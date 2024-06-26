Linearity for Digital Creative Agencies

Scale up video and static marketing content production and save time and money with Linearity’s 2-in-1 subscription for Move and Curve.

Create all your assets in a single design suite

Simplify your design workflow. Create animated and static designs in an intuitive interface and all-in-one suite.

Launch animations with a click. Use Auto Animate and Presets to bring motion graphic design in-house.

Design and animate quickly. Design in Linearity Curve or Figma, then animate instantly in Linearity Move.

illus.png

Add fast animation to your agency’s menu

ic-check icon

Unlock new production capabilities: easy-to-use tools, instant Auto Animate.

ic-check icon

Transform designs: one-click static-to-motion conversion, up to 8K resolution.

ic-check icon

Customize freely: lag-free animations with adaptable presets.

ic-check icon

Import from Figma: easily transfer and transform your designs in seconds.

Tackle any project without limitations

Boost your agency's creative output and exceed the expectations of your clients.

20%

Content creation increase

230

Hours of design time saved per month

30%

Productivity increase

90%

Animation/minute costs saved

Produce anything in record-speed

Digital ads: Craft ROI-driven online ads with efficiency. Stand out from the crowd with unique visuals and motion graphics.

Social media strategy: Speed up visual content creation and deliver high-conversion posts. Add in animation for even more visibility.

Animated OOH: Design captivating out-of-home displays and billboards. Grab attention with high-quality moving media.

07.png

Use Linearity to create

Instagram reels

Digital ads

Tiktok videos

Announcements

YouTube shorts

Animations

Illustrations

Social Media

Billboards

Logo

App Store Awards Finalist

App Store Awards Finalist

G2 Reviews

G2 Reviews

App Store Reviews

App Store Reviews

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Capterra Reviews

Capterra Reviews

Coming soon Teamwork 2.0

Stay in sync on the go with Linearity’s team productivity tools. Easily switch between home and office, Macbook and iPad, online and offline.

ic-duplicate-file icon

All your assets and files in one place

ic-unlock icon

Unlimited seats for teams of any size

ic-time icon

Real-time collaboration

ic-multiselect icon

Manage multiple projects with ease

07.png

Crush tight deadlines with stunning templates

Get a head start on the design process with our templates library. Surprise your clients with a wide range of unique designs and record speed.

x
x
x

Social media templates

x
x
x

Online Ads templates

x
x
x

Animations templates

x
x
x

Illustrations templates

Increase your digital agency's efficiency with tutorials

Our tutorials show your team the best way to create stunning visuals. Ensure your agency can create anything your clients need quickly and efficiently.

Alt images

Create a stunning animated promotional video with Linearity Move

9 mins

Alt images

Create a dynamic animated banner in Linearity Move

8 mins

Alt images

Create an amazing animated icon in Linearity Move

11 mins

Alt images

How to animate a photo in Linearity Move

10 mins

ic-quote icon

Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move

Image

Cristoffer

Art Director at YadiYada

ic-quote icon

With Linearity Move, I was able to animate my first illustration in less than 40 minutes! It’s really easy to use and the integration with Linearity Curve really helped!

Image

Kara Bernbeck

Co-founder of Sunbear Studio

ic-quote icon

As a team we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.

Image

Mehmet Akif Kaya

Founder of Mikroterra

Integrations

Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.

illus.png

Available on AppStore

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.

frame-54936

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Get started with Linearity today.

illus-1