Linearity for Creative Design Teams

With Linearity, your creative professionals' team has full creative control – whether they’re designing static content or motion graphics.

One powerful design suite for all-round creative teams

Don't let your team’s creative ideas be stopped by expensive or sluggish tools. Bring your brand to the top with assets that are truly impressive.

ic-effects-tab icon

Turn static graphics into animations in seconds

ic-ai-format icon

Stunning content creation is quicker than ever with AI.

ic-paste-style icon

Integrate our design software with your favorite tools

ic-brush-editor icon

Stay on-brand with customizable branded templates

illus.png

Activate your team’s creative animation skills

Transform your creative team's approach to animation. No more outsourcing or expensive tools.

ic-check icon

Turn static assets into animations in a single click with Auto Animate

ic-check icon

Export static designs into Ultra-HD 8K animations

ic-check icon

Make your assets pulse, jump, and jiggle in seconds with Animation Presets

Power up productivity while staying on-brand 

Run creative projects like never before. Your creative team and potential clients will love Linearity’s impact. 

20%

Content creation increase

230

Hours of design time saved per month

30%

Faster animation

90%

Animation/minute costs saved

Coming soon Teamwork 2.0

Stay in sync on the go with Linearity’s team productivity tools. Easily switch between home and office, Macbook and iPad, online and offline.

ic-duplicate-file icon

All your assets and files in one place

ic-unlock icon

Unlimited seats for teams of any size

ic-time icon

Real-time collaboration

ic-multiselect icon

Manage multiple projects with ease

App Store Awards Finalist

App Store Awards Finalist

G2 Reviews

G2 Reviews

App Store Reviews

App Store Reviews

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Capterra Reviews

Capterra Reviews

Produce all kinds of creative assets in minutes

Instagram reels

Digital ads

Announcements

Tiktok videos

YouTube shorts

Animations

Social Media

Illustrations

Billboards

Logo

Linearity's Exclusive Features

Features

Illustrator

Free plan

ic-select iconic-close icon

Auto Trace

ic-select iconic-close icon

3000+ fully-customizable templates

ic-select iconic-close icon

AI Backgrounds

ic-select iconic-close icon

Figma plugin

ic-select iconic-close icon

Animation integration

ic-select iconic-close icon

Intuitive interface

ic-select iconic-close icon

3m+ royalty-free images and icons

ic-select iconic-close icon

Team collaboration

ic-select iconic-close icon

Crush tight deadlines with stunning templates

Get a head start on creative projects with our vast library of templates for all business goals.

x

Social media templates

x

Digital ads templates

x

Animations templates

x

Illustrations templates

Learn new creative skills tricks

Whether you’re new to animating or looking for fresh inspiration, our tutorials will get you designing original content in no-time. Improve your technical skills with action-oriented and quick tutorials.

Alt images

Create a stunning animated promotional video with Linearity Move

9 mins

Alt images

Create a dynamic animated banner in Linearity Move

8 mins

Alt images

Create an amazing animated icon in Linearity Move

11 mins

Alt images

How to animate a photo in Linearity Move

10 mins

ic-quote icon

With Linearity Move, I was able to animate my first illustration in less than 40 minutes! It’s really easy to use and the integration with Linearity Curve really helped!

Image

Kara Bernbeck

Co-founder of Sunbear Studio

ic-quote icon

Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move

Image

Cristoffer

Art Director at YadiYada

ic-quote icon

As a team we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.

Image

Mehmet Akif Kaya

Founder of Mikroterra

Integrations

Linearity Curve and Move are compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format. Install our Linearity Figma Plugin to seamlessly import and animate your assets in Move.

illus.png

Available on AppStore

Enjoy a seamless experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision. Linearity Move is only available for Apple devices.

frame-54936

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

