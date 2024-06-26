Linearity for Digital Creative Agencies
Scale up video and static marketing content production and save time and money with Linearity’s 2-in-1 subscription for Move and Curve.
Create all your assets in a single design suite
Simplify your design workflow. Create animated and static designs in an intuitive interface and all-in-one suite.
Launch animations with a click. Use Auto Animate and Presets to bring motion graphic design in-house.
Design and animate quickly. Design in Linearity Curve or Figma, then animate instantly in Linearity Move.
Add fast animation to your agency’s menu
Unlock new production capabilities: easy-to-use tools, instant Auto Animate.
Transform designs: one-click static-to-motion conversion, up to 8K resolution.
Customize freely: lag-free animations with adaptable presets.
Import from Figma: easily transfer and transform your designs in seconds.
Tackle any project without limitations
Boost your agency's creative output and exceed the expectations of your clients.
20%
Content creation increase
230
Hours of design time saved per month
30%
Productivity increase
90%
Animation/minute costs saved
Produce anything in record-speed
Digital ads: Craft ROI-driven online ads with efficiency. Stand out from the crowd with unique visuals and motion graphics.
Social media strategy: Speed up visual content creation and deliver high-conversion posts. Add in animation for even more visibility.
Animated OOH: Design captivating out-of-home displays and billboards. Grab attention with high-quality moving media.
Use Linearity to create
Instagram reels
Digital ads
Tiktok videos
Announcements
YouTube shorts
Animations
Illustrations
Social Media
Billboards
Logo
Coming soon Teamwork 2.0
Stay in sync on the go with Linearity’s team productivity tools. Easily switch between home and office, Macbook and iPad, online and offline.
All your assets and files in one place
Unlimited seats for teams of any size
Real-time collaboration
Manage multiple projects with ease
Crush tight deadlines with stunning templates
Get a head start on the design process with our templates library. Surprise your clients with a wide range of unique designs and record speed.
Increase your digital agency's efficiency with tutorials
Our tutorials show your team the best way to create stunning visuals. Ensure your agency can create anything your clients need quickly and efficiently.
Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move
Cristoffer
Art Director at YadiYada
With Linearity Move, I was able to animate my first illustration in less than 40 minutes! It’s really easy to use and the integration with Linearity Curve really helped!
Kara Bernbeck
Co-founder of Sunbear Studio
As a team we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.
Mehmet Akif Kaya
Founder of Mikroterra
Integrations
Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.
Available on AppStore
Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.