The overview

Zōtellö, a creative agency specializing in startup branding, significantly improved their design and animation workflow by switching to Linearity's software tools. This case study outlines Zōtellö's challenges, how Linearity addressed those challenges, and the substantial wins achieved, making a compelling case for other creative teams to consider making the switch.

The client

Zōtellö is a Vancouver-based independent creative agency that specializes in partnering with startups, helping them to find their unique voice and create a strong brand identity and presence.

The challenge

In 2023, Zōtellö was faced with a challenge. Their team of designers—composed of a mix of full-time employees and freelancers—was experiencing inefficiencies in their workflow due to the challenges of remote collaboration. The workflow was staggered and run through several different software, which resulted in communication gaps between team members. Additionally, the cost of using multiple different tools was too high.

They needed to find a comprehensive solution for both design and animation: a native software solution with enough technical power and functionality to meet their customers' diverse needs while facilitating collaboration between their team members across the many different devices they use in their work. With many designers working on both iPad and Mac, seamless file access and sharing was a high priority.

This struggle to balance features with compatibility led them to explore alternative solutions to their existing tools. After comparing many different tools, such as Adobe Illustrator and Affinity Designer, they discovered Linearity.

The solution

Linearity offered a comprehensive solution to Zōtellö’s challenges: Linearity Curve, a vector graphic design software, and Linearity Move, a motion graphics and animation software. Both tools complement each other seamlessly, offering design and animation capabilities in one integrated package.

They were impressed with the power and functionality of Linearity’s software, which gave them all the tools they needed to continue delivering the high-quality design work their clients expected from them, such as branding, logo design, webpage design, and the creation of marketing assets.

Making the switch to Linearity was easy because of Linearity’s full suite of integrations with other software, such as Illustrator and Figma. Since Zōtellö’s designers could resume working on their existing files immediately, they didn’t lose any progress or time while making the change, which minimized the cost. They found that by switching to Linearity, they slashed their monthly software overhead costs by 45%.

Their designers could now seamlessly work across iPad and Mac, enabling them to work on ideas while not tied to a desk. In addition, Linearity’s automatic file saving meant they could share their designs with colleagues without hassle or risk of losing progress.

Zōtellö’s designers also found that being able to work with an Apple pencil on a native design platform made them faster at creating and delivering, and after several months of using Linearity, they found that they were saving an average of 30% of their time to deliver their projects. This efficiency translated to the team being able to deliver results to clients 20% faster on average, and improved the team’s overall productivity.

The summary

Zōtellö’s switch to Linearity revolutionized their design processes, offering a solution that not only met the technical needs of their designers but also improved collaboration and saved their team 15% design time on most projects. Choosing Linearity streamlined their design pipeline and set them up for success.

More about the client

During this case study, we spoke with Andres, Zōtellö’s Creative Strategist. His role combines imaginative thinking with precise strategic planning to develop effective solutions and campaigns that align the agency’s clients' objectives, target audiences, and market dynamics. He works closely across all of Zōtellö’s teams, such as marketing and design, and conducts thorough evaluations to ensure the success of their strategies. He’s all about improving brand impact and achieving business goals.