
New Features
Image Mask Editing
Refine imported images with manual erase/restore tools, plus an opacity slider for fine transparency control. Perfect for detailed cutouts and creative masking.
The Image Mask Editor gives you brush-based control over the visibility and transparency of any image.
Use it to:
- Erase parts of an image manually
- Restore erased areas at any time
- Adjust opacity to partially hide or reveal areas
- Work with or without background removal applied
Context Menu Shortcuts
Right-click menus now display the associated keyboard shortcuts, helping you learn faster while you work.
Snapping in the Zoom Menu
Toggle snapping directly from the zoom options — no more digging through menus.
Live Corner Radius Preview
Corner radius adjustments now display live values on the canvas, even when editing multiple shapes at once.
Cropping with a Custom Cursor
A dedicated cursor now appears when cropping images, giving clear visual feedback on crop handles.
Artboard Improvements
- Create a new artboard from a selection by right-clicking outside existing artboards, ideal for quick layout planning.
- Elements are now automatically added to an artboard when a new one is drawn over them, ensuring better organization.
- Bounding boxes now update correctly when changing artboard size values in the inspector.
- Refined highlight behavior to prevent unwanted flashing or incorrect selections when drawing paths or using marquee select.
Document Browser & File Management
- You can now move files within the Document Browser for easier organization.
Bug Fixes & Stability
- Layers can now be renamed without issues.
- Fixed some crashes for better stability.
- Resolved shape shear value input not working on iPad.
- and more!
Try it Out, No Sign-Up Required
Linearity Curve is fully accessible, no account required to try, design and export or explore.
📣 Got feedback or found something that could be better? Let us know at feedback.linearity.io
💬 Need help? Reach us anytime at support@linearity.io
That’s it for 5.36.
As always, thank you for being part of the Linearity community. Your creativity and feedback keep us moving forward with every release.
If you enjoy using Linearity Curve , please rate the app!
Happy designing and animating!
Eoin
CRO
I work with freelancers & agencies to help them to animate their designs in minutes.